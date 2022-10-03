ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, OK

OSBI asks for public’s help locating missing metro man

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
 5 days ago

FOREST PARK, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is asking for assistance from the public in locating an OKC metro man last seen in August.

Now, the OSBI is asking anyone who saw 40-year-old Jeremy Reagan or his Silver 2011 Nissan Frontier at any point on Aug. 27 in the area of the Lexington Wildlife Management Area to contact them.

Photos courtesy: OSBI

According to the OSBI, Reagan was last seen at his home in Forest Park on Aug. 27.

When he wasn’t home the next day, a family member filed a missing persons report with the Forest Park Police Department, OSBI officials say.

Reagan’s truck was located by an Oklahoma State Game Warden on Aug. 28 at the Lexington Wildlife Management Area.

Photos courtesy: OSBI

The Game Warden and the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office conducted an extensive search of the area between August 28-31, but Reagan was not found.

On September 1, 2022, the OSBI was requested by the Forest Park Police Department for assistance with Reagan’s disappearance.

Anyone who knows anything or saw anything on August 27, 2022, should contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov . You can remain anonymous.

Oh Lort
5d ago

Please let this man be found safe and unharmed. I don’t know what’s going on with all these people “missing”. 😢❤️

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Lexington, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Forest Park, OK
Cleveland, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
