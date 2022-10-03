ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lawrence County, NY

wwnytv.com

Children's Home helps adults, too

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County isn’t just for children. Jeff Schwind is manager of care coordination services. He said CHJC has been helping adults since 2011. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning. He says the Children’s Home...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Former Vermont residents accused of torturing child

WELLFORD, S.C. (WCAX) - Four former Vermont residents are accused of torturing a child. Together, they face nearly 50 charges related to repeated child abuse and cruelty. The victim’s father, Ian Tatro, stepmother Tenika Draper, stepgrandmother Trina Draper and step-uncle Ryan Dezotelle are all accused. They recently moved from...
VERMONT STATE
informnny.com

NYSP Superintendent Kevin Bruen resigns

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New York State Police have confirmed that Kevin Bruen is resigning from his post as New York State Police Superintendent. His resignation is effective October 19. This comes after the Governor’s Office told NEWS10 they that were investigating Bruen but did not specify why. As...
ALBANY, NY
WCAX

Police in New York are investigating a homicide in Malone

The candidates vying for Vermont's top job duked it out in the WCAX News studio on Thursday. Our Calvin Cutler breaks down the debate. Fall Maple Open House final weekend begins tomorrow. Updated: 5 hours ago. Maple syrup doesn’t taste any less delicious off-season and during this downtime, sugarhouses across...
MALONE, NY
Saint Lawrence County, NY
Society
Saint Lawrence County, NY
Government
County
Saint Lawrence County, NY
City
Hermon, NY
98.1 The Hawk

The Most Haunted Restaurant in New York State

We're just under four weeks away from Halloween and if you have looked around at any store, you probably would have guessed that. Here in New York State, it's full on spooky mode as people gear up for pumpkin patch trips, hayrides, apple picking and visiting haunted houses. New York...
MASSENA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Scam Alert: New York State Police Warn Residents About Fundraising Scam

The New York State Police are warning New Yorkers of a new scam involving the agency. NYSP says that the Police Benevolent Association does not call people to ask for donations. There have been reports that a person from a 607 area code has been contacting people via telephone to ask for donations. If you receive a call from this area code and someone asks you to make a donation to the PBA, do not give any personal information and hang up.
PUBLIC SAFETY
96.9 WOUR

Two Shockingly Hidden Laws in New York State

Believe it or not, there are new laws that are proposed and either passed or never get off the ground in the State of New York. There are many obstacles that a potential new law needs to get through in order to be signed into law. Most people know the...
POLITICS
wwnytv.com

In search of the legend of Tug Hill Annie

MONTAGUE, New York (WWNY) - “We’re located on Sears Pond Road, which is also infamously the same road where Tug Hill Annie had her tragic accident in 1954,” Montague Inn owner Stephen Hennigan said. Before the Montague Inn was an inn, it was a house whose neighbor...
POLITICS
informnny.com

Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn’t over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms,...
FLORIDA STATE
informnny.com

NYC hospitals to pay $165M to women abused by gynecologist

NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York hospitals have agreed to pay more than $165 million to 147 former patients who have accused a former gynecologist of sexual abuse and misconduct. Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian announced the agreement Friday. Last year, the two hospitals reached a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York DEC Trail Cams Captures Unexpected Predator

Sometimes unexpected visitors are the best kind. A new trail cam set up by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) got more than it bargained for this week when an effort to capture images and hair samples from local bobcats attracted a different razor-toothed predator instead. Wildlife...
POLITICS
cortlandvoice.com

Application for HEAP benefits to be available soon

The yearly federally-subsidized Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) is set to open for applicants through the Cortland County Department of Social Services (DSS) on Nov. 1, providing financial help with heating costs for low income applicants. The program will last until March 15 next year. Eligibility for the program is...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY

