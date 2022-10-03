AARP kicks off Pedestrian Safety Month

MADISON, Wis. — AARP kicked off Pedestrian Safety Month at Madison West High School Monday with an event aimed at making people move their feet.

AARP joined with Jonathon Stalls, the founder of Walk2Connect and Pedestrian Dignity, on the “Pedestrian Dignity Experience” to stress the importance of safety to reduce injuries.

“I think it’s important because everyone needs to lead a healthy lifestyle, and walking around is a great way to do that,” said Luka Kluetmeier, a member of the school’s physical wellness club.

A similar event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at Doncaster Park on the city’s west side.

To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.