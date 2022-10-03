ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

Police warn of scammers promising immediate clean-up, debris removal after Hurricane Ian

By Katlyn Brieskorn
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n48R6_0iKYEwF300

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in some of Hurricane Ian’s hardest hit areas are warning residents of scammers who promise immediate clean-up and debris removal.

See hardest hit areas in Florida with interactive aerial map

Venice police said some scammers may demand upfront payments and have no intention of following through with the work.

The police department said residents should take a photo of the vendor’s vehicle, license plate and driver’s license. “A reputable business would have no objection to this,” police said.

Police officers said if it’s possible, have a witness with you when negotiating with vendors. They also said to not believe promises that aren’t in writing.

The city of Venice said a contractor will begin picking up residential debris from Hurricane Ian as early as Oct. 5.

Venice residents with questions can call 841-486-2626 ext. 7401 for more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Venice, FL
State
Florida State
Venice, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hurricanes#Clean Up#Scammers#Hurricane Ian#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wastetodaymagazine.com

Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

102K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy