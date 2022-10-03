ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accomack County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WMDT.com

Snow Hill transfer station to close temporarily for renovations

SNOW HILL, Md. – Starting November 7th, the Snow Hill Home Owner Convenience Center will be closed to the public for approximately 90 days while repairs and upgrades are made to the facility. We’re told the center’s existing wooden bulkheads have reached the end of their life and will...
SNOW HILL, MD
WMDT.com

Pickup truck crashes into house in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A man was ejected from his vehicle after crashing into a house Friday afternoon. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company (RBVFC) responded to the crash on Warrington Road around 2:30 p.m. on October 7th. When first responders arrived, they found a pickup truck that had crashed into a house.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chincoteague Island, VA
Accomack County, VA
Government
County
Accomack County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WMDT.com

Waterway tour highlighting green infrastructure put in place to help Seaford

Seaford, Del. – In the first state, environmentalists are exploring new ways to keep local waterways clean. Officials came together to walk the Seaford area to take a look at phase one of some of the changes made in the area. In Seaford, green infrastructure is being put in place to help benefit the Nanticoke River and surrounding areas to stay protected. This is a part of Wandering Delaware’s Waterways tour.
SEAFORD, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accomack Co#Arcadia High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WMDT.com

Cape May – Lewes Ferry officials announce departure cancellations due to weather

LEWES, Del. – Due to high winds and conditions on the Delaware Bay, Cape May – Lewes Ferry officials have canceled several departures for today, October 3rd. The 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 1 p.m. departures from Cape May, NJ have been canceled, while the 11:15 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 2:45 p.m. departures from Lewes have been canceled.
LEWES, DE
shoredailynews.com

Closings and cancellations for Monday, October 3

Northampton County public schools are closed for students and staff Monday. Head Start will be closed for children and staff in both Accomack and Northampton County on Monday, October 3, 2022. Due to inclement weather and potential flooding, Accomack County Public Schools will be closed to all students and staff...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy