Erie, PA

Erie County Council to discuss ‘Project Resolve’ ARP funding

By Fontaine Glenn
 5 days ago

A recent agenda item for Erie County Council is still causing tension among council members.

The agenda item in question is the $5 million to Penn State Behrend’s “Project Resolve.” During a September county council meeting, some council members questioned County Executive Brenton Davis’s actions.

County Council Chairman Brian Shank said this isn’t the case.

“Certain members are grandstanding, ‘This is illegal, this needs to be investigated.’ Investigate what? It follows the arbor guidelines. We have solicitors. Our solicitor says one thing. The county executive solicitor says another, that’s fine. The truth’s in the middle, but we’re gonna go through the budget line by line, page by page, dollar by dollar,” said Brian Shank, Erie County Council chairman.

Tuesday, the county council will hear 10-minute pitches from local nonprofits to try and get grant money.

YourErie

Fetterman, Casey, Brown to hold workers rally in Erie

The U.S. Senate Race in Pennsylvania has been getting a lot of national attention. Polls have been tightening as Republicans criticize Fetterman for not being out on the campaign trail. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman is back in Erie Thursday night for a rally at UE Local 506 in Lawrence Park with local Democrats […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Community unites for women’s rights march at Perry Square

Women gathered in Perry Square to voice their beliefs for women and human rights while making a call to action for anyone planning on running for office. Body-positive chants were heard throughout downtown Erie as women and notable local figures marched to spread awareness about women’s rights. “We are down here at Perry Square celebrating […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Wolf Admin: Protect yourself from mosquitoes, ticks while outdoors

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As people spend time outdoors during the fall months, the Wolf Administration is reminding residents to protect themselves against the dangers of mosquito and tick-borne illnesses. According to a release, so far this year, Pennsylvania has reported 14 human West Nile virus cases, including one death in Philadelphia County and one death in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Fetterman holds rally in Erie to crowd of 200 as Election Day approaches

The U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania is heating up and drawing national attention.  The polls are tightening between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, with just 33 days until voters head to the polls.  Both candidates are hitting the campaign trail, and tonight, Democratic candidate John Fetterman made a stop in Erie. It […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town Oct. 7-9

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Eerie Horror Fest The Eerie Horror Fest is four days of selected short and feature-length films including a special silent film screening of “Nosferatu” […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie homeless shelters prepare for winter season

This weekend will be chilly, but nothing like what Erie residents will eventually be dealing with this winter. That’s why local shelters are gearing up for what they anticipate to be another busy season. Colder temperatures are coming, and more and more people are dialing the local shelter service hotline — 814 shelter — to […]
ERIE, PA
