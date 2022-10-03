Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Snow Hill transfer station to close temporarily for renovations
SNOW HILL, Md. – Starting November 7th, the Snow Hill Home Owner Convenience Center will be closed to the public for approximately 90 days while repairs and upgrades are made to the facility. We’re told the center’s existing wooden bulkheads have reached the end of their life and will...
Helicopter services required at vehicle crash with ‘serious bodily injuries’ in Eastern Shore
The crash occurred on Thursday, Oct. 6 on Route 175 near Coardtown Road in Accomack County. Police said Medflight services were called to assist, and the Virginia Department of Transportation is at the scene handling traffic impacts.
WMDT.com
Pickup truck crashes into house in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A man was ejected from his vehicle after crashing into a house Friday afternoon. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company (RBVFC) responded to the crash on Warrington Road around 2:30 p.m. on October 7th. When first responders arrived, they found a pickup truck that had crashed into a house.
shoredailynews.com
Virginia State Police investigating serious crash in northern Accomack County
Currently the Virginia State police is conducting a crash investigation that involves serious bodily injuries. The crash occurred at approximately 9:09 AM on Route 175 in the vicinity of Coardtown Road. Med flight has been called and VDOT is onscene rerouting traffic at this time. Once more information becomes available...
Will your house flood? Map shows hour-by-hour storm surge on Virginia coast
Residents worried that they may be at risk for flooding can now use the Virginia Institute of Marine Science's Tidewatch Map to find out how high the water is expected to rise in their location.
13newsnow.com
Coastal flooding submerges end of Cape Story by the Sea neighborhood street in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — By Monday at noon, standing water had already submerged the end of the street just outside Rich Califf's newly purchased home in Cape Story by the Sea. “I understood that -- I guess I wasn’t prepared for the scope of it," he told 13News Now Monday.
WMDT.com
Waterway tour highlighting green infrastructure put in place to help Seaford
Seaford, Del. – In the first state, environmentalists are exploring new ways to keep local waterways clean. Officials came together to walk the Seaford area to take a look at phase one of some of the changes made in the area. In Seaford, green infrastructure is being put in place to help benefit the Nanticoke River and surrounding areas to stay protected. This is a part of Wandering Delaware’s Waterways tour.
WBOC
Chincoteague Island Braves Tidal Flooding
Some areas on Chincoteague Island were under a voluntary evacuation as remnants from Hurricane Ian moved towards Delmarva on Monday. Some neighbors chose to stay behind.
Multi-vehicle crash at James River Bridge results in fatality, 15-month-old child among hospitalized
Virginia State Police are currently on the scene of a fatal crash at the James River Bridge.
WDEL 1150AM
Route 1 reopened between Dewey and Bethany after Ian-related flooding recedes
Delaware Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach reopened overnight after high water from the Rehoboth Bay crossed the highway just south of Dewey early Monday evening. DelDOT responded to Keybox Road just before 5:00 p.m., and reported water beginning to pond on both sides of Route 1. As...
WGMD Radio
ROAD CLOSURES – Route 1 Open at Indian River Inlet Bridge but Use Caution
REHOBOTH BEACH – Because of severe beach erosion – the city is closing beach access/dune crossings from Surfside Place to Brooklyn Avenue. MILFORD – New Wharf Road between Cavalry Rd & NE 10th Street closed – flooding. MILFORD – Big Stone Beach Road between Herring Road...
Medical flight called to help after serious crash in Accomack County
ACCOMACK, Va. — Two people were hospitalized after a Jeep crashed into a tractor-trailer on Virginia's Eastern Shore on Thursday morning. A spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police said about 10 minutes after 9 a.m., there was a crash on Chincoteague Road (Route 175) near Coardtown Road in the Wattsville area.
WMDT.com
Cape May – Lewes Ferry officials announce departure cancellations due to weather
LEWES, Del. – Due to high winds and conditions on the Delaware Bay, Cape May – Lewes Ferry officials have canceled several departures for today, October 3rd. The 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 1 p.m. departures from Cape May, NJ have been canceled, while the 11:15 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 2:45 p.m. departures from Lewes have been canceled.
shoredailynews.com
Two transported with non-life threatening injuries from morning accident on Chincoteague Road
Virginia State Police photo. Virginia State Police have updated on the accident which occurred this morning on Chincoteague Road in the vicinity of Ray’s Shanty. The crash occurred on Route 175 east, west of Coardtown Road, involving a 2014 Freightliner tractor truck and a 2010 Jeep Cherokee. Based upon...
Student pilot from Maryland injured in deadly Virginia plane crash
A flight instructor is dead after a student pilot from Maryland crashed a small plane Thursday afternoon in Newport News, Virginia.
shoredailynews.com
Closings and cancellations for Monday, October 3
Northampton County public schools are closed for students and staff Monday. Head Start will be closed for children and staff in both Accomack and Northampton County on Monday, October 3, 2022. Due to inclement weather and potential flooding, Accomack County Public Schools will be closed to all students and staff...
Waste management truck, cars crash into home in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach Police are investigating the crash which took place around 2:30 p.m., within the 600 Block of S Rosemont Road.
WJLA
Surveying what's left of Maryland and Delaware beaches after Hurricane Ian
REHOBOTH, Del. (7News) — Maryland and Delaware officials are surveying the damage to the local beaches in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. And 7News is monitoring what the high tides and erosion have done to several beach towns. Brad Bell got an ATV tour of the damage to Rehoboth...
fox5dc.com
Virginia flight instructor killed in plane crash piloted by aviation student: police
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A 23-year-old flight instructor was killed in a plane crash at a Virginia airport that was being piloted by an aviation student, police say. The crash was reported Thursday afternoon just after 3 p.m.at the Newport News Williamsburg International Airport. Authorities say 18-year-old Oluwagbohunmi Ayomide Oyebode...
Ridership on Amtrak’s Roanoke / Virginia Routes Hits Record Level Again
The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Amtrak have reported that ridership on Amtrak’s state-supported trains in Virginia saw record ridership in August, topping the previous record set in July. For the month of August, 119,280 passengers traveled on all four state-supported routes which is an increase of 8.2 percent over the 110,256 that traveled […]
