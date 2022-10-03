ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 8

CityBoymel15
5d ago

this lady is crazy 🤪 she still is only thanking about her self she should have been praying for forgiveness from two kids that she killed motion denied

Reply
9
Linda Dunbar
4d ago

I don't care what you state your mental health is, you still know right from wrong. She also kept a journal about what she wanted to do. No new trial and let her rot in hell!

Reply(1)
4
just me
4d ago

I knew these children quite well one of my son was in many classes with Calyx her and her brother Beau have been to quite a few birthday parties held at my home. they were both beautiful well-behaved intelligent children!!! at the time of her arrest she said she shot them because she was tired of them talking back to her that does not sound like the reply of someone who's insane.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oldsmar, FL
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox13news.com

3 injured in Sarasota shooting, police say

SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three people. It happened in the 1600 block of 23rd St. Police say a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman were taken to the hospital with injuries. A third victim was dropped off at the hospital, according...
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Person of interest identified in Tampa homicide, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday evening. According to HCSO, deputies responded to the 3700 block of Coral Drive in Tampa for a report of a shooting shortly before 5 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a man...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#New Trial#Attorneys#Psychotropic Drugs#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wnctimes.com

17-Year-Old Arrested in Shooting of Two Teens

Orange County -- October 8, 2022: On October 5, 2022 the Hillsborough County Sherrif's Office announced that authorities detained a juvenile in connection with the murders of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods. On September 21, 2022 Wnctimes reported the sherrif's office filed a petition for two counts of first-degree murder...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy