wwnytv.com
Children’s Home helps adults, too
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County isn’t just for children. Jeff Schwind is manager of care coordination services. He said CHJC has been helping adults since 2011. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning. He says the Children’s Home...
WCAX
Former Vermont residents accused of torturing child
WELLFORD, S.C. (WCAX) - Four former Vermont residents are accused of torturing a child. Together, they face nearly 50 charges related to repeated child abuse and cruelty. The victim’s father, Ian Tatro, stepmother Tenika Draper, stepgrandmother Trina Draper and step-uncle Ryan Dezotelle are all accused. They recently moved from...
informnny.com
NYSP Superintendent Kevin Bruen resigns
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New York State Police have confirmed that Kevin Bruen is resigning from his post as New York State Police Superintendent. His resignation is effective October 19. This comes after the Governor’s Office told NEWS10 they that were investigating Bruen but did not specify why. As...
WCAX
Police in New York are investigating a homicide in Malone
The candidates vying for Vermont's top job duked it out in the WCAX News studio on Thursday. Our Calvin Cutler breaks down the debate. Fall Maple Open House final weekend begins tomorrow. Updated: 5 hours ago. Maple syrup doesn’t taste any less delicious off-season and during this downtime, sugarhouses across...
WHEC TV-10
Senator Gillibrand announces some of $1 billion she fought to secure will help New Yorkers defray home energy costs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New York State is expecting to see energy bills rise more than 40 percent this winter. Several state, and local leaders say there’s help out there, and announced millions of dollars in assistance for low income residents. News10NBC finds out just how much will be...
wwnytv.com
In search of the legend of Tug Hill Annie
MONTAGUE, New York (WWNY) - “We’re located on Sears Pond Road, which is also infamously the same road where Tug Hill Annie had her tragic accident in 1954,” Montague Inn owner Stephen Hennigan said. Before the Montague Inn was an inn, it was a house whose neighbor...
informnny.com
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn’t over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms,...
WRGB
Capital Region counties handle COVID surges without executive order
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — According to the CDC, several Capital Region counties currently have High Transmission of COVID-19: Albany, Rensselaer, Fulton, Montgomery and Columbia County. In some counties, cases are up 14.9% over the last seven days. Take advantage of the vaccine by staying up to date on...
informnny.com
NYC hospitals to pay $165M to women abused by gynecologist
NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York hospitals have agreed to pay more than $165 million to 147 former patients who have accused a former gynecologist of sexual abuse and misconduct. Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian announced the agreement Friday. Last year, the two hospitals reached a...
cortlandvoice.com
Application for HEAP benefits to be available soon
The yearly federally-subsidized Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) is set to open for applicants through the Cortland County Department of Social Services (DSS) on Nov. 1, providing financial help with heating costs for low income applicants. The program will last until March 15 next year. Eligibility for the program is...
