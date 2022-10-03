ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15-year-old charged with 4 counts of attempted murder after Midtown shootings

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 5 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 15-year-old boy faces four counts of attempted first-degree murder after a string of shootings in Midtown Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Memphis Police said the charges stem from two shootings on North Belvedere Boulevard and one shooting on Angelus Street.

Along with the four counts of attempted first-degree murder, MPD said the 15-year-old has also been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and eight counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Kiwi?
5d ago

I told yall these parents need to be blame too ,I have a 16 and 13 and they don't be all over city ,school ,store with me and house ,parents play attention to your kids

Patrice Smith
5d ago

when women started to own a firearm and use it a lot of teenagers would think 💭 twice about trying to enter a home. I know because if that was me the patty wagon would be dragging the body out. I am just saying. and I don't want to hear he is just a baby so is a teenage baby 🦁 lion

chonka simmons
5d ago

the new DA will see that this individual (THAT DESERVES TO HAVE THEIR NAME AND MUGSHOT SHARED) will not be prosecuted as an adult and will walk free as soon as possible

Biker severely hurt after I-40 crash, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist was severely hurt after a crash late Friday night. At approximately 10:30 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-40 near North Hollywood Street. When officers arrived, they found a person on a motorcycle hurt after the crash. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 dead, 2 injured after 3 overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three shootings have left one person dead and two others in the hospital. All of this happened across Memphis in less than an hour and a half. A woman was shot in the 5900 block of Shelby Oaks Drive at just after 7 p.m. She was taken to Regional One hospital in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
