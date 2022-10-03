ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In debut, Justice Jackson grills attorney challenging EPA power under Clean Water Act

By Devin Dwyer
ABC News
 3 days ago

After her investiture at the U.S. Supreme Court last week, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson heralded her "seat at the table" and a desire to "get to work."

During oral arguments Monday, the public got a glimpse of what that looks like: the nation's first Black woman justice emerged as a remarkably active questioner in her debut on the bench, making clear she will not hesitate to make her mark on debate.

"Let me try to bring some enlightenment to it," Jackson said dryly to an attorney challenging key parts of the Clean Water Act.

The law gives the Environmental Protection Agency authority to regulate "waters of the United States," but there is widespread disagreement about the extent to which wetlands count.

The case, the first of the court's new term, will decide the scope of EPA power over tens of millions of acres of marshland and swamp land. Environmental advocates say public health and safety hangs in the balance.

"Isn't the issue what Congress intended?" Jackson pressed. "Why is it that your conception of this does not relate in any way to Congress' primary objective?"

"The objective of the statute is to ensure the chemical, physical, and biological integrity of the nation's waters," she added.

Dana Verkouteren via AP - PHOTO: In this drawing by court artist Dana Verkouteren, the Supreme Court, joined by new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the court's first Black female justice, hears arguments on the opening day of its new term, Oct. 3, 2022.
MORE: Supreme Court with Justice Jackson faces major tests on race

Attorney Damien Schiff, representing an Idaho couple that wants to build their dream home on a lot near Priest Lake, argued that the federal government should not have unbound power to regulate wetlands on Americans' property without direct, physical connection to a major body of water.

"The Sacketts' property contains no waters, much less waters of the U.S.," Schiff said. The EPA contends marsh on the Sacketts' property has a "significant nexus" to the nearby lake.

The court will decide early next year how to draw the line.

The dispute played out for nearly two hours inside a courtroom packed with attorneys, clerks, special guests, and members of the public for the first time in two and a half years since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the arguments to go virtual. Masks were not required, though Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan wore them on the bench.

The nine justices assumed new seating assignments, by seniority, for the first time since the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer. Flanking Chief Justice John Roberts at the center are Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito. Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Jackson, as the newest members of the court, hold the seats at each end of the bench.

Fred Schilling/Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States - PHOTO: Supreme Court Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson stands with Associate Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil M. Gorsuch, Sonia Sotomayor, and Clarence Thomas, John G. Roberts, Jr., and Samuel A. Alito, Jr., Elena Kagan, and Brett M. Kavanaugh.

Heightened security measures were visible throughout the courthouse, including a new requirement that water cannot be brought inside the building, but a steel security fence that had encircled the Court starting in June has been removed.

While the proceedings were again opened to the public in-person, the Court has decided to continue livestream audio online. "I think that's a great compromise on transparency and a huge step for the chief justice," said Sarah Isgur, a former Justice Department attorney and now an ABC News legal analyst.

The court gaveled in a new term and welcomed Justice Jackson as public confidence in the institution has slumped to a new low.

Jackson's appointment does not alter the ideological makeup of the court -- six conservatives, three liberals -- but her presence could change dynamics in untold ways.

"Each new justice really changes the institution," said Kate Shaw of Cardoza School of Law and an ABC News contributor. "By all accounts, she is a bridge builder and a warm and collegial person. I don't expect any radical change, but it'll matter for the public to see her on the bench, and I think it will matter as the court starts issuing opinions."

Jackson spoke at least 21 times during Monday's argument in the Sackett case, according to an ABC News review of the transcript.

"Although Justice Jackson might be more liberal in some respects than Justice Breyer, she won't change the really polarized cases. But every new justice is a new court, and there could be some unexpected alliances," Jeffrey Rosen, president and CEO of the National Constitution Center, said.

Fox News

Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional

A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Ex-prosecutor: Trump 'can hire lawyers that will wear down the government' and get away with 'damage' while low-level crimes are prosecuted 'aggressively'

Ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, a frequent Trump critic, said "ruling class criminals" use their resources to escape accountability. He told MSNBC that people like Trump escape any serious repercussions while low-level crimes are prosecuted aggressively. "We seem to only hold folks accountable for those low-level crimes where the damage is discrete...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi releases full text of bill to BAN lawmakers and their spouses from trading stocks: Democrats go to battle over new law as House Number 2 Hoyer says he will oppose it

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has finally released the full text of the bill to ban lawmakers from trading stocks. The text comes after months of pressure from the public as a number of reports revealed hundreds of lawmakers regularly trade stocks directly related to their work in Congress. It could come to a vote as soon as this week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Blame the Supreme Court for Trump Judge Aileen Cannon’s Awful Mar-a-Lago Ruling

Former President Donald Trump has been granted the opportunity to throw a wrench into the progress of the Justice Department’s investigation into his wrongful squirreling of classified documents and other public-owned documents at Mar-a-Lago. Earlier this month, his eleventh-hour appointee to the federal bench, Judge Aileen Cannon, indulged his most expansive claim, allowing Trump to assert that “executive privilege” could possibly apply to thousands of documents wrongfully held at Mar-a-Lago and appointing a special master to screen the documents before federal criminal investigators may have access to them. On Thursday, Cannon declined to stay that ruling as it pertains even to documents marked classified, over which there is clearly no basis for Trump to assert that his executive privilege trumps that of the current administration. In so doing, Cannon reaffirmed her unprecedented ruling that the “special master” is to screen those documents for executive privilege. She simultaneously continued to block the government from using the documents in the pending criminal investigation and rejected the Justice Department’s request that she require her special master to act expeditiously. This attempted expansion of executive privilege stretches the doctrine to its absolute limit. At the same time, even in its more modest form, the Supreme Court’s recognition of executive privilege in U.S. v. Nixon—a case I argued and in which Nixon’s claims of executive privilege over White House tapes failed—has proven to be an utter disaster for democracy without this possible gross expansion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

ABC News

