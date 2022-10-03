ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

FOX Carolina

Suspect sentenced for 2020 shooting that left victim hospitalized

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that a suspect was sentenced for shooting a person in the face in 2020. Officials said the suspect, 28-year-old Jamal K. Rios, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful possession of a weapon. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the incident.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Supreme Court reverses conviction in Upstate baby’s death

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s highest court reversed the conviction and sentence for a Pickens County woman who was found guilty in 2017 of killing her grandson. Angela Brewer was convicted by a jury of homicide by child abuse and sentenced to 20 years in prison for...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police arrest woman accused of helping hide Cati Blauvelt’s murder

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police said a woman has been arrested and charged in connection to the 2016 murder of Catherine “Cati” Blauvelt. Police said they arrested 23-year-old Hannah Elizabeth Thompson on Oct. 12 with help of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Thompson has been booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Car possibly involved in deadly hit-and-run found in Gaffney, coroner says

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said a Gaffney man was hit and killed by a car Tuesday night. 32-year-old Terry John Roland was walking south on Highway 29 at 9:50 p.m. when he was hit near the intersection of Leigh Road by a car heading north, according to the coroner. He was pronounced dead on scene.
GAFFNEY, SC
Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

Greer dog attacks follow-up, one owner behind bars

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are following up on the story where dogs were running loose and biting people in a Greer neighborhood. Read the previous story here. The man in the video, James Pittman, is OK and healing after the attack. One of the owners, Daisy Anderson,...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect in custody following chase across Upstate counties

LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Landrum Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody on Monday night following a chase through Spartanburg and Greenville Counties. Landrum officers said the incident began when the suspect approached a man at a Shell gas station along Highway 14 East and asked...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Crash shuts down N. Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash that has shut down a busy highway in Greenville County. The crash happened at 7:51 a.m. on North Pleasantburg Driver near Worley Road. Troopers said injuries were reported but the coroner’s office has...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from overnight crash in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim from an overnight crash in Greer. Officials said the crash happened near the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive early Monday. They added that they believe the collision occurred between 12:00 a.m. and 03:00 a.m.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner responding to scene in Spartanburg County

INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a scene on Bobo Drive. Dispatch said the call came in at around 7:46 p.m. Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police are also investigating this scene. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

5 dead after shooting at Spartanburg Co. home

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger provides an update after 5 people died from gunshot wounds at a home in Inman. FOX Carolina's Ashley Garrett has the details. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details. Mindful Monday: Paralympian on mental health. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Paralympian is overcoming the...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

3 dogs exposed to rabid skunk in Oconee County, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said a skunk in Oconee County tested positive for rabies and three dogs were exposed to it. DHEC said the skunk was found near Chattooga Lake Road and Lexington Way in Mountain Rest and was...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for man last seen leaving church in Buncombe Co.

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man missing from the Weaverville area. 31-year-old Freddy Antonio Padilla was last seen leaving the church he attends in Swannanoa on Oct. 1 around 7:30 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Proposed RV Park in Anderson Co. denied by planning commission

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A proposed RV Park near Anderson Motor Speedway in the Piercetown Community of Anderson County is no more. Tuesday, the Anderson County Planning Commission denied the application for the park after several neighbors packed into the meeting and voiced their concerns. In their proposal, the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspects charged following shooting in Clemson

Nonprofits receive $5.8 million to improve the social determinants of Upstate health. An investigation is underway after five people died from apparent gunshot wounds in Spartanburg County. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger provides an update after 5 people died from gunshot wounds at a home in Inman.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Man accused of murder at Walmart in 2019 to go on trial

BEREA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man accused in a deadly shooting inside a Walmart back in 2019 is expected to go to trial Monday. On July 5, 2019, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Braylon Morris shot and killed 45-year-old Michael Jason Deck following a dispute. Eyewitnesses at...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

TRAFFIC: Crash causes delays on I-85N

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a crash on I-85 North is causing some delays. The crash happened between exits 46A, 46B and 46C - South Carolina 291-Augusta Road and Mauldin Road- Greenville and Exit 48B-US-276 Northbound Greenville. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for man who went missing in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Steven Smith, a missing 29-year-old. Deputies said Smith was last seen on Big Island Road in Rutherfordton. Deputies described him as 5 feet four inches tall with blue eyes and brown hair. They...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC

