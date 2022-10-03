Read full article on original website
Champaign awarded for Hedge POP! Park project
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign won the 2022 Diversity and Social Change Award for the Hedge POP! Park project. Hedge POP! Park is an interim outdoor improvement project in the Garden Hills neighborhood. The project aims to defend future stormwater and provide recreation activities. Construction will start in 2023. The American Planning Association – Illinois […]
Unit 4 parents continue to ask for change, not chaos, with proposed changes
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One local leader feels in order to see kids succeeding, achieving and feeling good about being in school, there needs to be a change. Minnie Pearson, the president of the NAACP Champaign branch, said she wants to be at the table when change happens. On Saturday, Champaign School District parents met […]
Vermilion County airport manager placed on suspension
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion Regional Airport Authority has suspended their Airport Manager, Alexandra Gale. On Sept. 26, the VRAA held a special meeting to discuss personnel matters, while Alex attended a conference on behalf of the VRAA. Mr. Rodney Hightower, a friend of board member Craig Davidson, reportedly flew in on his […]
Champaign thrift store offering store credit to volunteers
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County’s Salt and Light thrift store has a new social approach to attracting volunteers. The store is offering in-store credit in exchange for volunteer hours. This new model will allow for volunteers to earn up to $300. Earned credit can be used at both Champaign and Urbana locations. Executive director […]
New path keeps First Street safe
SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Savoy’s First Street Shared Use Path is officially in use. The mile-long, concrete path stretches along First Street between Curtis and Windsor Road. It connects Savoy to the University of Illinois campus. Solar-powered, LED lights line the path. It features pedestrian, bicycle and ADA accommodations to make sure the path is […]
Decatur Sunday bus service begins
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Bus wheels are rolling this Sunday in Decatur. Sunday bus service will officially begin on October 9, running from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The route connects the city center to all business zones and local hospitals. “We’ve heard from our riders about the need for Sunday service and are excited […]
Next Generation’s Great Apple Crunch
Next Generation is celebrating National Farm to School Month by participating in the Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch! Grace Khachaturian caught up with the Bumble Bees on what they’re doing to get ready for the big event happening Thursday, October 13th!
Top 5 things to do this fall in Champaign County
Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) Fall is officially here with chilly weather and changing colors. Visit Champaign County has five ideas on what you should do this month to take advantage of the season. Picking Pumpkins—No fall is complete without picking pumpkins. Get ready to decorate your home or make a...
How to become a veterinary pharmacist with University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital
How do you become a veterinary pharmacist? Our friends at the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital explain. We recently chatted with Drs. Lauren Forsythe about the role of a pharmacist at the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital. Today, Dr. Forsythe is back with Dr. Jessica Barazowski, a pharmacist who is completing a residency at the hospital to specialize in veterinary pharmacy.
History museum honors Farm Aid with new exhibit
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s been nearly 40 years since the groundbreaking Farm Aid concert at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, and the Champaign County History Museum wants everyone to remember it. The museum recently unveiled a new exhibit about the concert. People who attended it found and donated ticket stubs, flyers and even a hat […]
Safari through solar system
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A jungle adventurer uses a magical camera to take visitors on an exciting safari through the solar system. A solar system show will take place on October 8 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the William M. Staerkel Planetarium at Parkland College. Visitors will see the sun, moon, planets, and dwarf […]
Former Macon County Sheriff appears in political advertisement with uniform shirt
Tony Brown hasn't held the office since last year. The sheriff's office says people have reached out to them about this since Jim Root is the current sheriff.
Hispanic Heritage Month: Central Illinois police chief making history
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — If you asked Marisol Gamboa twenty years ago, she never thought the word chief would precede her name. She had just become a patrol officer in a small Texas town after graduating from a community college police academy. “I had to pretty much show everybody else there, all the other male […]
Pickleball popularity: Champaign adds courts to meet the need
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One sport is growing in popularity, and it’s something you may have played during high school PE class. Pickleball. Don Block, who plays often in Champaign, said about 400 people regularly play in the Champaign area. He considers many of them part of his “pickleball family.” The Champaign Park District just […]
Busses re-routed for game day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the MTD has re-routed a few bus routes for the Illini Football game. First Street will be closed between the Stadium and Kirby Avenue. Peabody Street and Kirby Avenue will be closed between First and Fourth Street starting at 11:30 a.m. If you want active MTD alerts sent to […]
Passion Community Church is hosting a fall event
MOUNT ZION, Ill. (WCIA) — The Passion Pumpkin Patch is having an event Saturday for all ages. The Passion Community Church said they bought a former church camp with 62 acres and have turned it into a pumpkin patch extravaganza. There is a giant corn maze and a small corn maze. The corn maze will […]
Attendees react to Pritzker-Bailey debate
NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — As Governor Pritzker and Darren Bailey debated on the Illinois State University campus Thursday night, they did so in an auditorium full of people watching. As those people filtered out of Braden Auditorium once the debate was over, I spoke with several of them on how they thought the debate went […]
Bed Bath & Beyond in Champaign closing by Christmas
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you are wanting something from Bed Bath & Beyond, hurry. The store on Marketview Drive off of Neil Street will be closed by Christmas. Bed Bath & Beyond is closing at least 150 stores across the country. The chain is moving quickly to avoid bankruptcy as it has lost shoppers […]
A family honors their daughter with memorial show
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Piatt County Trail Blazers hosted the seventh annual Jorden Austin Memorial Fun Show. This show started for Renee Austin to honor her daughter’s legacy after she died during her reign as the rodeo queen in 2012. In 2013 her mother, Renee, said her life was cut short after […]
Urbana Police: Ohio trio arrested after drugs found
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people from Cincinnati were arrested in the Champaign-Urbana area on Thursday after officers said they found drugs in their possession. Officials with the Urbana Police Department said the chain of events leading to arrest started when officers were called to the towing yard of Tatman’s Towing, located at 810 Perkins […]
