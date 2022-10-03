Dalton man charged with murder after fiancé dies days after brutal beating

DALTON, Ga. — A Dalton man has been charged with murder after police said he beat his girlfriend until she was unconscious at their home.

Rachael Schaefer, 40, died Monday after being injured in a domestic violence incident on Friday.

Justin Pippen, 44, who friends identified on social media as her fiancé, has been charged with homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and aggravated sexual battery.

Police said Pippen attacked Schaefer at their home on Liddell Street on Friday and then called 911 for help. One officers got there, they found Schaefer not breathing.

Pippen was arrested at the scene and taken to the Whitfield County jail. His charges were upgrade Monday after Schaefer died.

