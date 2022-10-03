Read full article on original website
WWE Extreme Rules Match Order and Backstage Details Revealed
There's quite a bit of buzz heading into tonight's WWE Extreme Rules premium live event, and now we have the match lineup and some additional backstage details courtesy of Fightful Select. According to the new report, the Brawling Brutes and Imperium will be kicking off the event, while the Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Riddle will be closing things out. Evidently, the Edge vs Finn Balor match and the Fight Pit main event match will be getting the most time on the show, while the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Champion Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey is currently slated to be the shortest on the card. You can find the full lineup and who is producing the match below.
Watch WWE's Sami Zayn Make Roman Reigns Break Character on SmackDown
WWE's season premiere for Friday Night SmackDown featured a bevy of surprises, including big debuts, welcome returns, and more Bray Wyatt teases, but one of its best moments actually happened towards the beginning of the show. After Triple H introduced the show (and revealed a new QR code), it was time for The Bloodline to take the ring for Roman Reigns and Logan Paul's face-to-face meeting. They had a war of words and things were moving along fine, but then Sami Zayn got on the mic. Zayn's promo had Paul laughing as expected, but it had Reigns breaking character and trying not to laugh as well, and you can watch it all unfold in the video below.
AEW: Update on Jeff Hardy's Future
Jeff Hardy was arrested in Volusia County, Florida back in mid-July and was charged with felony DUI, driving with a suspended license and violating restrictions placed on his license. He was suspended indefinitely without pay from AEW the following day and AEW President Tony Khan wrote at the time that he wouldn't be allowed back to the promotion until he could prove his sobriety.
Triple H Kicks Off WWE SmackDown and Reveals New Bray Wyatt Teaser
Tonight is the season premiere of WWE's Friday Night SmackDown, and to kick off his first season as head of WWE creative, Triple H started out SmackDown in the ring. He would talk about endings and beginnings, and then would say "Welcome to the season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown!" Fans soon noticed that there was a QR code on Triple H's microphone, and once they started digging they found a new video with more of the Three Little Pigs footage, but this time it was spliced with Let Me In delivered in a creepy voice, and you can check out the video below.
Sara Lee, Former Tough Enough Winner, Dies at 30
Sara Weston, better known in the wrestling world as Sara Lee, passed away this week at the age of 30. Lee won the sixth season of the Tough Enough competition and earned a one-year contract with the WWE in 2015. She'd have her first match under on the NXT brand during a house show on Jan. 30, 2016, and would go on to wrestle seven more matches before being released by WWE in September of that year. She married fellow WWE star Wesley Blake (real name Cory Weston) in December 2017. The pair have three children together.
WWE Reveals WrestleMania 40 Logo
Tonight is WWE's annual event of violence Extreme Rules, and tonight has a loaded card full of what promises to be physical matches. Tonight's event also ended up giving us our first look at WrestleMania 40's new logo, as the WrestleMania 40 sign can be seen in the arena, and fans in attendance have started sharing photos of it on social media. The photo below comes from Jon Alba, and the logo is looking pretty slick. WrestleMania 40 will take place in Philadelphia, and it's nice to get a first look at it. You can check out the new logo in the post below, and you can find the full card for Extreme Rules below as well.
WWE Fans Lost Their Minds When Bray Wyatt Returned at Extreme Rules
Fans Didn't know what to expect from WWE in regards to all of the White Rabbit teases over the past few weeks, which WWE revealed would be answered in some way at Extreme Rules. All sorts of theories were shared, but I don't think anyone saw what WWE had planned coming, and it made for one of the most thrilling and well-executed endings to an event in recent memory. Bray Wyatt finally made his long-awaited return to WWE with a spectacular segment that featured all of his past creations and the ultimate reveal of Wyatt himself in the building, and to say the crowd lost their collective minds would be an understatement. Fans on social lost their minds as well, and you can find some of the reactions flying in starting on the next slide.
WWE Extreme Rules 2022: Who is Favored Going Into Each Match?
WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view takes place this Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. While last year's Extreme Rules only had one stipulation match on the card, this show is loaded with violent stipulations and the main roster debut of the hyperviolent Fight Pit Match. The show is also expected to have a major revelation regarding the identity of the White Rabbit (believed to be Bray Wyatt) as multiple hints from the latest QR Code point directly toward Saturday's show.
WWE Superstar Returns With Debuting NXT Faction on SmackDown
WWE had a number of welcome surprises for WWE fans during tonight's WWE SmackDown, and thankfully one of them was a long-awaited appearance by a former NXT faction. During tonight's episode Hit Row made their way to the ring, but they were attacked by a mysterious trio with luchador masks on. Then Zelina Vega made her return from injury and attacked Hit Row alongside them. The trio would unmask and reveal themselves to be NXT's Legado Del Fantasma, so not only are they part of the main roster now, Vega has joined their ranks and formed an even more lethal group.
An NXT Faction is Reportedly Heading to WWE SmackDown
Legado Del Fantasma could be heading to WWE's Friday Night SmackDown brand as early as this week's episode, according to new reports that dropped on Thursday. The group, which originally debuted in NXT in June 2020, spent a good chunk of this summer feuding with The D'Angelo Family before a loss forced them to become unwilling members of Tony D'Angelo's group. Escobar then put his NXT career on the line for the chance to free the faction, only for D'Angelo to beat him in a Street Fight at Heatwave in August. However, Escobar reappeared later and said he wasn't leaving without his family, giving Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro and Elektra Lopez to leave the brand with him. They all gladly accepted.
AEW Champion Signs Major New Extension
It's been a bit chaotic in the land of All Elite Wrestling recently, with a number of big-name stars taken out of action because of behind-the-scenes issues, but there is some good news in regard to the current AEW World Champion. That would be Jon Moxley of course, and today AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that Moxley has signed a five-year contract extension, which will keep him in AEW through the year 2027. It will also expand his roles in the company from in-ring talent to mentoring and coaching, and the announcement also mentions he will be exclusive to AEW and its international partners (via Fightful).
Veteran Commentator Released From WWE
The shake-ups in World Wrestling Entertainment's announce teams has resulted in another departure. According to PWInsider, veteran color commentator Nigel McGuinness was reportedly released by WWE earlier this week. This ends a six year run for McGuinness in WWE, as he had been working for the company since 2016. McGuinness spent the majority of his time on both NXT and NXT UK, serving as the color man alongside Mauro Ranallo, Michael Cole, and others. McGuinness first debuted with WWE at the inaugural WWE NXT UK Championship tournament, which kicked off WWE's expansion of the NXT brand overseas.
Will Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier Happen in WWE?
Brock Lesnar stormed the cage after the main event of UFC 226 in July 2018 and directly confronted then-UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier. It looked like a title fight between the two was bound to happen, but "The Beast" would wind up retiring from MMA before it happened. Cormier, having also retired from the Octagon, will step into the world of pro wrestling this weekend when he serves as the referee for the Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins Fight Pit Match at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view in Philadelphia.
Former WWE Star Making Boxing Debut On Floyd Mayweather Card
There seem to be quite a few crossovers between the worlds of UFC and WWE, and now a former WWE and AEW star is making his way to the world of boxing for the first time. It was revealed today that Bobby Fish will be making his boxing debut as part of the Floyd Mayweather and Deji card on November 13th. The Global Titans Fight Series event will have Fish taking on Ghanaian Boateng Prempeh, who is 2 and 3 and has scored two knockout victories. His last fight was against Theophilus Ofer Dodoo last December, and you can find the official post below.
WWE Extreme Rules: Bianca Belair Retains Her Raw Women's Championship in a Ladder Match Against Bayley
Bianca Belair retained her Raw Women's Championship against Bayley on Saturday night in a Ladder Match at WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view. "The EST" pulled off the win by hitting "The Role Model" with a KOD on a piece of broken ladder, then climbed up to retrieve her title. The two...
AEW Couple Announces Their Engagement
Another wrestling couple is set to tie the knot soon. Speaking on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Julia Hart revealed that she is engaged to fellow All Elite Wrestling star Lee Johnson. Hart noted that herself and Johnson have kept their relationship quiet and off social media for the most part.
Bray Wyatt Reveals Himself as The White Rabbit, Returns to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022
Bray Wyatt officially returned to WWE at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on Saturday night, revealing himself as the mysterious "White Rabbit." After Matt Riddle successfully defeated Seth Rollins inside the Fight Pit the show appeared to be over, but suddenly the lights in the arena went out. Wyatt could be heard singing "He's Got The Whole World In His Hands" over the intercom as fans lit up the arena with their phones. Figures representing the different Firefly Fun House characters started to appear, culminating with The Fiend being shown at ringside.
WWE's Ronda Rousey Becomes SmackDown Women's Champion at Extreme Rules
It was time for the SmackDown Women's Championship match at WWE Extreme Rules between Champion Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey, and neither competitor held back. Both stars were hit with numerous baseball bat strikes, and Rousey would hit Morgan several times with her belt while Liv would slam Rousey through a table. Rousey was able to switch between submission holds throughout the match for some near falls, and ultimately that would win her the match, as she switched an armbar into a bicep crusher, which caused Morgan to pass out and give her the win. Morgan was still smiling though after the match, so it seems we'll get a new version of Liv sometime soon. In the meantime, Rousey is your new SmackDown Women's Champion.
WWE Fans Want Beth Phoenix vs Rhea Ripley After Outstanding Extreme Rules I Quit Match
One of the more anticipated matches on WWE's card for Extreme Rules was the I Quit match between Judgement Day's Finn Balor and Edge. The two certainly delivered in the ring, and the storyline that would play out throughout the match was superb and involved all sorts of chaos and twists. What some might not have expected is that Edge's wife and WWE Superstar Beth Phoenix would show up to help him, and that resulted in a face-off between Phoenix and Rhea Ripley that fans lost their minds over. Their fight was brief but it got fans talking about an actual one-on-one match, especially after the ending, and now everyone wants to see Phoenix vs Ripley ASAP.
AEW President Tony Khan Reveals He's Spoken With Top WWE Executive
The forbidden door between All Elite Wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment remains shut, but the two powerhouse promotions do have somewhat of a relationship. Earlier this year, AEW allowed Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, and Paul Wight to send in video messages for a Monday Night Raw celebration of John Cena's 20th anniversary in wrestling. Aside from that brief crossover, the two companies have referenced each other multiple times on their respective shows, including Edge alluding to an MJF promo in a MizTV segment and MJF himself outright name-dropping WWE co-CEO Nick Khan on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite.
