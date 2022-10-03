ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

YouTube might start making you pay to watch videos in 4K

By Jacob Siegal
BGR.com
BGR.com
 5 days ago

One of YouTube’s most basic features might soon be locked behind its paid subscription. In recent weeks, some users have found that 2160p resolution videos are only viewable with a YouTube Premium subscription. This appears to be a limited test for now, but it’s unclear if YouTube plans to roll this restriction out to everyone eventually.

As spotted by Alvin (@sondesix) on Twitter, several Reddit threads have popped up over the last month from YouTube users complaining about the change. Their screenshots show that YouTube now lists 2160p videos as a premium feature. The only way for them to watch any videos in 4K is to subscribe to YouTube Premium for $11.99 per month.

If you are part of the test (providing this is just a test), YouTube videos are capped at 1440p. Now that virtually every smartphone on the planet can record 4K videos, a significant portion of videos on YouTube offer at least 4K quality. Based on the responses in the Reddit threads above, locking 4K behind a paywall would anger nearly everyone.

YouTube’s unpopular feature tests continue

This comes right on the heels of another unpopular test in which the company was serving users 10 or more ads in a single ad break. YouTube claimed that it wanted to “build a better experience for viewers by reducing ad breaks.” The company was also sure to note that the test had ended by the time reports started to surface.

Technology companies are constantly testing new features that may never see the light of day. Given the extraordinarily negative response to putting 4K videos behind a paywall, it’s hard to imagine this making the cut. That said, if the company wants to push more users to YouTube Premium, locking such a basic feature behind the service might help.

More Google coverage: For more Google news, visit our Pixel 7 guide.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Some Google Maps users now get free Google Fi wireless service

Some Google Maps users might have recently received notifications that they qualify for free Google Fi wireless service for the remainder of the year. That’s a value of up to $195 in free service for three months of Google Fi coverage, assuming users who get the notifications want to take advantage of the offer.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

This is the iPhone you should buy your mom

Responding to a question from the audience at the Code Conference event he attended a few weeks ago, Apple CEO Tim Cook said “buy your mom an iPhone.” The executive offered the reply to a reporter asking about Apple’s plans to embrace RCS on iPhone, a richer communication text messaging system than SMS that Google uses on Android. This is part of the famous blue vs. green text bubbles dispute that Google is still entertaining in the US in its desperation to somehow convince Apple to get on board.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

WhatsApp will soon let you block screenshots of ‘View Once’ messages

Last year, WhatsApp added disappearing photos and videos to chats. Copying a trend from Snapchat – and other Meta-owned apps –, the application would only warn users whether someone took a screenshot of a photo that should have disappeared. Now, the company is finally readying a feature to prevent users to record content that should only be seen once.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How scammers make money on the App Store in 4 easy steps

Scam apps on the App Store aren’t new. While Apple says the App Store is a “place you can trust” and this is why the iPhone shouldn’t open space for third-party stores, developer Kosta Eleftheriou highlights every now and then how the Cupertino company must do more to protect its users from scam apps as Apple keeps approving them. This time, the developer shows how a scam app can make a lot of money in simple four steps.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4k Youtube#Youtube Premium#Smartphone#Screenshots
BGR.com

8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch

An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Google Chrome is the most vulnerable browser in the world

Chrome might be the most popular browser in existence, but that doesn’t make it the most secure. In fact, according to a recent report, Google’s Chrome browser has been affected by more security vulnerabilities than any other modern web browser. Citing information from VulDB’s vulnerability database, the Atlas...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
BGR.com

Crazy AI shows what dead celebrities would look like today

A photographer and lawyer has managed to bring celebrities back from the dead using artificial intelligence. No, this isn’t some kind of holographic ruse like we’ve seen in the past. Instead, Alper Yesiltas created an A.I. system that can age up dead celebrities, showing how they would look if they were still alive.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

Instagram’s latest innovation: More ads

Instagram is in the middle of an existential crisis as its parent-company Meta has been seeing revenue decline due to Apple’s App Tracking Transparency policy and TikTok increasing growth among new users. To maintain profit in the long run, Instagram decided that users should get this new “feature:” more ads.
INTERNET
BGR.com

Twitter is finally rolling out the Edit Tweet feature we all want

Last month, Twitter announced the ability to edit tweets. At that time, the company only showed what it would look like. Then, by the end of September, the company published an edited tweet. Now, Twitter is finally rolling out this feature for US users. According to the company, starting this...
INTERNET
BGR.com

In 2021, Apple abandoned this awesome Apple TV remote design

For a company as revered for design as Apple is, the company’s Apple TV remote has always been a curiosity. Perhaps the original design was a relic of Jony Ive’s tenure where function would sometimes take a backseat to form. Still, it’s hardly a controversial take to state that the first Apple TV remote was abysmal and shockingly user-unfriendly. Not only was the remote too light and thin — which made it easy to lose — there was no way to discern, upon picking it up, if you were holding it in the correct orientation.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

How to fix the Instagram crashing bug on iPhone and iPad

Apple is still ironing out the kinks of the newly-released iOS 16, and now it appears that app developers are doing the same. Not long after Instagram rolled out version 255.0 of the iOS app, some users reported that the app was crashing when they tried to open it. Thankfully, the Instagram team has already rolled out a fix for the bug.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Google’s iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets are rolling out now

On the same day that Apple launched iOS 16, Google blogged about upcoming Lock Screen widgets for its most popular iOS apps. At the time, Google said that the widgets would start to roll out in the coming weeks, and now the first widgets have arrived. As noted by TechCrunch,...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Dynamic Island clone for Android hits 1 million downloads

The designs of Apple’s new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max leaked months before the reveal in September, but we did not know how the pill-shaped notch would work in practice. At Apple’s September event, we learned the cutout would become part of the iPhone’s new Dynamic Island. Android app developers promptly started work on clone apps to emulate the feature, and one has already hit 1 million downloads on Google Play.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Aftershock: You won’t believe this nerve-shredding new Netflix docuseries is real

In addition to hosting wildly successful original scripted content like Ryan Murphy’s still relatively new Jeffrey Dahmer TV series, as well as original movies like Lou and Blonde, Netflix is also a fantastic source of powerful and captivating documentary films and series. Among the titles in the latter genre to put on your watch list, I Am Vanessa Guillen (coming on November 17) will revisit a crime that shook the country. Another one to be aware of — the just-released 3-episode docuseries Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Matter smart home standard finalized as Apple readies iOS 16.1 support

The interoperable smart home project Matter is finally available as the Connectivity Standards Alliance and its members release a finalized first iteration of the standard and certification program. With that, it will be easier to integrate home appliances in a single solution, whether it’s controlled by Apple’s Siri, Google’s Assistant, Amazon’s Alexa, or Samsung.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Apple Watch user says his watch blew up, posts video of the aftermath

Devices with internal batteries should be safe without users worrying about battery incidents like overheating and battery swelling. However, accidents do occur, and most of them are sporadic. One such battery problem apparently occurred recently when someone’s Apple Watch Series 7 overheated and blew up. Apple is reportedly aware...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

BGR.com

343K+
Followers
10K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy