The Spun

Dolphins Sign Quarterback Following Tua Tagovailoa's Injury

The Miami Dolphins have added a quarterback to their practice squad after they announced that Tua Tagovailoa won't play next Sunday. The team officially announced the signing of Reid Sinnett on Monday afternoon. Sinnett returns to the Dolphins after he was with the team for part of last season. He...
thecomeback.com

Matt Rhule makes decision on Baker Mayfield

No one would blame Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule if he decided to bench starting quarterback Baker Mayfield in an attempt to kickstart the team’s offense. However, while Rhule acknowledged Monday that the offense is sputtering, he’s sticking with his guy…for now. The Panthers dropped to...
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Pickett to replace Trubisky as Steelers' starting QB

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers are reportedly making a change at quarterback. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Kenny Pickett is expected to replace Mitch Trubisky as the Steelers' starting quarterback."The #Steelers are expected to move forward with rookie QB Kenny Pickett, sources say, as the first-rounder is set to replace Mitch Trubisky in the lineup. Pickett saw his first action on Sunday and is slated to be the QB moving forward," he tweeted.Pickett replaced Trubisky at the start of the second half in Sunday's home loss to the New York Jets. Trubisky was benched after going 7 of 13 for 84 yards passing and an interception in the first half.Pickett, the 20th overall pick in the draft, completed 10-of-13 passes for 120 yards and three interceptions. He also ran six times for 15 yards rushing and two scores. 
