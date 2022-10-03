Police warn of scammers promising immediate clean-up, debris removal after Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in some of Hurricane Ian’s hardest hit areas are warning residents of scammers who promise immediate clean-up and debris removal.See hardest hit areas in Florida with interactive aerial map
Venice police said some scammers may demand upfront payments and have no intention of following through with the work.
The police department said residents should take a photo of the vendor’s vehicle, license plate and driver’s license. “A reputable business would have no objection to this,” police said.
Police officers said if it’s possible, have a witness with you when negotiating with vendors. They also said to not believe promises that aren’t in writing.
The city of Venice said a contractor will begin picking up residential debris from Hurricane Ian as early as Oct. 5.
