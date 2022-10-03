ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Missouri AFL-CIO endorses recreational marijuana legalization constitutional amendment

(Missouri Independent) – The push to legalize recreational marijuana has won the endorsement of Missouri’s largest labor organization. Missouri AFL-CIO president Jake Hummel on Thursday announced his organization was endorsing the proposal, which will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3, calling it a “huge step forward for criminal justice reform in Missouri.”
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Community Policy