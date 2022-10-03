ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsyr.com

CNY dodges showers the rest of the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) It was a cool start to the weekend over Central New York. How long will this cool pattern continue?. The weather looks quiet heading into Saturday night. Skies will vary between partly to mostly cloudy and with a bit of a breezy temperatures should drop much below the low to perhaps mid 40s.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

MACNY celebrates Manufacturing Day by touring local manufacturing companies

SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Manufacturers Association of Central New York and Partners for Education & Business, Inc. kicked off their celebration of Manufacturing Day on October 7 with student tours at manufacturing companies throughout Central New York. Friday, students from the Syracuse Institute of Technology toured the Westrock...
SOLVAY, NY
localsyr.com

Paige’s Pajamarama: 6 CNY schools compete for “coziest” supporter

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This year, six Central New York schools are competing for “coziest” supporter for Paige’s Pajamarama. Paige’s Pajamarama, in support of pediatric cancer, began back in 2019 when Cicero-North Syracuse High School students challenged Liverpool High School students to raise money for the cause by creating a video, which ended up going viral.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
New York State
Fort Myers, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
City
Sanibel, FL
Local
Florida Government
localsyr.com

FINAL UPDATE: No more drought issues across CNY

The drought issues parts of the region were experiencing over the summer have now eased thanks to significant rainfall that fell in late August and September across CNY. The latest report from the National Drought Monitor Center on October 6th displays the lack of color showing up across the Southern and Western Finger Lakes indicating no dryness anymore as the growing season winds down.
ENVIRONMENT
localsyr.com

Biden to tout $20B IBM investment in Hudson Valley

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (WTEN) — IBM said Thursday that it plans to invest $20 billion across the Hudson Valley over the next 10 years. The announcement coincides with a visit by President Joe Biden to the computing company’s Poughkeepsie site, as the presidential administration looks to tout industrial and technological investment in the U.S. ahead of next month’s midterm elections.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
localsyr.com

Fetterman records show light schedule as Pa. lieutenant gov.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In his campaign for a crucial U.S. Senate seat, Democrat John Fetterman takes credit for reinventing Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor’s office, transforming it from a political pit stop into a “bully pulpit” from which he’s advanced progressive causes. Records from Fetterman’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy