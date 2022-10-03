ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

AARP kicks off Pedestrian Safety Month

By Site staff
 5 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — AARP kicked off Pedestrian Safety Month at Madison West High School Monday with an event aimed at making people move their feet.

AARP joined with Jonathon Stalls, the founder of Walk2Connect and Pedestrian Dignity, on the “Pedestrian Dignity Experience” to stress the importance of safety to reduce injuries.

“I think it’s important because everyone needs to lead a healthy lifestyle, and walking around is a great way to do that,” said Luka Kluetmeier, a member of the school’s physical wellness club.

A similar event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at Doncaster Park on the city’s west side.

