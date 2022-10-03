ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPFO

Police recovers handgun after Old Port shooting

PORTLAND (WGME) – Police say no one was injured in a shooting that took place in the old port in the early hours of Saturday. According to police, officers on foot noticed a group causing a disturbance on Fore Street near Moulton Street. As officers approached the group, a gun shot was fired, causing people to run from the area.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Augusta police arrest juvenile suspect in Big Apple robbery

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Augusta Police arrested a juvenile suspect in an armed robbery at the Big Apple on Stone Street. Police say the suspect entered the store on September 27, showed a gun, and demanded cash and merchandise. Police stopped a vehicle on Thursday on Memorial Drive in Augusta and...
AUGUSTA, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Brunswick, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Brunswick, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
WPFO

Rally held outside police station for Sanford woman found dead in motel

SANFORD (WGME) -- The family of a Sanford woman who was found dead at a motel held a rally near the police department Friday to bring more attention to the case. Neighbors held a vigil Thursday night in honor of 35-year-old Elizabeth “Liz” Lafortune, who was found dead in a room at the Oakwood Inn more than a week ago.
SANFORD, ME
WPFO

Auburn man pleads guilty for role in marijuana trafficking operation

PORTLAND (WGME) -- An Auburn man pleaded guilty Friday to manufacturing more than 50 marijuana plants and possessing more than 110 pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee. According to court records, law enforcement searched 38-year-old Brian Bilodeau’s Auburn home on February 27, 2018....
AUBURN, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bank Robbery#Ne Brunswick Town#M T Bank
WPFO

Caught on camera: Bear spotted wandering through Windham

WINDHAM (WGM)-- A bear has been spotted roaming through Windham, with residents capturing it on camera. It's not entirely uncommon in Maine, even in more populated parts of the state, but many in Windham say they haven't seen one in town before. "I was sitting at my desk in the...
WINDHAM, ME
WPFO

Family wants answers following recent death at Sanford motel

SANFORD (WGME)-- It's been over a week since a woman was found dead inside a Sanford motel. Since then, the case has gained a lot of attention online. One Facebook group has 1,600 members and counting. "She was funny. She liked to play jokes on people. She was beautiful," sister...
SANFORD, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPFO

Waterville is overwhelmed by people dumping trash all over the city

WATERVILLE, Maine (BDN) -- Waterville residents who cannot afford the rising costs of disposing of their refuse are filling public trash cans and dumping household waste in parking lots and on sidewalks. Councilors who are frustrated with the limited number of trash cans and overflowing trash want to find solutions....
WATERVILLE, ME
WPFO

Pumpkinfest parade takes over Damariscotta

DAMARISCOTTA (WGME)—The Damariscotta pumpkinfest parade filled the streets Saturday afternoon. Pumpkin art was on display across town, as street performers were entertaining the crowds. A regatta will kick off Sunday at noon at the Riverfront to finish out the mid-coast festivities. Last weekend, our chief Meteorologist, Charlie Lopresti won...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
WPFO

Volunteers help clean up neglected cemetery in Winslow

WINSLOW (WGME) – A cemetery in Winslow, established in 1772, has been neglected for decades. CBS 13 Photojournalist David Hill discovered that volunteers, a little bit of expertise and a lot of hard work can bring new life to this piece of central Maine history. A new sign for...
WINSLOW, ME
WPFO

Kennebunk coffee shops shows support for Maine lobstermen

KENNEBUNK (WGME) -- A local coffee shop is among the many businesses and people in Maine throwing their support behind Maine lobstermen. The owner of "Morning in Paris" in Kennebunk says when he saw calls to boycott Maine lobster, while fishermen are already dealing with new federal regulations, he decided to brew up some support.
KENNEBUNK, ME
WPFO

Maine companies aim to send ashes over Northern Lights

BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- There's a new way to remember your loved ones: by looking up. Two Maine-based companies "bluShift" and "Northern Light Space Exploration," are partnering to send cremated ashes into space over the Northern Lights. At the end of 2023, the companies, based out of Brunswick, will launch up...
BRUNSWICK, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy