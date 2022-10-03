Read full article on original website
CityBoymel15
5d ago
this lady is crazy 🤪 she still is only thanking about her self she should have been praying for forgiveness from two kids that she killed motion denied
Reply
9
Linda Dunbar
4d ago
I don't care what you state your mental health is, you still know right from wrong. She also kept a journal about what she wanted to do. No new trial and let her rot in hell!
Reply(1)
4
just me
4d ago
I knew these children quite well one of my son was in many classes with Calyx her and her brother Beau have been to quite a few birthday parties held at my home. they were both beautiful well-behaved intelligent children!!! at the time of her arrest she said she shot them because she was tired of them talking back to her that does not sound like the reply of someone who's insane.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in FloridaKristen WaltersClearwater, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Where to Buy Tasty Greek Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
4 Sushi Restaurants To Eat Japanese Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
5 Unique Places To Get a Good Cup of Coffee in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
Comments / 8