Kyrie Irving’s Message to Simmons After Nets Loss to Sixers
Here's what Kyrie Irving had to say to Ben Simmons at halftime of the Brooklyn Nets' preseason opener against the Sixers.
Ben Simmons' Postgame Comments After Preseason Opener vs. Sixers
What did Ben Simmons have to say after making his preseason debut against his former team?
‘That’s who he is’: Tom Thibodeau gushes over Jalen Brunson after Knicks debut
Jalen Brunson hasn’t played better in his career than when he lit up the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 postseason. The southpaw out of Villanova averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 dimes in the playoffs, and the New York Knicks rewarded him with a four-year $104 million contract in hopes that he would sustain this level of play. And Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has utmost confidence in Brunson’s ability to keep it up.
Lakers News: Jordan Clarkson Talks Young Lakers
The Jazzman remembers his early NBA days.
Former MLB All-Star Nomar Garciaparra joins Detroit Pistons panel to honor National Hispanic Heritage Month￼
Nomar Garciaparra was a six-time All-Star shortstop over 14 seasons. But before starring in the majors, he worshipped another legendary Hispanic baseball player while growing up in southern California. Garciaparra fondly remembers the days when starting lefty pitcher Fernando Valenzuela electrified Dodgers Stadium in the early 80s. Garciaparra saw himself...
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Nesmith shines in his preseason debut for the Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers took down the Charlotte Hornets 122-97 in their first preseason game on Wednesday, and Aaron Nesmith was a huge reason why. The reserve wing/guard hybrid had a terrific first showing for the blue and gold. He dropped 16 points, grabbed four rebounds, and changed the game with impressive defense. His impact was noticeable.
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Pistons, Dwane Casey, Lakers, Cavs, Cedi Osman
Coach Dwane Casey said the first preseason game against the Knicks was quite a learning experience. “A lot of great teaching points for us,” Casey said, via Mike Curtis of the Detroit News. “New York’s a very physical team for us. It was exactly what we needed to get our guys’ attention.”
CBS Sports
Minnesota Timberwolves 2022-23 NBA preview: Gobert + Towns + Edwards could equal the start of something big
The Minnesota Timberwolves made the playoffs last season for the first time in four years, then followed that up by pulling off a surprising blockbuster trade to land three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. Gobert's impact will be felt immediately for the Wolves, especially on the defensive side of the ball. With Gobert in tow, in addition to the newly-extended Karl-Anthony Towns, a rising star in Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell, things are looking up for Minnesota.
5 impressions from Timberwolves second preseason game
Rudy Gobert made his Wolves preseason debut in 114-99 win over Lakers in Vegas.
Pacers Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Details
Bally Sports Indiana returns to Televise 82 Regular-Season and Two Preseason Games. New streaming option for Pacers telecasts, Bally Sports+, is now available. Unique Pacers+ Ticket Plan Available Now Includes Six-Month Subscripiton to Bally Sports+. All Games to Air on Indiana Pacers Radio Network Starting Tonight at Charlotte. INDIANAPOLIS –...
Newcomers Ivey, Duren, Bogdanovic give Pistons a glimpse of what’s next
Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 117-96 loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in the preseason opener. THAT’S A START – Dwane Casey probably didn’t get everything he wanted out of the preseason opener, but he got enough on a few different levels. The 22 turnovers, 13 in the first half, and leaky transition defense – typical stuff a week into training camp – will serve as useful teaching points in the short term. In the long term, the story of Tuesday’s loss to the Knicks, though, might well be the impact of a few newcomers. Rookie Jaden Ivey, the fifth pick in June’s draft, showed off the dynamic speed as advertised but also the passing skills, not as well known, that have caught Casey’s attention already. Ivey finished with 16 points on 6 of 9 shooting in 22 minutes. He hit his only 3-point attempt, a pull-up in transition, and made several strong passes to open shooters off of penetration. He blew by R.J. Barrett for a layup and picked Barrett’s pocket to score a breakaway dunk. He finished with four rebounds, two assists and zero turnovers. Veteran Bojan Bogdanovic, a sublime trade acquisition by GM Troy Weaver late in the off-season, hit 3 of 3 from the 3-point line in an 11-point first half, giving the Ivey-Cade Cunningham the space to operate that eventually figures to reap huge dividends for the Pistons. The Knicks are a largely intact veteran team that added Jalen Brunson as a big-ticket free agent and that was reflected in their much more notable cohesion than the youthful Pistons. The Knicks opened the second half with a 13-2 run to take a 12-point lead to 23 and weren’t threatened after that. Dwane Casey started with Cade Cunningham, Stewart and Saddiq Bey in addition to Ivey and Bogdanovic.
Lakers News: Shorthanded Lakers Fall To Timberwolves, Juan Toscano-Anderson Injured In Vegas Showcase
Thomas Bryant, Lonnie Walker, Scotty Pippen Jr. shine in loss
Hornets Waive Isaiah Whaley
October 6, 2022 – The Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has waived forward Isaiah Whaley. Whaley, who originally signed with the team as a free agent on September 12, starred at Evelyn Mack Academy in Charlotte, appeared in 138 games (72 starts) in five seasons (2017-22) at UConn, averaging 5.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 18.9 minutes per game. A 6-9 forward, Whaley earned Big East Defensive Player of the Year honors as a senior in 2020-21 after averaging career-highs in steals (1.0) and blocks (2.6). He was a part of the Hornets’ NBA 2K23 Summer League roster but did not see action. Whaley appeared in one preseason game for the Hornets and grabbed one rebound in four minutes played.
Jason Kidd Reveals Mavs’ Preseason Plans
The Dallas Mavericks play only three preseason games before their regular season opener.
Fantasy Basketball Rankings: Top 150 for 2022-23 season, 3.0
With preseason action underway, it’s time to take another look at the fantasy landscape to prepare for the upcoming season. Below are RotoWire’s updated set of fantasy basketball rankings. While these rankings are engineered specifically for eight-category, roto leagues, they can serve as a general guide for most fantasy basketball formats.
The Chase Down Pod - Inside the Lab with Jamal Richardson
Justin and Carter are joined by basketball trainer Jamal Richardson of JMR Basketball to discuss what's it's like working with current Cavaliers Darius Garland and Dylan Windler, break down what fans should expect from their games and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely...
Here's What Stood Out from Raptors' Overtime Win Over Celtics: Boston's Regulars Sharp at Both Ends
Despite the Raptors end of rotation and auditioning members rallying for an overtime victory, the more important developments took place earlier in the game. That includes Jaylen Brown leading the way with 23 points, Jayson Tatum scoring 18, pairing it with ten rebounds and four assists, Sam ...
25-under-25: Jaren Jackson Jr. will set the Memphis Grizzlies’ ceiling
The term unicorn is overused but it still fits for Jaren Jackson Jr. and he and his Memphis Grizzlies are ready to show you why. Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies is a man of many tastes. He is into high fashion and has music albums available for download. How many professional athletes balance such different interests with the style and swagger that the 23-year-old big from Michigan State possesses? In a world that continues to merge and meld, “JJJ” stands out even among those that are above the crowd.
Suns Steal Preseason Game 2 in Sin City
Preseason Basketball is about taking inventory of your team’s identity—looking at the cards you’ve been dealt and figuring out your best hand(s)—if you will. In their second preseason matchup, the Lakers had a straight, but Phoenix threw down a full house in the final quarter, defeating Los Angeles 119-115.
CJ McCollum out, three key Pelicans questionable for Friday game vs. Pistons
New Orleans was playing without key contributors Tuesday in Chicago, but the Pelicans had more than enough firepower on the United Center floor, scoring 70 first-half points in a 129-125 victory over the Bulls. The squad will again be missing at least one starter – and perhaps more – Friday when it hosts Detroit in the Smoothie King Center (7 p.m., Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM).
