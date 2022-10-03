ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMA’s Sam Champion shares new health update ahead of DWTS & reveals reason behind ‘painful nerve issue’ in leg

By Dan Roberts
 5 days ago

SAM Champion has admitted he was not prepared for the physical toll competing on Dancing with the Stars would have on him.

The Good Morning America weatherman has been complaining about his legs hurting him throughout the early weeks of the reality show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iBADo_0iKYFViB00
Sam Champion sipped on his coffee as he gave fans an update into his leg pain Credit: Instagram/@samchampion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FUoP6_0iKYFViB00
Sam and partner Cheryl Burke successfully made it past Elvis night last week Credit: ABC/Christopher Willard

And just hours before Monday night's live episode, Sam, 61, confessed during an Instagram live chat that his legs are feeling better, thanks to help from dancing partner Cheryl Burke and her connections.

But the pain he's been experiencing recently is still there.

"Physically, I wasn’t ready for any of this kind of activity," he said. "My body had never been pushed in the way dancers pushed their bodies."

Sam has so far survived to this third week of the competition.

Tonight's theme is built around super spy James Bond, and Sam and Cheryl will be dancing the Samba, which could provide challenges to the hobbled broadcaster.

Especially with the various types of tempo the specialized dance employs.

"You have to kind of hop and jump and move," Sam shared. "That’s just not part of my daily body routine."

SAM'S STRUGGLES

Sam has been openly sharing his struggles as a contestant on the Disney+ show.

And he mentioned before the tremendous pain he felt in one of his legs.

The meteorologist admitted: “Had a really tough week, physically, after our Viennese Waltz.”

He continued: “It’s hard, and my body really is not conditioned to try this yet.

“So, I had a lot of nerve pain yesterday and the day before. Had a lot of pain in my left leg, and that was kind of a brutal night to get through last night.

“That’s the first time that physically I felt beat up.”

Sam concluded: “There’s a lot of stretching, a lot of all of that happens.

“But boy, that was a tough night.”

CELEBS IN PAIN

The popular GMA member isn't the only one having a tough time.

Earlier on Monday, Selma Blair sparked concern after suffering a medical emergency on the set.

In spite of the emergency, Selma, 50, refused to take a break from filming as she pushed through her multiple sclerosis to perform on the show.

Selma's dancing partner Sasha Farber, 38, revealed the Cruel Intentions star fainted before their weekend rehearsal, but insisted she was doing okay and would be attending their rehearsal as planned.

Sasha told Entertainment Tonight, "I'm like, 'Take the day off, just chill,'" but that "[Selma's] like, 'Nope!'"

Selma admitted: "The thing is, I pass out a lot. It's part of the reason I have Scout (her service dog).

She continued: "It doesn't mean I lose consciousness [or] it's a whole ambulance experience, it's something that I lose my vision, gravity pulls me down and I'm very disoriented and gone for a spell.

The Legally Blonde star stated: "It's just something that I have to be honest with where I'm coming from but also know, like, 'Wait, I really have this.' It comes and goes."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aUV0m_0iKYFViB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F0eQ9_0iKYFViB00

So far this season, actor Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd and reality star Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov have come and gone.

Fourteen celebrities and their partners remain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rL4Nu_0iKYFViB00
Sam confessed his body wasn't ready for the rigours of the competition show Credit: Instagram/@samchampion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A8Utg_0iKYFViB00
The weatherman and his partner are preparing to dance the Samba tonight Credit: ABC/Andrew Eccles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R2GrJ_0iKYFViB00
Other contestants, like Selma Blair, have had their own health scares on the show

Comments / 2

People

Rosie O'Donnell Says Daughter Told Her Growing Up with 'Lesbian Icon' Mom Wasn't Exactly 'Normal'

Rosie O'Donnell is sharing more of the back story about the moment when daughter Vivienne called her out for not exactly having a "normal" upbringing. Last month, the comedian, 60, shared a video on TikTok in response to her daughter Vivienne, 19, who told her TikTok followers that while the teenager is "incredibly thankful" for O'Donnell, "one thing she's not done is normal."
CELEBRITIES
