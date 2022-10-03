Read full article on original website
Related
Taylor Swift Reveals How Joe Alwyn Inspired This ‘Midnights’ Song
Taylor Swift is seeing the world through lavender-colored glasses. Shortly after kicking off the final sprint of her “Midnights Mayhem With Me” TikTok series by announcing that the first track on her upcoming album Midnights will be titled “Lavender Haze,” the pop star posted a video sharing details about how the song was written about her love for boyfriend Joe Alwyn remains unbreakable by rumors and social media commentary. “I happened upon the phrase ‘lavender haze’ when I was watching Mad Men,” she explained in the video posted to Instagram. “I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and...
Taylor Swift Shares ‘Mad Men’-Inspired Track Title From ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift’s Midnights album can’t come soon enough for her millions of fans. At least now, Swifties have a new track title to tide them over. As the clock struck midnight, Swift spun the bingo cage yet again for a round of Midnights Mayhem With Me. “Good evening and welcome to another episode of Midnights Mayhem With Me,” she says in a clip posted to TikTok. “I’m going to be announcing another track title from the Midnights album. We we don’t really have that many left, so getting very exciting. The tension is palpable, what’s it going to be.” With each game, a...
Beyonce Says Right Said Fred Are Wrong About Missing Permission on ‘I’m Too Sexy’ Sample
Right Said Fred seemed fired up that Beyoncé allegedly didn’t hit them up beforehand to see how the buff, bald dance-pop duo felt about her sampling their iconic 1992 hit “I’m Too Sexy” for her Renaissance album rack “Alien Superstar.” The British brother duo of Richard and Fred Fairbrass told U.K. tabloid The Sun this week that “normally the artist approaches us but Beyoncé didn’t because she’s such an arrogant person.” Related Will.i.am Says Beyonce's 'Break My Soul' Remix EP Was His Idea: 'It's Like Santa Claus Is Real… 10/07/2022 The comments seemed like revisionist history, though, to Bey, anyway, who adamantly denied their...
Man! Shania Twain Feels Like the ‘Queen of Karaoke’ After Topping Billboard List
Shania Twain has been called many superlatives during her nearly four-decade career. But now, in addition to “Queen of Country Pop,” she can add another glittery nickname to the list. “I think @billboard just crowned me the Queen of Karaoke?!,” Twain tweeted on Thursday morning (Oct. 6) along with surprised and crying laughing emoji. Related The 100 Greatest Karaoke Songs of All Time: Staff List 10/06/2022 The singer was reacting to Tuesday’s reveal of Billboard’s “100 Greatest Karaoke Songs of All Time,” which, in addition to beloved sing-along tunes by Heart, 50 Cent, Liza Minnelli, Billy Joel, Destiny’s Child, The Killers, Cher, Queen and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kanye West Pulls Justin Bieber & John Legend Into ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Controversy
Kanye West isn’t finished with his targeted Instagram posts following his Paris Fashion Week “White Lives Matter” shirt controversy. And this time, he’s calling out Justin Bieber and John Legend while paying surprising compliments to his former rival Drake. Ye’s latest posts began Wednesday night (Oct. 5), when he noticed that Hailey Bieber had joined Gigi Hadid in supporting Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, a Vogue fashion editor he publicly mocked two days prior after she posted criticisms of the “White Lives Matter” shirts he’d showcased during his Monday (Oct. 3) Yeezy fashion show. “My respect for you runs deep my friend!” the Rhode...
Katy Perry Knew Dua Lipa Was the ‘It Girl’ Early On
In a new interview, Katy Perry said she knew Dua Lipa was the “it girl” early in her career. “I remember going in to watch her play at the Hollywood Palladium,” Perry tells Rolling Stone. “It’s so funny, I left work early. It was the first season of me doing American Idol. I was like, ‘I really need to get out of here by 7 because I’m going to see this new artist Dua Lipa play at the Palladium,’ and my co-judge Luke Bryan was like, ‘Who’s that?’ I was like, ‘Don’t worry, you’ll know her name.’” Perry expressed empathizing with the...
Charlie Puth Reveals He’s a Nicki Minaj Fan, ‘Enamored’ By Her Success
Charlie Puth paid homage to Nicki Minaj in an recent interview with GQ, proclaiming himself as a member of the “Barbz,” referring to rapper’s massive fan base. Puth cited Nicki’s early success after dropping her mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty as a major inspiration for him. “I’ve always loved Nicki. I remember in the early days of Twitter, hearing that this new artist Nicki Minaj sold a million copies of her mixtape by herself and got signed to Cash Money,” said Puth. “I was so enamored with the fact that you could do something on your own and then transfer all...
Here Are the Lyrics to Elton John & Britney Spears’ ‘Hold Me Closer’
Britney Spears returned to music as a free woman by teaming up with Elton John for the dance-tinged collaboration, “Hold Me Closer.” “Hold Me Closer,” which is a fresh take on John’s 1972 classic “Tiny Dancer” produced by Grammy winner Andrew Watt, features John and Spears singing the opening verse of John’s 1992 hit, “The One” over a club-ready beat, before diving into the chorus of 1971’s “Tiny Dancer.” “Hold Me Closer” is Spears’ first new music since her 2016 studio album Glory, which also included deluxe tracks “Mood Ring,” “Swimming in the Stars” and the Backstreet Boys-assisted “Matches” that were released in 2020. If...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sam Smith Wants to Collaborate on a Christmas Song With Mariah Carey: ‘I Love Mariah’
Sam Smith swung by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday night (Oct. 6) to reveal their dream collaborations and reminisce about a sweet moment they once had with Lady Gaga. Related Five Burning Questions: Sam Smith & Kim Petras' 'Unholy' Debuts at No. 3 on the Hot 100 10/07/2022 “I’ve collabed with a few beautiful people on my album, which is really exciting,” the pop singer teased of their upcoming follow-up to 2020’s Love Goes before adding, “But Rihanna, Rihanna, Rihanna all the time. That’s the answer to every question…I mean, that would be my dream, I think. And then Mariah...
Cynthia Erivo Shares Sweet Selfie With Ariana Grande From ‘Somewhere in Oz’
Wicked is gearing up production and the two superstar leads are enjoying time together. Cynthia Erivo, who is set to play Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday (Oct. 6) to share a mirror selfie from a rehearsal room with Ariana Grande, who will portray Glinda the Good Witch. “Somewhere in Oz,” Erivo captioned the photo, and when Grande reposted it, the pop star wrote, “Ily more.” See the Story before it disappears here. On Wednesday (Sept. 21), director Jon M. Chu officially announced that Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey would be joining the cast of his long-awaited film adaptation...
Here Are the Lyrics to Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’
Kim Petras is officially a Billboard Hot 100-charting hitmaker thanks to her first entry on the Oct. 8-dated ranking, the dark, sultry collaboration with Sam Smith, “Unholy.” The song, released via EMI/Capitol Records Sept. 22, soars in at No. 3 on the Hot 100. The single concurrently launches at No. 1 on the all-genre Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales charts. It also debuts at No. 32 on Pop Airplay. If you need a guide to follow along with Kim Petras and Sam Smith’s “Unholy,” find the lyrics below: Mummy don’t know daddy’s getting hotAt the body shopDoing something unholyLucky, lucky girl (ooh)Lucky, lucky girl (yeah, yeah)Lucky,...
Demi Lovato Loses Voice, Postpones Holy Fvck Concert: ‘It Breaks My Heart’
Demi Lovato is taking a brief pause from touring. On Wednesday (Oct. 5), the “29” singer shared that they needed to reschedule their Rosemont, Ill., Holy Fvck tour date at the Rosemont Theater — which had been set for that evening — after losing their voice. “Rosemont, today I woke up and had absolutely no voice. I’m so so sorry but it breaks my heart to tell you I have to reschedule the show,” Lovato wrote from the Holy Fvck tour’s official Instagram account. Related Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato & Jack Harlow Lead 2022 Jingle Ball Tour Lineup 10/06/2022 “Tickets will be honored...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here Are the Lyrics to Chris Brown’s ‘Under the Influence’
Chris Brown‘s “Under the Influence” has stood the test of time, as the three-year-old track ascended into the top 10 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart dated September 24, 2022. The song is from Indigo (Extended), a deluxe version of Brown’s 2019 album, Indigo, released that same year. Though “Under the Influence” was not released as a single at the time, its recent streaming success has led to Brown’s label, RCA, officially sending the track for play on U.S. rhythmic radio stations as of Sept. 20. If you need a guide to follow along with Chris Brown’s “Under the Influence,” find the lyrics below: Get up, get upKiddominant on...
Ari Lennox Talks New Album ‘Age/Sex/Location’ and Her Bond With Summer Walker
Ari Lennox is putting herself first. Last month, the DMV native released her sophomore album, age/sex/location, after amassing incredible success with the project’s first single and Hot 100 hit, “Pressure.” The 12-track effort highlights Lennox’s liberating road to self-care and is an entrancing listen for R&B lovers and hapless romantics. “It’s a beautiful thing being single,” Lennox says in her latest Billboard News interview. “Dating is hard. I feel like it’s really responsible to make sure that I’m taking care of myself mentally before I decide to embark on any relationships. So I’ve just been focusing on self-love and pouring into myself.” Lennox...
Robin Thicke Honors Dad Alan Thicke by Performing ‘Growing Pains’ Theme Song on ‘Masked Singer’
The competition is starting to get fierce on The Masker Singer, but the vibes continue to remain fun. The Wednesday (Oct. 5) episode saw the contestants and judges participating in TV Theme Night, which saw Robin Thicke throwing it back to 1985 by singing the Growing Pains theme song — “As Long As We Got Each Other” by B.J. Thomas — and honoring his late dad, Alan Thicke, who starred on the family-themed sitcom until its end. The segment kicked off with an intro from host Nick Cannon before Thicke started off the track while sitting on a white couch...
Annie Lennox Shows Off Her First Ever Tattoo
Annie Lennox can finally say she’s been inked. On Thursday (Oct. 6), the Eurythmics singer showed off her first-ever tattoo and thanked the artist who helped her bring her vision to life. “Got my first tattoo….#shamrock social club Thanks Asa Crow sir!” the 67-year-old wrote along with a red heart emoji. The tattoo, a bright red heart with lines emanating from its outline, features birds on its left and right side. Lennox received a slew of positive responses to her new ink, and responded to several comments praising her for taking the plunge for her first tattoo. A follower wrote, “Omg...
Janet Jackson Recalls Making ‘Velvet Rope’ at Reissue Party: ‘This Album Is So Close to Me’
Janet Jackson surprised friends and fans by turning up at a party in London celebrating the 25th-anniversary reissue of her 1997 album The Velvet Rope on Friday (Oct. 7). The set was re-released earlier that day via digital retailers and streamers with additional bonus tracks, including 10 cuts that made their official streaming debut. After Jackson greeted partygoers – while the DJ spun classic Jackson tracks alongside tunes such as Beyoncé’s “Heated” and Missy Elliott’s “She’s a Bitch” – Jackson took the mic to share memories of making The Velvet Rope. “This album is so, so close to me,” Jackson shared with the...
Britney Spears Kisses Justin Bieber… the Monkey
Britney Spears shared a kiss with Justin Bieber on Friday (Oct. 7) — but it’s not what you’d expect. The pop superstar took to Instagram to share a video commemorating “almost a year since I became a free woman” from her 13-year conservatorship that ended in November 2021. The clip then cut to Spears on vacation, holding a monkey named “Justin Bieber.” “Hi, Justin Bieber!” Spears coos at the animal before giving him a kiss. “F— yes !!! Wheee !!!” the star captioned the post celebrating her free life. “Psss the monkey’s name is Justin Bieber [rose, winking and laughing emojis] !!!” The “Hold...
First Out: New Music From Cat Burns, Adam Lambert, Kali Uchis & More
In need of some new tunes from your favorite queer artists? Look no further — Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. From a pair of excellent new tracks from Cat Burns to Adam Lambert’s latest cover, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below: Cat Burns, “People Pleaser” / “Sleep At Night” On her latest pair of singles, Cat Burns is perfectly encapsulating what makes her such an exciting new artist. First there’s “People Pleaser,” a slight departure from her past work...
Here’s How Jenna Dewan Reacted to Being Part of JoJo Siwa’s ‘Gay Awakening’ Story
Actress Jenna Dewan is honored to be a part of pop star JoJo Siwa’s coming out story. In a TikTok duet posted Thursday (Oct. 6), the Step Up actress offers her reaction as the former Dance Moms star shares her coming out story to the tune of Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” for the One Thing About Me challenge. As Siwa begins to rap how she realized she was gay, the actress nods along to the beat, a smile on her face. When the 19-year-old gets to the part about repeatedly watching Dewan’s Magic Mike number on Lip Sync Battle, the...
Comments / 0