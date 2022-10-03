ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

3 missing in the ArkLaTex

Three people have been reported missing from their homes in the ArkLaTex. Here's a look at each one. Call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 with any information that could help locate Mitchell. Herman Buxton. Herman Buxton was last seen at the Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana, Texas on...
TEXARKANA, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Road repair, replacement continues in south Bossier

BENTON, La. -- Projects to repair and replace asphalt roads in south Bossier Parish that were damaged by floods in 2015 and 2016 are continuing to move ahead, Parish Engineer Eric Hudson told parish police jury members Wednesday. More than 30 road projects are being funded by approximately $32 million...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwood, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
KPVI Newschannel 6

Monarch Garden interviews

SIBLEY, La. – Students at Lakeside Junior and Senior High School in Sibley are learning an important lesson about nature and the role plants play in in our ecosystem. The students planted milkweed in the school’s new pollinator garden.
SIBLEY, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Former DeSoto Regional medical assistant pleads guilty to drug charge

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The former medical assistant at DeSoto Regional Health System pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court of forging prescriptions to get pain pills. Debra Bossier, also known as Debra Palmer, 48, of Mansfield, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter to one count of acquiring or obtaining controlled substances by fraud.
MANSFIELD, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Drought increasing

SHREVEPORT, La. - Thursday's updated Drought Monitor from NOAA indicates that our drought is getting worse and spreading. Burn bans are also increasing. Outdoor burning is prohibited in the shaded regions until further notice or when we see significant rainfall. If your location is not one of the shaded areas...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Politics Local
KPVI Newschannel 6

Webster Parish students help the ecosystem with a unique garden

SIBLEY, La. – Students at Lakeside Junior and Senior High School in Sibley are learning an important lesson about nature and the role plants play in in our ecosystem. The students planted milkweed in the school’s new pollinator garden. They are working with Quail Forever Biologist Sabrina Claeys....
SIBLEY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy