Seaford, Del. – In the first state, environmentalists are exploring new ways to keep local waterways clean. Officials came together to walk the Seaford area to take a look at phase one of some of the changes made in the area. In Seaford, green infrastructure is being put in place to help benefit the Nanticoke River and surrounding areas to stay protected. This is a part of Wandering Delaware’s Waterways tour.

SEAFORD, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO