The Mishawaka Marian girls soccer team repeated as sectional champions in dominant fashion. The Knights shut out Glenn, 7-0, to claim the Class 2A Riley sectional. Marian outscored its two sectional opponents (South Bend Riley in the semifinals) 16-0 on its way to next week's regional semifinal against NorthWood on Thursday.

MISHAWAKA, IN ・ 35 MINUTES AGO