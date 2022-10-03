ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mila Kunis Says Standing Ovation for Will Smith at Oscars After Slap Was 'Shocking': 'Insane to Me'

Mila Kunis stands by her decision not to give Will Smith a standing ovation at the Oscars — even when the majority of attendees did. The Luckiest Girl Alive actress, 39, and husband Ashton Kutcher attended the Academy Awards on March 27, when Smith, 54, left his seat to go onstage and hit Chris Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. (The joke was about Jada's shaved head; she lives with alopecia, and Will explained in a statement days later that the punchline was "too much for me to bear" and he "reacted emotionally.")
People

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Cute PJ Set: 'Dress for the Job You Want'

The cookbook author and husband John Legend are currently expecting another baby together Chrissy Teigen is staying comfy as she prepares to welcome another baby. The cookbook author, who is currently expecting another baby with husband John Legend, showed off her bare baby bump on Instagram Wednesday, posting a mirror selfie of the soon-to-be mom of three in a pajama set from her company Cravings by Chrissy Teigen. In the snap, Teigen, 36, lifts up her printed pajama top to reveal her bare bump as she makes a kissy...
People

First Look: Mauricio Umansky and His Daughters Bring the Drama on Netflix's 'Buying Beverly Hills'

The Real Housewives regular stars in the new Netflix reality show alongside his daughters Farrah and Alexia, whom he shares with wife Kyle Richards Mauricio Umansky is bringing a fresh dose of drama to the Beverly Hills real estate scene!  Netflix's newest reality series, Buying Beverly Hills, follows Mauricio and his team at high-end real estate firm The Agency as they compete to sell some of the priciest — and most star-studded — properties in the city. The Agency has recently listed the homes of Norman Reedus and Diane Krueger, Finneas and...
People

Julia Roberts Reveals Sweet Reason Why She Plans on Showing Daughter Old Letters from Husband

The actress and husband Danny Moder share three kids, Henry 15, and twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17 Julia Roberts is feeling grateful for her family. The actress, who stars in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise with close friend George Clooney, appears on CBS Sunday Morning this weekend where she opens up to host Jane Pauley about her family and career. "It just never consumed me, being an actor," says Roberts, 54, in a preview of the episode. "It is my dream come true. But it is not my...
People

Whitney Way Thore Reveals Open Relationship with Her French Boyfriend: 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell Policy'

Whitney Way Thore is updating her friends about "big news" in her relationship. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, the 38-year-old takes a trip to St. Lucia with a group of her friends. At the start of the vacation, Thore — who is in a long-distance relationship with her French boyfriend — reveals that she is now in an open relationship.
People

Pregnant Hilary Swank Shares First Bump Photo as She Reveals Meaningful Due Date for Her Twins

Alaska Daily star Hilary Swank, 48, revealed her twin pregnancy news on Wednesday, saying motherhood is "something that I've been wanting for a long time" Hilary Swank is opening up about a sentimental sign in her pregnancy. Appearing on a new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, airing Friday, the pregnant Oscar-winning actress, 48, reveals that her twins are due on her late father's birthday. "You just announced that your father has passed away one year ago and this miracle is happening," Barrymore says while talking to Swank about the pregnancy...
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Models a Mini Louis Vuitton Purse in Adorable Photo

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes share 18-month-old daughter Sterling and will soon welcome a baby boy Sterling Skye is quite the fashionista! Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Thursday of her 18-month-old daughter strutting through their home while carrying a mini Louis Vuitton purse on her arm. In the snap, Sterling wears a white t-shirt and black leggings with a pair of white sneakers and her curly hair on display with one tiny ponytail on top of her head. This isn't the first time Brittany, who is...
People

Kanye West's Instagram Account Gets Restricted for Violating Platform's Rules and Guidelines

Kanye West is facing action from Meta after sharing what some have deemed an anti-Semitic post. Instagram restricted the Grammy Award winner's account and deleted content from his page after he violated the social media platform's rules and guidelines, according to NBC News and CNN, although a Meta spokesperson did not confirm to either outlet what content violated their rules.
People

Mindy Kaling Reacts to Backlash Surrounding Velma Being Reimagined as South Asian in New Series

"I think the vast majority of people are excited and ready for it and the show is for them," Mindy Kaling said of the iconic character being of South Asian descent in her new HBO Max series, Velma Mindy Kaling is speaking out about the backlash over the reimagining of Scooby Doo's Velma in an upcoming spinoff series. At New York Comic Con on Thursday, Kaling — who serves as an executive producer and voices the titular character on HBO Max's Velma — responded to the criticism of the...
People

Taylour Paige Marries Designer Rivington Starchild on 32nd Birthday: 'Greatest Day of My Life'

Paige's Hit The Floor co-star, Logan Browning, shared social media images of her wearing a white fishtail gown teamed with a braided hairstyle for her big day Taylour Paige is married! On Oct. 5, the 32-year-old actress tied the knot with fashion designer Rivington Starchild in front of her friends and family. The special date also happened to be her birthday. Paige's Hit The Floor co-star, Logan Browning, 33, shared social media images of Paige wearing a white fishtail gown teamed with a braided hairstyle for her big day....
The Guardian

Pushing the envelope: designer stationery is a hot fashion trend

Forget designer sneakers. Nowadays you’re more likely to find Gen Z and millennials raving about their latest stationery finds. TikTok reports a surge in interest, with the hashtag #stationeryhauls racking up more than 300 million views. Meanwhile, retailers including John Lewis say there has been a boom in demand, while the fashion designer Anya Hindmarch recently unveiled a stationery pop-up store in Belgravia, central London, featuring bespoke bookmarks and notebooks.
People

Hilary Duff and Megan Fox Are Wearing the Timeless Fall Shirt That Makes Us Nostalgic for the '90s

Stock up on these affordable flannels starting at $23 Some might say sweaters are fall's most timeless fashion staple — but we have to disagree. Flannel shirts (and their sister garment, shackets), are the classic layering piece we can't go a year without — and celebrities can't stay away from them either.  Just last month, Hilary Duff gave her matching workout set an edge with a navy blue plaid flannel tied around her waist. Megan Fox took an even grungier interpretation of the trend, wearing a tattered red...
People

Zach Shallcross Says Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones Had a 'Spark' on Bachelorette Finale

Rachel Recchia left the Bachelorette finale early to "catch up" with her runner-up, Aven Jones Zach Shallcross is weighing in on Rachel Recchia's possible connection with her runner-up Aven Jones.  After Jones, 28, asked Recchia, 26, to "catch up" during The Bachelorette finale's After the Final Rose special, Shallcross said he noticed some chemistry between the two. "Last I saw, her and Aven had a little bit of a spark on-camera," the 26-year-old told E! News. "I love and respect Aven, so I want the best for them, if...
People

We Tried Jennifer Aniston’s Latest LolaVie Products — Here’s Our Review

When the first episode of Friends debuted in 1994, people immediately obsessed over Jennifer Aniston’s hair. But it wasn’t just her famous haircut that drew envy — it was the silky locks that accompanied it. Last month, the actor celebrated the first birthday of her haircare brand LolaVie with a new product launch: a restorative shampoo and conditioner.
People

Kid Cudi Says He Might Be 'Nearing the End' of His Rap Career: 'Curious to See What Else I Can Do'

During a recent appearance on Hot Ones, Cudi spoke about his future career plans — which could possibly include teaching kindergarten Kid Cudi's pursuit of happiness may lead him away from the hip-hop world soon. In a new interview on First We Feast's Hot Ones series, Cudi chowed down on some spicy wings and opened up about his future career plans, which might not include music forever. After host Sean Evans brought up the topic of aging in the rap scene, the 38-year-old "Day 'n' Nite" musician...
