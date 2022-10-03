ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, GA

Dalton man charged with murder after fiancé dies days after brutal beating

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33AoVU_0iKYGsmZ00

DALTON, Ga. — A Dalton man has been charged with murder after police said he beat his girlfriend until she was unconscious at their home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Rachael Schaefer, 40, died Monday after being injured in a domestic violence incident on Friday.

Justin Pippen, 44, who friends identified on social media as her fiancé, has been charged with homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and aggravated sexual battery.

Police said Pippen attacked Schaefer at their home on Liddell Street on Friday and then called 911 for help. One officers got there, they found Schaefer not breathing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Pippen was arrested at the scene and taken to the Whitfield County jail. His charges were upgrade Monday after Schaefer died.

Woman arrested for attacking man with a meat cleaver, Hall County deputies say The attack happened early Monday in a home on the 3000 block of Butterworth Lane in Hall County.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 10

KC
5d ago

I hope he is punished HARSHLY !!!! And to call him a man, HA !!!! He's a MAGGOT !!! Bubba, you've got fresh fish coming your way....

Reply
11
Ricky Faulkner
5d ago

beating. some like that he's needs to be put in jail with a big real man. so he can find out who the real boss

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dalton, GA
Crime & Safety
Hall County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Dalton, GA
County
Hall County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Fiance#Domestic Violence#Tv News#Violent Crime#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wrganews.com

Shooting on Hosea street turns deadly

According to the Rome police department a shooting that occurred at approximately 4:30 pm on 997 Hosea street turned deadly Friday afternoon. The suspect in this shooting has been arrested thats according to the Rome police department. Depend on us as we continue to learn more on this story.
ROME, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

FBI joins investigation into death of Athens mother found in woods after sending cryptic text

HABERHSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that it has joined the investigation into the death of an Athens mother. Deborrah Collier disappeared on Sept. 10. Her body was found burned and naked Sept. 11 in Habersham County near a burned tarp and a tote bag. Surveillance video showed Collier in a Family Dollar store in Rabun County buying similar items on the day she disappeared. d.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
193K+
Followers
133K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy