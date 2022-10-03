Read full article on original website
Champaign thrift store offering store credit to volunteers
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County’s Salt and Light thrift store has a new social approach to attracting volunteers. The store is offering in-store credit in exchange for volunteer hours. This new model will allow for volunteers to earn up to $300. Earned credit can be used at both Champaign and Urbana locations. Executive director […]
Passion Community Church is hosting a fall event
MOUNT ZION, Ill. (WCIA) — The Passion Pumpkin Patch is having an event Saturday for all ages. The Passion Community Church said they bought a former church camp with 62 acres and have turned it into a pumpkin patch extravaganza. There is a giant corn maze and a small corn maze. The corn maze will […]
Glamping options at Jellystone Park this fall
Jack Steward is an adventurer, camping expert and Emmy Award-winning television host. His passion for the outdoors led him to create and host the television series Rock the Park, which ran for six seasons on ABC and now he joins us to talk all things glamping. For people who have...
Bed Bath & Beyond in Champaign closing by Christmas
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you are wanting something from Bed Bath & Beyond, hurry. The store on Marketview Drive off of Neil Street will be closed by Christmas. Bed Bath & Beyond is closing at least 150 stores across the country. The chain is moving quickly to avoid bankruptcy as it has lost shoppers […]
How can you dispose of yard waste this fall
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is reminding neighbors to dispose of their yard waste through the city’s collection program. Orange Zone pickups will begin October 10, and Blue Zone pickups will begin October 17. Click HERE to view the map and locate homes. The fall program offers four collection opportunities. Neighbors can […]
New bike path connects Savoy and UI campus
SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Getting from Savoy to the U of I campus is now a little easier, especially if you’re riding a bike or walking. On Friday, the First Street Shared Bike Path opened. It’s a one-mile concrete path with lights between Windsor and Curtis Road, connecting Savoy to Research Park and Campustown. John […]
Champaign awarded for Hedge POP! Park project
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign won the 2022 Diversity and Social Change Award for the Hedge POP! Park project. Hedge POP! Park is an interim outdoor improvement project in the Garden Hills neighborhood. The project aims to defend future stormwater and provide recreation activities. Construction will start in 2023. The American Planning Association – Illinois […]
Safari through solar system
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A jungle adventurer uses a magical camera to take visitors on an exciting safari through the solar system. A solar system show will take place on October 8 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the William M. Staerkel Planetarium at Parkland College. Visitors will see the sun, moon, planets, and dwarf […]
A family honors their daughter with memorial show
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Piatt County Trail Blazers hosted the seventh annual Jorden Austin Memorial Fun Show. This show started for Renee Austin to honor her daughter’s legacy after she died during her reign as the rodeo queen in 2012. In 2013 her mother, Renee, said her life was cut short after […]
Danville church hosts movie night
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mosaic City Church said they are making it their mission to be with their community. So, on Sunday evening, they hosted a movie night to provide families with a safe activity. “Not every kid has the opportunity to go to the movies and have snacks,” Pastor Les-Stan Hoskins said. So, […]
Decatur Sunday bus service begins
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Bus wheels are rolling this Sunday in Decatur. Sunday bus service will officially begin on October 9, running from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The route connects the city center to all business zones and local hospitals. “We’ve heard from our riders about the need for Sunday service and are excited […]
Busses re-routed for game day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the MTD has re-routed a few bus routes for the Illini Football game. First Street will be closed between the Stadium and Kirby Avenue. Peabody Street and Kirby Avenue will be closed between First and Fourth Street starting at 11:30 a.m. If you want active MTD alerts sent to […]
Pickleball popularity: Champaign adds courts to meet the need
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One sport is growing in popularity, and it’s something you may have played during high school PE class. Pickleball. Don Block, who plays often in Champaign, said about 400 people regularly play in the Champaign area. He considers many of them part of his “pickleball family.” The Champaign Park District just […]
Danville Fire responds to production plant fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Fire Department responded to a fire at a production facility Tuesday evening. Chief Don McMasters of the Danville Fire Department said the fire started in a large cooking oven around 9:40 p.m. at the HRW processing facility. it took about two hours for the fire to be extinguished. McMasters […]
Train crossings open in Villa Grove after derailment
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — Railroad crossings in Villa Grove have reopened following a train derailment in the town Wednesday night. The derailment happened around 7:30 p.m. east of the city’s train depot. At least one train car derailed, which resulted in all crossings in the city being blocked. The blockage has been resolved and […]
Unit 4 parents continue to ask for change, not chaos, with proposed changes
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One local leader feels in order to see kids succeeding, achieving and feeling good about being in school, there needs to be a change. Minnie Pearson, the president of the NAACP Champaign branch, said she wants to be at the table when change happens. On Saturday, Champaign School District parents met […]
Vermilion County airport manager placed on suspension
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion Regional Airport Authority has suspended their Airport Manager, Alexandra Gale. On Sept. 26, the VRAA held a special meeting to discuss personnel matters, while Alex attended a conference on behalf of the VRAA. Mr. Rodney Hightower, a friend of board member Craig Davidson, reportedly flew in on his […]
Champaign Police: Man arrested for bringing gun into business
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after police said he brought a gun into a business Thursday evening. Champaign Police officials said the department received a report around 5 p.m. of a pedestrian armed with a gun in the area of Bloomington Road and Highland Avenue. Officers responded quickly, but the […]
A man threatens officials while intoxicated
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said they arrested a man in Charleston for intoxication and threatening public officials Wednesday evening. Around 8:40 p.m., Charleston police said they responded to a vehicular crash at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and 12th Street. They said they found Quentin E. Riggleman highly intoxicated. During his arrest, officials said […]
Urbana Police: Ohio trio arrested after drugs found
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people from Cincinnati were arrested in the Champaign-Urbana area on Thursday after officers said they found drugs in their possession. Officials with the Urbana Police Department said the chain of events leading to arrest started when officers were called to the towing yard of Tatman’s Towing, located at 810 Perkins […]
