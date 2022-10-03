ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Why Brian Wilson’s Ex-Wife Sued Him After He Sold His Song Rights for $50M

By Julia Dzurillay
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys recently sold his song rights to Universal Music Publishing Group, facing legal trouble with his ex-wife Marilyn Wilson-Rutherford as a result. She claims Wilson owes her $6.7 million because of the songs she “helped write” during the marriage.

Brian Wilson was married to Marilyn Wilson-Rutherford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vzuLX_0iKYFfaZ00
Musician Brian Wilson, founding member of The Beach Boys, performs onstage at The Kia Forum | Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Along with brothers Dennis, and Carl Wilson, their cousin Mike Love, and friend Al Jardine, Brian Wilson was a founding member of the Beach Boys. He took on an added role as a songwriter for the group, also getting married in 1964.

Wilson and Marilyn Wilson-Rutherford were married for over a decade — from 1964 until 1978. During this time, the Beach Boys released some of their biggest songs.

Pet Sounds debuted in 1966, complete with “Sloop John B” and “God Only Knows.” Other Beach Boys tracks released during that time include “California Girls,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and “Good Vibrations.”

Marilyn Wilson-Rutherford sued Brian Wilson for $6.7 million

After being married during the height of the Beach Boys’ success, Wilson-Rutherford received 50% ownership over Wilson’s songwriting royalties. This became a problem when Wilson made a deal with Universal Music Publishing Group to sell his song rights. Consequently, Wilson-Rutherford sued her ex-husband for $6.7 million.

“This is a business dispute between Brian and his ex-wife over who owns ‘copyright termination interests’  in songs Brian wrote or helped write during their marriage,” Wilson’s attorneys said in a statement to Rolling Stone .

“With this filing, we are simply asking that the dispute be resolved in federal court,” the statement continues, “where we think it should be. We will have no further comment on this matter, and let the filings speak for themselves.”

The same website reports that in the lawsuit, “UMPG paid Wilson nearly $32 million for his songwriter share, and another $19 million for his reversion rights. (Artists in the U.S. can reclaim the rights to their songs about 35 years after signing them away because of the copyright act of 1976, these are known as reversion or termination rights).”

Wilson’s legal counsel states Wilson-Rutherford is not entitled to money from the reversion deal because the divorce happened over 30 years before the Universal Music Publishing Group partnership.

Who is Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys’ wife, Melinda Ledbetter?

In 1995, Wilson married the former model and car salesperson, Melinda Ledbetter . The couple adopted 5 children together and are still married today, with Ledbetter taking on an added role as a talent manager. Their relationship is explored further in the biopic Love & Mercy.

“I remember meeting her at her dealership, Cadillac, and I said, ‘God, she’s a pretty girl. That’s a pretty girl,’” Wilson said during an interview with ABC’s Nightline . “I just said to myself, ‘God, I think I’ll see her again sometime.’”

RELATED: The Beach Boys’ ‘Smiley Smile’ Was Used in a Drug Clinic to Help People Recover From Bad LSD Trips, According to Carl Wilson

Comments / 0

Related
Next Avenue

My Life of Brian Wilson

To mark the 60th anniversary of The Beach Boys' first album, ‘Surfin' Safari,’ a writer shares a note of appreciation for Brian Wilson. Editor’s note: The Beach Boys released 'Surfin' Safari' on October 5, 1962, the first of 29 studio albums and 11 live albums. Dear Brian,
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
HollywoodLife

David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College

“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Bobby Brown’s Sister Rips His Wife For Telling Fans To Stop Focusing On His Romance With Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown are musical icons. However, it’s no secret how turbulent their entire relationship was. Most notably, the married couple’s drug use shifted the former’s good girl image in the late 90s. Unfortunately, Houston was unable to overcome her drug addiction and passed away on February 11, 2012. Despite the flaws of the R&B singer, Whitney Houston has forever left a mark in the music industry thanks to her timeless music and overall presence as an artist.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melinda Ledbetter
Person
Al Jardine
Person
Carl Wilson
Person
Brian Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Linus Entertainment#Ex Wife#Beach Boys
DoYouRemember?

Elvis Presley’s Family Confirms He Hid A Lot About His Appearance With Dye, Facelifts, And More

Elvis Presley is known as much for his voice as he is for his sharp looks. But fans only saw what the King of Rock and Roll wanted them to see. Just as countless people from decades ago into present day have wrestled with their appearance, so too did Elvis, who pursued facelifts and hair dye to look a certain way, while also carefully keeping his webbed toes a secret from the adoring crowds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, Seemingly ‘Engaged’ To Singer Firerose 5 Months After Tish Filed For Divorce

Billy Ray Cyrus has seemingly healed his achy-breaky heart for good! The country icon, 61, is believed to be engaged to crooner Firerose just five months after his wife of 28 years Tish Cyrus filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” According to The US Sun, the younger Firerose has recently been spotted wearing a “huge diamond ring” in an Instagram post, ignited speculation that the duo are headed to the altar. In fact, both Firerose and Billy Ray have been posting up a storm of affectionate, long-haired PDA photos to their respective Instagram accounts. HollywoodLife has reached out to Billy Ray’s rep for comment.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

200K+
Followers
116K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy