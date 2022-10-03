Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
High School Swimming Striding Through SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Slide In NAHL Showcase; First Home Series This WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Week 3 Under The Radar NWLA Football ReportUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
3 missing in the ArkLaTex
Three people have been reported missing from their homes in the ArkLaTex. Here's a look at each one. Call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 with any information that could help locate Mitchell. Herman Buxton. Herman Buxton was last seen at the Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana, Texas on...
Road repair, replacement continues in south Bossier
BENTON, La. -- Projects to repair and replace asphalt roads in south Bossier Parish that were damaged by floods in 2015 and 2016 are continuing to move ahead, Parish Engineer Eric Hudson told parish police jury members Wednesday. More than 30 road projects are being funded by approximately $32 million...
Shreveport man charged with capital murder in deaths of 2 men in East Texas
RUSK, Texas - A Shreveport man has been charged with capital murder after two men were found shot dead on the side of the road in January in Cherokee County. Devon Harris turned himself Tuesday into the Mesquite Police Department, where he was taken into custody, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said.
State Fair of LA, Shreveport Downtown Development Authority team up for Treasure Hunt
SHREVEPORT, La. - The State Fair of Louisiana is just around the corner, and this year there’s something new that could put money in your pocket – a treasure hunt! The Fair and Shreveport Downtown Development Authority have partnered for this exciting new adventure. The lucky person who...
Former DeSoto Regional medical assistant pleads guilty to drug charge
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The former medical assistant at DeSoto Regional Health System pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court of forging prescriptions to get pain pills. Debra Bossier, also known as Debra Palmer, 48, of Mansfield, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter to one count of acquiring or obtaining controlled substances by fraud.
Drought increasing
SHREVEPORT, La. - Thursday's updated Drought Monitor from NOAA indicates that our drought is getting worse and spreading. Burn bans are also increasing. Outdoor burning is prohibited in the shaded regions until further notice or when we see significant rainfall. If your location is not one of the shaded areas...
Webster Parish students help the ecosystem with a unique garden
SIBLEY, La. – Students at Lakeside Junior and Senior High School in Sibley are learning an important lesson about nature and the role plants play in in our ecosystem. The students planted milkweed in the school’s new pollinator garden. They are working with Quail Forever Biologist Sabrina Claeys....
