Man killed in motorcycle accident at Buffalo National River

JASPER, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Oklahoma man died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on Highway 7 near Pruitt at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, October 2.

Clifton J. Caughron, 71, of Yukon, OK, was driving his motorcycle northbound on Highway 7 before appearing to cross the center line, striking a trailer being towed by a southbound vehicle, according to a press release from the National Park Service. Caughron sustained multiple injuries and was provided on-site care by responding National Park Service Rangers and Newton County Deputies.

He was transported to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center for further treatment before later being declared dead. The National Park Service advises everyone to drive cautiously, abide by speed limits and slow down on sharp turns.

So far this year in the area, at least eight individuals have been killed or sustained serious injuries in motorcycle accidents.

You can visit the park’s website here to find out more about safely exploring Buffalo National River.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.