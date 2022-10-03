Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Downtown Cape Girardeau busy with annual riverfront flea market
The Colorfest was held in downtown Anna, Ill. this weekend. The 9th annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest was held this weekend. Riverfront flea market returns to downtown Cape Girardeau. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The riverfront flea market returned to downtown Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Oct. 8. 19-year-old injured after off-road...
KFVS12
Boil water advisory continues in Cape Girardeau; Southeast Missouri State classes resume amid Cape water emergency
KFVS12
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
KFVS12
9th annual Oktoberfest held in Uptown Jackson
KFVS12
19-year-old injured after off-road vehicle hit sandbar on Mississippi River near East Prairie
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 19-year-old was seriously injured when the off-road vehicle he was driving overturned after hitting a sandbar. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 9:49 p.m. on Friday, October 7 on the Mississippi River, about 20 miles southeast of East Prairie.
KFVS12
Power restored in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A power outage affecting more than 2,000 customers was reported in downtown Cape Girardeau shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. According to the Ameren Missouri outage map, as of noon, power had been restored to all customers. The power outage included some traffic...
KFVS12
Caruthersville Police investigating vandalism at cemetery
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Reported vandalism at a cemetery in Caruthersville is under investigation. Officers were called to the Little Prairie Cemetery on Wednesday, October 5 and found several items vandalized. No other details have been released. Caruthersville Police said there are no suspects at this time.
KFVS12
Two southeast Mo. projects to receive money from Delta Regional Authority
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Delta Regional Authority has announced that they will be investing $2.3M into three Missouri infrastructure projects. The money comes from DRA’s Community Infrastructure Fund. The CIF program addresses unmet basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, and flood control needs. These projects are expected to create 101...
KFVS12
Heartland Pets Feat. Bart on 10/7/2022
Have you every wanted to see "Egypt?" Well now you can; because "Egypt" is up for adoption right now in Cape Girardeau. If you've been wanting a furry friend, SEMO pets has an deal that will make your future 4-legged-friend more affordable. Jenn farmer tells us how. Heartland Pets feat....
KFVS12
Crews testing Cape Girardeau water after water main break
KFVS12
Shoppers gather for downtown flea market in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People gathered in Downtown Cape Girardeau Saturday, October 8 and there was plenty to see and do. Main and Spanish Streets are normally busy, but people found a new reason to come to the area as the Annual Cape Girardeau Riverfront Flea Market was in town.
KFVS12
Heartland Pets W/ Egypt on 10/7/2022
He's up for adoption right now at Southeast Missouri Pets in Cape Girardeau, and you can get him at a really good price. If you've been wanting a furry friend, SEMO pets has an deal that will make your future 4-legged-friend more affordable. Jenn farmer tells us how. Heartland Pets...
KFVS12
Organizers preview the Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest
Big Love, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, will be performing at the Jackson Municipal Band Shell on Sunday, Oct. 9. Preview of 'The Big Event' hosted by Women for Change. The Women for Change, a grassroots organization in Carbondale, is set to hold their annual “The Big Event” on Saturday, October 8.
KFVS12
Crews respond to rollover crash near Burfordville
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to a rollover crash during the morning commute on Wednesday, October 5. The crash happened on Highway OO near Burfordville. According to crews on the scene, a vehicle came around a curve in the road and flipped. Two people were inside...
KFVS12
Woman, toddler injured in crash south of Wappapello
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman and toddler were injured in a crash south of Wappapello on Friday night, October 7. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 9:40 p.m. on Route T, 3 miles south of Wappapello. They say a 35-year-old Wappapello woman...
KFVS12
People take over Uptown Jackson for Oktoberfest celebration
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 9th annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest was held this weekend. Uptown Jackson was blocked off to vehicle traffic as thousands of people took over the area for the German-style celebration. It featured plenty of food, drinks, music and a variety of different vendors. People we talked...
KFVS12
Former southeast Mo. police officer accused of violating 2 peoples’ civil rights, lying to FBI
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A former police officer is accused of violating the civil rights of two people and then lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigations about it. According to a release from the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Woodrow Massa, 66, of Wayne County, was indicted by a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday on two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of lying to the FBI.
KFVS12
Police say suspect identified in connection with storage unit burglary
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A break-in at a storage unit in Caruthersville is under investigation. Officers investigating said several items were stolen from one storage unit in town. It’s believed the burglary may have happened in the past. Caruthersville Police said a suspect has been identified in connection with...
KFVS12
Man robbed at gunpoint under investigation
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police were called to investigate an armed robbery report on Wednesday, October 5. The victim told officers he had been robbed at gunpoint. No other information has been released, but police said the armed robbery remains under investigation.
KFVS12
Jackson, Mo. man sentenced to 2.5 years, ordered to pay $7.5M in health care fraud scheme
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jackson man was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and ordered to pay $7.5 million for health care fraud scheme. Business owner Jamie McCoy, 42, pleaded guilty on November 23, 2020 to three felony counts: health care fraud, make false statements related to health care matters and offering and paying illegal kickbacks for referrals.
