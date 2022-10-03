ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pender County, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity work to increase Black homeownership

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Nationally, homeownership continues to grow but home buying hasn’t increased for all Americans. In Brunswick County, Habitat for Humanity is working to increase Black homeownership. Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity has joined a national initiative to increase homeownership among the U.S. Black population.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Attorneys say trustee’s ‘Purported removal is of no effect,’ county faces possible legal action

Jimmy Hopkins has the law firm of Rountree Losee behind him after New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman said she was removing him from the CFCC Board of Trustees for ‘unexcused absences.’ His lawyers say commissioners have no authority or right to remove a trustee — and if they stand in the way of his duties, he reserves his right to pursue legal remedies.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
City
Wilmington, NC
County
Pender County, NC
County
New Hanover County, NC
County
Brunswick County, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County community closer to having sewer issues resolved

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) – After nearly two years, a Brunswick County community is closer to having its sewer issues resolved. Village Pointe residents have been dealing with a foul smell coming from the sewer system. The Town of Shallotte has been trying to resolve the issue, but couldn’t pinpoint...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County Schools’ new clear bag policy starts Friday

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The Brunswick County Board of Education approved a new policy to ensure safety, which starts Friday. In their board meeting Tuesday night, a clear bag policy was approved for all big events throughout the Brunswick County school system, which includes football and basketball games.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

Community members protest removing 'Black Lives Do Matter' sign

The sign is located in Jervay Memorial park, and was originally approved by the city in 2020. Wilmington City council voted at their last meeting to remove the sign by Dec. 27, with council members Kevin Spears and Clifford Barnett dissenting. The council’s decision was based on some members’ concerns...
WILMINGTON, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Suspended sheriff absent from Columbus County Candidates Forum

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Five candidates were present for the Columbus County Candidates Forum on Thursday night at Southeastern Community College. Barbara Featherson, candidate for Columbus County Board of Commissioners; Charles Graham, candidate for the 7th Congressional District; Quinton McGee, incumbent for district court judge in Judicial District 13; Jason Soles, candidate for Columbus County Sheriff; and Edward Squires, candidate for Columbus County Board of Commissioners.
WHITEVILLE, NC
whqr.org

New Hanover County Schools addresses potential Title IX violations for sports teams

A third-party agency, Helen Grant Consulting LLC, conducted an audit of New Hanover County Schools’ compliance with Title IX law. Title IX is federal law and the district must comply with its regulations in terms of equal opportunity and equitable treatment in participating in sports, which includes access to facilities, support services, and locker rooms, for example.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Wilson Lacy remembered as public servant

Community leaders are remembering the late Wilson Lacy for his longtime county and city service, including time with Cumberland County Schools and his three terms as chairman of the Fayetteville Public Works Commission. Mr. Lacy died Sept. 22. He was 74. “Former PWC Commissioner Wilson Lacy was the epitome of...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
nrcolumbus.com

County schools’ new offices now open on U.S. 701 N.

Administrators of Columbus County Schools “are very excited to bring everyone in under one roof,” Associate Superintendent Jonathan Williams said Sunday. After about three months of delays caused by supply shortages, the last staff members of CCS central offices are to move to their new workplace this week.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees

WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees personally and through those under his command, WECT-TV reported. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Riverfest begins in downtown Wilmington on Friday, October 7

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Riverfest is expected to bring around 60,000 people to downtown Wilmington for three days of events, beginning Friday, October 7. Per the City of Wilmington, the festival is returning after a two-year hiatus due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the festival will be back in full swing. You can also find the full event layout online here.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

‘Rest assured I’m going to do what’s right’: Columbus Co. commissioners appoint acting sheriff after Jody Greene’s suspension

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Board of Commissioners chairman called an emergency session Wednesday afternoon to fill the position following Sheriff Jody Greene’s suspension from office. Commissioner Giles (Buddy) Byrd made a motion to appoint Bill Rogers, who used to be a trooper with the...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Olde Waterford Way extension project underway in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Construction on the Olde Waterford way extension project in Leland is underway. Work started last month and is expected to finish by the start of the year. This project will extend Olde Waterford Way from Palm Ridge Drive to Olde Regent Way. Nearly 800 feet...
LELAND, NC

