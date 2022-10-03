15-year-old charged with 4 counts of attempted murder after Midtown shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 15-year-old boy faces four counts of attempted first-degree murder after a string of shootings in Midtown Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Memphis Police said the charges stem from two shootings on North Belvedere Boulevard and one shooting on Angelus Street.

Along with the four counts of attempted first-degree murder, MPD said the 15-year-old has also been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and eight counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.