WPFO
Police recovers handgun after Old Port shooting
PORTLAND (WGME) – Police say no one was injured in a shooting that took place in the old port in the early hours of Saturday. According to police, officers on foot noticed a group causing a disturbance on Fore Street near Moulton Street. As officers approached the group, a gun shot was fired, causing people to run from the area.
WPFO
Augusta police arrest juvenile suspect in Big Apple robbery
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Augusta Police arrested a juvenile suspect in an armed robbery at the Big Apple on Stone Street. Police say the suspect entered the store on September 27, showed a gun, and demanded cash and merchandise. Police stopped a vehicle on Thursday on Memorial Drive in Augusta and...
WPFO
Bail set at $5,000 cash for Saco woman accused of taking kids, setting off AMBER alert
PORTLAND (WGME) – A Saco mother accused of taking her own children and setting off an AMBER alert this week is now barred from seeing her kids. Twenty-seven-year-old Alexandra Vincent of Saco appeared before a judge Friday in Biddeford. She's accused of taking her two children from a home...
WPFO
Maine school bus driver charged after altercation with parent still employed by district
LOVELL (WGME) -- An MSAD 72 school bus driver, who was criminally charged following an altercation with a parent in Lovell, is still employed by the district. The Oxford County Sheriff's Office charged 74-year-old Shirley Danforth of Stoneham with assault and driving to endanger. Cellphone and security camera video showed...
WPFO
Rally held outside police station for Sanford woman found dead in motel
SANFORD (WGME) -- The family of a Sanford woman who was found dead at a motel held a rally near the police department Friday to bring more attention to the case. Neighbors held a vigil Thursday night in honor of 35-year-old Elizabeth “Liz” Lafortune, who was found dead in a room at the Oakwood Inn more than a week ago.
WPFO
Auburn man pleads guilty for role in marijuana trafficking operation
PORTLAND (WGME) -- An Auburn man pleaded guilty Friday to manufacturing more than 50 marijuana plants and possessing more than 110 pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee. According to court records, law enforcement searched 38-year-old Brian Bilodeau’s Auburn home on February 27, 2018....
WPFO
Changes at Thomaston PD could set 'new standard' for small town officer recruitment
THOMASTON (WGME) -- A small police department on Maine's Midcoast is rethinking how to the solve the recruitment crisis for law enforcement. Small agencies statewide are feeling the impacts of staffing shortages and the Thomaston Police Department is among them. "In the history of the police department, it's never been...
WPFO
Maine driver charged with manslaughter, criminal OUI for Turner hit-and-run
A Sabattus woman is facing multiple charges after police say she hit and killed a woman in Turner over the summer. A grand jury indicted 37-year-old Amber Smith on Tuesday on charges including manslaughter and criminal OUI. In July, police say Smith hit and killed 46-year-old Tina White, striking her...
WPFO
'We will all miss them': 2 construction executives killed in plane crash in Arundel
ARUNDEL (WGME) – A plane crashed in Arundel on Wednesday, killing two construction company executives who were aboard. Police say the single-engine plane crashed in the woods off Route 1 around 2 p.m. near Wiers' Motors. Investigators say both the pilot, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth, and the passenger,...
WPFO
Caught on camera: Bear spotted wandering through Windham
WINDHAM (WGM)-- A bear has been spotted roaming through Windham, with residents capturing it on camera. It's not entirely uncommon in Maine, even in more populated parts of the state, but many in Windham say they haven't seen one in town before. "I was sitting at my desk in the...
WPFO
'It was not flying weather:' Investigation launched into what caused Arundel plane crash
ARUNDEL (WGME) -- Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a plane crash that killed two well-known businessmen in Arundel Wednesday. Federal investigators from the NTSB are on the scene in a heavily wooded area near Route 1. The FAA says the Beechcraft A36 single-engine plane was on a...
WPFO
Family wants answers following recent death at Sanford motel
SANFORD (WGME)-- It's been over a week since a woman was found dead inside a Sanford motel. Since then, the case has gained a lot of attention online. One Facebook group has 1,600 members and counting. "She was funny. She liked to play jokes on people. She was beautiful," sister...
WPFO
Friends, family gather to remember life of woman found dead in Sanford motel
SANFORD (WGME) – Neighbors in Sanford came together Thursday night to search for comfort and answers in the wake of the death of a woman. Thirty-five-year-old Elizabeth Lafortune was found dead in a Sanford motel room more than a week ago. Her friends and family say "Liz" was the...
WPFO
Waterville is overwhelmed by people dumping trash all over the city
WATERVILLE, Maine (BDN) -- Waterville residents who cannot afford the rising costs of disposing of their refuse are filling public trash cans and dumping household waste in parking lots and on sidewalks. Councilors who are frustrated with the limited number of trash cans and overflowing trash want to find solutions....
WPFO
Pumpkinfest parade takes over Damariscotta
DAMARISCOTTA (WGME)—The Damariscotta pumpkinfest parade filled the streets Saturday afternoon. Pumpkin art was on display across town, as street performers were entertaining the crowds. A regatta will kick off Sunday at noon at the Riverfront to finish out the mid-coast festivities. Last weekend, our chief Meteorologist, Charlie Lopresti won...
WPFO
Volunteers help clean up neglected cemetery in Winslow
WINSLOW (WGME) – A cemetery in Winslow, established in 1772, has been neglected for decades. CBS 13 Photojournalist David Hill discovered that volunteers, a little bit of expertise and a lot of hard work can bring new life to this piece of central Maine history. A new sign for...
WPFO
Summer clam die-off in Brunswick linked to high heat, warming waters and runoff
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- It was one of the largest die-off events in nearly five year and now officials in the town of Brunswick believe some of the impacts of climate change may be to blame. The die-off impacted at least four acres of clam beds in a number of coves...
WPFO
Kennebunk coffee shops shows support for Maine lobstermen
KENNEBUNK (WGME) -- A local coffee shop is among the many businesses and people in Maine throwing their support behind Maine lobstermen. The owner of "Morning in Paris" in Kennebunk says when he saw calls to boycott Maine lobster, while fishermen are already dealing with new federal regulations, he decided to brew up some support.
WPFO
Maine companies aim to send ashes over Northern Lights
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- There's a new way to remember your loved ones: by looking up. Two Maine-based companies "bluShift" and "Northern Light Space Exploration," are partnering to send cremated ashes into space over the Northern Lights. At the end of 2023, the companies, based out of Brunswick, will launch up...
WPFO
Preble Street partners with landlords to help find permanent housing for those in need
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A pandemic-era program, used in part to pay for people experiencing homelessness to stay in hotels, is on pause. Where they may go now, or in the next few months, is uncertain. MaineHousing recently announced no new or renewed applications for emergency rental assistance would be accepted...
