whqr.org
Jimmy Hopkins lawyers up as the Bank of America building story gets messier
Editor's note: Several hours after we recorded this podcast, Jimmy Hopkins confirmed that he had retained legal counsel. So, while we don't discuss that much in the podcast, there are details below. On Thursday, the Rountree Losee law firm notified New Hanover County that they were representing Hopkins — and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity work to increase Black homeownership
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Nationally, homeownership continues to grow but home buying hasn’t increased for all Americans. In Brunswick County, Habitat for Humanity is working to increase Black homeownership. Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity has joined a national initiative to increase homeownership among the U.S. Black population.
WECT
Attorneys say trustee’s ‘Purported removal is of no effect,’ county faces possible legal action
Jimmy Hopkins has the law firm of Rountree Losee behind him after New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman said she was removing him from the CFCC Board of Trustees for ‘unexcused absences.’ His lawyers say commissioners have no authority or right to remove a trustee — and if they stand in the way of his duties, he reserves his right to pursue legal remedies.
whqr.org
Pride and paperwork: Wilmington’s supportive housing network got tangled up in bureaucracy, vulnerable residents paid the price
It’s been a month since Hopewood residents were told they had to move out. The apartment was reserved for severely mentally ill and chronically homeless residents — at least, until the non-profit landlord didn’t get its usual grant last year. The landlord, Wilmington Housing Finance and Development,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County community closer to having sewer issues resolved
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) – After nearly two years, a Brunswick County community is closer to having its sewer issues resolved. Village Pointe residents have been dealing with a foul smell coming from the sewer system. The Town of Shallotte has been trying to resolve the issue, but couldn’t pinpoint...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Schools’ new clear bag policy starts Friday
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The Brunswick County Board of Education approved a new policy to ensure safety, which starts Friday. In their board meeting Tuesday night, a clear bag policy was approved for all big events throughout the Brunswick County school system, which includes football and basketball games.
whqr.org
Community members protest removing 'Black Lives Do Matter' sign
The sign is located in Jervay Memorial park, and was originally approved by the city in 2020. Wilmington City council voted at their last meeting to remove the sign by Dec. 27, with council members Kevin Spears and Clifford Barnett dissenting. The council’s decision was based on some members’ concerns...
borderbelt.org
Jody Greene will remain on the ballot. But can the suspended NC sheriff be reelected?
Jody Greene, who was suspended on Tuesday by a North Carolina Superior Court judge amid an investigation into racist comments made by the Columbus County sheriff during a recorded phone call in 2019, will remain on the Nov. 8 ballot. But legal experts and the state Board of Elections are...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Suspended sheriff absent from Columbus County Candidates Forum
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Five candidates were present for the Columbus County Candidates Forum on Thursday night at Southeastern Community College. Barbara Featherson, candidate for Columbus County Board of Commissioners; Charles Graham, candidate for the 7th Congressional District; Quinton McGee, incumbent for district court judge in Judicial District 13; Jason Soles, candidate for Columbus County Sheriff; and Edward Squires, candidate for Columbus County Board of Commissioners.
whqr.org
New Hanover County Schools addresses potential Title IX violations for sports teams
A third-party agency, Helen Grant Consulting LLC, conducted an audit of New Hanover County Schools’ compliance with Title IX law. Title IX is federal law and the district must comply with its regulations in terms of equal opportunity and equitable treatment in participating in sports, which includes access to facilities, support services, and locker rooms, for example.
Up and Coming Weekly
Wilson Lacy remembered as public servant
Community leaders are remembering the late Wilson Lacy for his longtime county and city service, including time with Cumberland County Schools and his three terms as chairman of the Fayetteville Public Works Commission. Mr. Lacy died Sept. 22. He was 74. “Former PWC Commissioner Wilson Lacy was the epitome of...
nrcolumbus.com
County schools’ new offices now open on U.S. 701 N.
Administrators of Columbus County Schools “are very excited to bring everyone in under one roof,” Associate Superintendent Jonathan Williams said Sunday. After about three months of delays caused by supply shortages, the last staff members of CCS central offices are to move to their new workplace this week.
WECT
Audubon receives $135,000 for restoration efforts on island in the lower Cape Fear River
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Land and Water Fund recently awarded its latest round of grant funding, including $135,000 to Audubon North Carolina to support restoration efforts on Battery Island. “Battery Island is one of the most important places for nesting waterbirds on the Cape Fear River...
NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees
WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees personally and through those under his command, WECT-TV reported. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.
WECT
Wilmington City Council approves apartment complex rezoning, Thalian Hall repairs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Rezoning for a 248-unit apartment complex and repairs for Thalian Hall were approved at the Wilmington City Council meeting on Tuesday, October 4. You can find the full agenda here. Rezoning for the Proximity at Watermark. The rezoning of a 248-unit apartment complex on 40.45 acres...
whqr.org
North Carolina lakes contaminated with coal ash for decades, new research finds
Before this research was published, it was generally thought that coal ash sediments were only on the surface of lakes — and that it was only in Sutton Lake, northwest of Wilmington along Highway 421. But these new findings show that coal ash sediments have a longer history in...
foxwilmington.com
Riverfest begins in downtown Wilmington on Friday, October 7
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Riverfest is expected to bring around 60,000 people to downtown Wilmington for three days of events, beginning Friday, October 7. Per the City of Wilmington, the festival is returning after a two-year hiatus due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the festival will be back in full swing. You can also find the full event layout online here.
foxwilmington.com
‘Rest assured I’m going to do what’s right’: Columbus Co. commissioners appoint acting sheriff after Jody Greene’s suspension
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Board of Commissioners chairman called an emergency session Wednesday afternoon to fill the position following Sheriff Jody Greene’s suspension from office. Commissioner Giles (Buddy) Byrd made a motion to appoint Bill Rogers, who used to be a trooper with the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Olde Waterford Way extension project underway in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Construction on the Olde Waterford way extension project in Leland is underway. Work started last month and is expected to finish by the start of the year. This project will extend Olde Waterford Way from Palm Ridge Drive to Olde Regent Way. Nearly 800 feet...
