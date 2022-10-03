Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
Suspect sentenced for 2020 shooting that left victim hospitalized
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that a suspect was sentenced for shooting a person in the face in 2020. Officials said the suspect, 28-year-old Jamal K. Rios, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful possession of a weapon. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the incident.
FOX Carolina
Supreme Court reverses conviction in Upstate baby’s death
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s highest court reversed the conviction and sentence for a Pickens County woman who was found guilty in 2017 of killing her grandson. Angela Brewer was convicted by a jury of homicide by child abuse and sentenced to 20 years in prison for...
FOX Carolina
Police arrest woman accused of helping hide Cati Blauvelt’s murder
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police said a woman has been arrested and charged in connection to the 2016 murder of Catherine “Cati” Blauvelt. Police said they arrested 23-year-old Hannah Elizabeth Thompson on Oct. 12 with help of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Thompson has been booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.
FOX Carolina
Car possibly involved in deadly hit-and-run found in Gaffney, coroner says
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said a Gaffney man was hit and killed by a car Tuesday night. 32-year-old Terry John Roland was walking south on Highway 29 at 9:50 p.m. when he was hit near the intersection of Leigh Road by a car heading north, according to the coroner. He was pronounced dead on scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Greer dog attacks follow-up, one owner behind bars
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are following up on the story where dogs were running loose and biting people in a Greer neighborhood. Read the previous story here. The man in the video, James Pittman, is OK and healing after the attack. One of the owners, Daisy Anderson,...
FOX Carolina
Suspect in custody following chase across Upstate counties
LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Landrum Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody on Monday night following a chase through Spartanburg and Greenville Counties. Landrum officers said the incident began when the suspect approached a man at a Shell gas station along Highway 14 East and asked...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Crash shuts down N. Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash that has shut down a busy highway in Greenville County. The crash happened at 7:51 a.m. on North Pleasantburg Driver near Worley Road. Troopers said injuries were reported but the coroner’s office has...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from overnight crash in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim from an overnight crash in Greer. Officials said the crash happened near the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive early Monday. They added that they believe the collision occurred between 12:00 a.m. and 03:00 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Sheriff: Suspect in 5 Spartanburg Co. homicides caught after armed robbery
INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The sheriff said a suspect is in custody after five people were killed in the “largest single murder in Spartanburg County.”. The Spartanburg County Coroner, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police Department responded to an emergency call on Bobo Drive around 7:46 p.m. on Sunday.
FOX Carolina
Coroner responding to scene in Spartanburg County
INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a scene on Bobo Drive. Dispatch said the call came in at around 7:46 p.m. Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police are also investigating this scene. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
FOX Carolina
5 dead after shooting at Spartanburg Co. home
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger provides an update after 5 people died from gunshot wounds at a home in Inman. FOX Carolina's Ashley Garrett has the details. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details. Mindful Monday: Paralympian on mental health. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Paralympian is overcoming the...
FOX Carolina
Neighbors call West Belvue Road the “death curve”, seek improvements
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville road, less than a mile long, has had 19 accidents in five years, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The residents who live there blame a windy curve and speeding drivers. When we first covered East and West Belvue Roads for “Getting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
3 dogs exposed to rabid skunk in Oconee County, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said a skunk in Oconee County tested positive for rabies and three dogs were exposed to it. DHEC said the skunk was found near Chattooga Lake Road and Lexington Way in Mountain Rest and was...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for man last seen leaving church in Buncombe Co.
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man missing from the Weaverville area. 31-year-old Freddy Antonio Padilla was last seen leaving the church he attends in Swannanoa on Oct. 1 around 7:30 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.
FOX Carolina
Proposed RV Park in Anderson Co. denied by planning commission
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A proposed RV Park near Anderson Motor Speedway in the Piercetown Community of Anderson County is no more. Tuesday, the Anderson County Planning Commission denied the application for the park after several neighbors packed into the meeting and voiced their concerns. In their proposal, the...
FOX Carolina
Suspects charged following shooting in Clemson
Nonprofits receive $5.8 million to improve the social determinants of Upstate health. An investigation is underway after five people died from apparent gunshot wounds in Spartanburg County. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger provides an update after 5 people died from gunshot wounds at a home in Inman.
FOX Carolina
Coroner called to hospital after ATV crash injuring Anderson County students
IVA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a coroner has been requested to respond to the hospital after an ATV crash injuring four middle school students over the weekend. South Carolina troopers said the crash happened at the intersection of Cemetary Road and Lowndesville Highway...
FOX Carolina
Man accused of murder at Walmart in 2019 to go on trial
BEREA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man accused in a deadly shooting inside a Walmart back in 2019 is expected to go to trial Monday. On July 5, 2019, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Braylon Morris shot and killed 45-year-old Michael Jason Deck following a dispute. Eyewitnesses at...
FOX Carolina
TRAFFIC: Crash causes delays on I-85N
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a crash on I-85 North is causing some delays. The crash happened between exits 46A, 46B and 46C - South Carolina 291-Augusta Road and Mauldin Road- Greenville and Exit 48B-US-276 Northbound Greenville. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for man who went missing in Rutherford County
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Steven Smith, a missing 29-year-old. Deputies said Smith was last seen on Big Island Road in Rutherfordton. Deputies described him as 5 feet four inches tall with blue eyes and brown hair. They...
Comments / 0