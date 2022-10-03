Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Voting access is better for people in Missouri with disabilities, but challenges remain
With absentee voting underway, election season has arrived in Missouri, but voters with disabilities still face challenges. While poll workers can assist voters with disabilities if they request help, advocates believe accessibility methods and technology should make voting more independent. The state has a number of methods in place to...
kttn.com
Missouri AFL-CIO endorses recreational marijuana legalization constitutional amendment
(Missouri Independent) – The push to legalize recreational marijuana has won the endorsement of Missouri’s largest labor organization. Missouri AFL-CIO president Jake Hummel on Thursday announced his organization was endorsing the proposal, which will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3, calling it a “huge step forward for criminal justice reform in Missouri.”
kttn.com
Missouri governor does not plan to issue blanket pardons for marijuana offenses
(Missouri Independent) – While announcing a plan to pardon those with prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, President Joe Biden urged governors to follow suit for those convicted of state offenses. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, who has granted clemency to more people than any Missouri governor in the...
kttn.com
Executive Director announces upcoming retirement from Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri
Following a thirty-seven-year career- thirty-three of which in leadership roles, and the last four years as CAPNCM Executive Director, Christopher Small has announced his upcoming retirement in March 2023. “It has been a true honor to be a part of the CAPNCM family and lead such a vital organization here...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kttn.com
Drought conditions continue to expand in Missouri, conditions in the Green Hills Region remain constant
Drought conditions continue to expand in Missouri, however, this week’s U. S. Drought Monitor map shows conditions in the Green Hills area have remained virtually the same as last week. This week’s map was released Thursday morning, October 6th, and is based on conditions as of the morning of October 4th.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 12 years in prison for selling fentanyl that killed pregnant woman
U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp on Thursday sentenced a man from St. Louis County to 12 years in prison for selling the fentanyl that killed a pregnant woman in 2018. Judge Schelp also ordered Raymond Blankenship, 27, to pay restitution of $10,300 to the victim’s mother. Blankenship sold...
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison, ordered to repay $7.5 million for healthcare fraud scheme
U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh on Thursday sentenced a business owner from Jackson, Missouri to 30 months in prison for health care fraud and ordered him to repay $7.5 million. Jamie McCoy, 42, pleaded guilty on Nov. 23, 2020, to three felony counts: healthcare fraud, making false statements related...
Comments / 0