The Troy Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in an on-going robbery investigation. Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said on Monday Oct. 3 at approximately 8:45 p.m. the TPD responded to the Dollar General located at the intersection of Trojan Way and U.S. Highway 231 North. Officers made contact with employees along with several customers who described a tall slim black male wearing a black pull over, gray ripped jeans, black face mask and Nike Jordan’s. The suspect was armed with a hand-gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

TROY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO