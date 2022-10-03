INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Analysts expect about 275,000 jobs to be added with the unemployment rate staying at 3.7, but adding a lot of jobs right now isn’t exactly good news. In a time of inflation, adding too many jobs could mean the fed stays aggressive and keeps tightening. That, in turn, could negatively impact the markets. A (lover jobs number would oddly) help right now, slowing the “cost of living” increases.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO