FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Clay County Fire and Rescue employees deployed to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian assistanceZoey FieldsClay County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
localsyr.com
CNY dodges showers the rest of the weekend
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) It was a cool start to the weekend over Central New York. How long will this cool pattern continue?. The weather looks quiet heading into Saturday night. Skies will vary between partly to mostly cloudy and with a bit of a breezy temperatures should drop much below the low to perhaps mid 40s.
localsyr.com
New app allows Cortland parents to track child while riding school bus
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been about a month since students in Central New York returned back to the classroom to begin the new school year, and with a new year, comes some changes at the Cortland City School District. Getting back into that school routine can be...
localsyr.com
MACNY celebrates Manufacturing Day by touring local manufacturing companies
SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Manufacturers Association of Central New York and Partners for Education & Business, Inc. kicked off their celebration of Manufacturing Day on October 7 with student tours at manufacturing companies throughout Central New York. Friday, students from the Syracuse Institute of Technology toured the Westrock...
localsyr.com
Paige’s Pajamarama: 6 CNY schools compete for “coziest” supporter
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This year, six Central New York schools are competing for “coziest” supporter for Paige’s Pajamarama. Paige’s Pajamarama, in support of pediatric cancer, began back in 2019 when Cicero-North Syracuse High School students challenged Liverpool High School students to raise money for the cause by creating a video, which ended up going viral.
localsyr.com
FINAL UPDATE: No more drought issues across CNY
The drought issues parts of the region were experiencing over the summer have now eased thanks to significant rainfall that fell in late August and September across CNY. The latest report from the National Drought Monitor Center on October 6th displays the lack of color showing up across the Southern and Western Finger Lakes indicating no dryness anymore as the growing season winds down.
localsyr.com
Biden to tout $20B IBM investment in Hudson Valley
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (WTEN) — IBM said Thursday that it plans to invest $20 billion across the Hudson Valley over the next 10 years. The announcement coincides with a visit by President Joe Biden to the computing company’s Poughkeepsie site, as the presidential administration looks to tout industrial and technological investment in the U.S. ahead of next month’s midterm elections.
localsyr.com
Fetterman records show light schedule as Pa. lieutenant gov.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In his campaign for a crucial U.S. Senate seat, Democrat John Fetterman takes credit for reinventing Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor’s office, transforming it from a political pit stop into a “bully pulpit” from which he’s advanced progressive causes. Records from Fetterman’s...
