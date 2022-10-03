Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Woman Shot in Montgomery
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured. At around 8:50 this morning, police and fire medics were called to the 2400 block of East South Boulevard. That is between Woodley Road and McGehee Road. That’s where police found the woman with a gunshot wound, which is...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Man Charged in Hit-and-Run That Killed Pedestrian
Montgomery police have charged a man in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian. Police say 24-year-old Vipul Patel of Montgomery has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death. He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility. Police say at about 8:30PM...
WSFA
Man charged in deadly Montgomery hit-and-run
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made amid an ongoing investigation into a deadly Montgomery hit-and-run crash. Police have charged 24-year-old Vipul Patel, of Montgomery, with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death. Authorities responded to the single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian around 8:30 p.m....
WSFA
Auburn man arrested on first-degree rape charge
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - An Auburn man is behind bars on a sex crime charge. Police arrested 22-year-old Koby Kevon Clarke Thursday and charged him with first-degree rape. According to police, Clarke’s arrest stems from authorities receiving a report of a sexual assault earlier Thursday morning. Officers said the claimant reported being sexually assaulted at an Auburn residence.
selmasun.com
Montgomery man arrested for alleged financial exploitation of elderly
A man from Montgomery has turned himself in for allegedly exploiting an elderly person for their money. According to Alabama News Network, Nicholas Houston Allen, 35, faces felony charges that could land him between as much as twenty years in prison for each charge. He could also be fined $30,000...
Troy Messenger
TPD searching for robbery suspect
The Troy Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in an on-going robbery investigation. Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said on Monday Oct. 3 at approximately 8:45 p.m. the TPD responded to the Dollar General located at the intersection of Trojan Way and U.S. Highway 231 North. Officers made contact with employees along with several customers who described a tall slim black male wearing a black pull over, gray ripped jeans, black face mask and Nike Jordan’s. The suspect was armed with a hand-gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash.
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man dies at Elmore Correctional Facility
An incarcerated man at Elmore Correctional Facility died on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Alabama Department of Corrections. Corey Griffin, a 45-year-old incarcerated man at the facility, was found unresponsive in facility showers on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the ADOC. Griffin was later transported to the health care unit at a nearby Staton Correctional facility to receive medical attention.
alabamanews.net
Death of a Dallas Co. Jail Inmate Under Investigation
An inmate at the Dallas County Jail is found dead in his cell — now an investigation is underway to find out what happened?. Sheriff Mike Granthum says 26 year old inmate John Murray, Jr. of Selma was found in his cell unresponsive last week. Granthum says an independent...
WSFA
Trial of man accused of killing sheriff pushed to 2023
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The trial date for a man accused of killing Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams has been moved to 2023. According to court records, the trial against William Chase Johnson, originally set to take place next week, is now expected to happen on October 4th, 2023.
etxview.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Alexander City Police Department from Sept. 28 to
• Collen Gray, 39, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence. • Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City. • Neftali Godinez Lopez, 19, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. • Harassment was reported in Alexander City. • Domestic violence was reported in...
WSFA
Man charged in Montgomery woman’s Sept. 26 homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a Sept. 26 homicide. Police took Denikko White, 22, of Montgomery, into custody Monday and charged him with capital murder for the death of Britney Bohannon, 30, also of Montgomery. Police and fire medics responded...
alabamanews.net
Andalusia Man Killed in Montgomery County Crash
Alabama State Troopers say an Andalusia man was killed in a wreck in Montgomery County. State troopers say 60-year-old William Feagin was driving an SUV that left the road, re-entered it and then overturned. It was then hit by a tractor-trailer truck. The crash happened at about 5:30 this morning...
WSFA
Bullock County Correctional inmate found unresponsive, dies
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections says a Bullock County Correctional inmate has died after being found unresponsive. According to ADOC, Mark Alan Ford, 51, was found unresponsive in his dormitory on Monday. He was taken to the health care unit but was later announced dead.
WSFA
Montgomery man charged with financial exploitation of the elderly, securities fraud
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been arrested on felony charges including financial exploitation of the elderly and securities fraud, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and the Alabama Securities Commission. Nicholas Houston Allen, 35, turned himself in Monday at the Montgomery County Jail. According...
Alabama still has no builder for new prison year after plan approved
One year ago, Gov. Kay Ivey and the Legislature approved a $1.3 billion plan to build two 4,000-bed prisons, a project the governor and lawmakers said would begin to reverse decades of neglect of Alabama’s overcrowded, decaying system. But since the projects were approved, the Alabama Department of Corrections...
selmasun.com
Walmart remains closed after small fire Saturday night; teens doing TikTok challenge suspected
Selma's Walmart closed on Saturday night due to a small fire in a back section of the store and remains closed. A Walmart representative on Sunday morning said the incident remains under investigation and "fortunately there were no injuries but the store remains closed at this time." Dallas County Commissioner...
‘The superintendent is not king’: Judge will allow lawsuit by Chilton County school employees to move forward
A judge has ruled that a lawsuit against the Chilton County Schools superintendent can move forward.
WAAY-TV
ADOC: 5 major correctional facilities still have total inmate work stoppages; 10 see partial return
Only five of the Alabama Department of Corrections' 15 major correctional facilities are still experiencing a total strike by inmate workers, ADOC announced Monday. The remaining 10 have seen at least a partial return of inmate workers, allowing for regular meal services to resume, ADOC said. Inmate workers make up...
alabamanews.net
3 Degree Guarantee: Family Sunshine Center Gets $1,500 Check
We are happy to give away another 3 Degree Guarantee check to a local charity. AirNow Home Services and Alabama News Network are giving a check to the Family Sunshine Center. We are presenting $1,500, which is what we raised in September for getting Montgomery’s high temperature correct in our weather forecasts, within three degrees. September was a perfect month for our Weather Authority team, which is why this check is so large.
