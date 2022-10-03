Read full article on original website
Saturday's Scores
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 56, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 18. Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 27, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 6. Chicago Academy 53, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 0. Chicago Ag Science 36, Dunbar 16. Chicago Marshall 52, Chicago Phoenix Academy 42. Chicago Sullivan 30, Steinmetz 6. Dakota...
HS Soccer: Marian, NorthWood girls meet in regionals after sectional titles
The Mishawaka Marian girls soccer team repeated as sectional champions in dominant fashion. The Knights shut out Glenn, 7-0, to claim the Class 2A Riley sectional. Marian outscored its two sectional opponents (South Bend Riley in the semifinals) 16-0 on its way to next week's regional semifinal against NorthWood on Thursday.
