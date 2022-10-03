Read full article on original website
Lucky Leaf Expo allows networking opportunities for medical marijuana industry in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Patients aren’t able to access medical marijuana in Mississippi just yet. But the wheels are already in motion for the business side of the industry. The green carpet is rolled out for the Lucky Leaf Expo at the Jackson Convention Center. “It’s connecting everybody together,”...
Water distribution sites are still taking place despite lift of city-wide boil water notice
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 400 people came out for Saturday’s giveaway at Greater Deliverance Church in Jackson. Although the city lifted its boil water notice, capital city residents say they are still concerned about the water flowing into their homes. “I mean, I know they say we...
Jackson State president selected one of Mississippi’s most influential African Americans
TUPELO, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D., has been selected one of Mississippi’s Most Influential African Americans for 2022-23 by Our Mississippi magazine. “I’d like to thank Our [Mississippi] magazine and the committee for this incredible recognition,” said President Hudson. “It’s an honor to...
Tunnels to Tower 5K honors military, first responders
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It took a little over twenty minutes for Samuel Long to cross the finish line at the Tunnels to Tower 5K Run and Walk event that honors the military and first responders. “I really just want to tell them, thank you,” Long said. A Senior...
Ridgeland seeking federal grant for Commerce Park Connector
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland city officials hope a federal grant would help pay for the construction of a road that would open up 140 acres of property for development. Tuesday, the board of aldermen approved the mayor’s request to submit a letter in support of the city’s application to the Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program.
City of Jackson issues precautionary boil water notice for 30 connections
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson issued a boil water notice for 30 connections on Saturday. The City says that the notice was issued due to a loss of water pressure. AREAS IMPACTED:. [3400-3799] Kings Hwy: 39216. According to the City, residents will be notified immediately when the...
Jackson seeking $35.6M from state infrastructure program to help fund water and sewer projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s application for state ARPA funds shows the city would use the additional money to target raw water pumps at its main water treatment plant, as well as a sewer transmission line that is a major source of contention with the EPA. Last week, the...
JPD roadblock lawsuit settlement brings changes to the policy
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department avoids a long legal battle in their settlement with the Mississippi Center for Justice and the MacArthur Justice Center involving roadblocks. A lawsuit was filed on behalf of the plaintiffs in February. The settlement does not end the practice of roadblocks but...
Things To Know for Friday, October 7
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Back in August 2021, Sanderson Farms was combined with Wayne Farms...
Richard’s Disposal to end trash pick up in Jackson on October 8, city says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Richard’s Disposal will suspend all garbage collection on Saturday, October 8, city officials said. The announcement comes after six months under an emergency contract and without compensation. The plan affects approximately 150,000 residential customers as well as the municipal court and other municipal buildings around...
Jackson Police Department agrees to overhaul roadblock policy following settlement
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has agreed to change their roadblock policy after a settlement with the Mississippi Center for Justice and the MacArthur Justice Center at the University of Mississippi School of Law. The announcement was made on Thursday. “This settlement is a critical victory for...
Council agrees to settlement with Richard’s Disposal; trash pick up will continue in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Richard’s Disposal will continue to pick up trash in Jackson, at least temporarily, after the city council and firm agree to a settlement to the company’s lawsuit. Friday, the council agreed to pay Richard’s more than $4.8 million for the work the firm has...
City leaders scrambling to ensure Jackson’s trash will be picked up Monday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city leaders are scrambling to ensure trash is picked up come Monday morning after Richard’s Disposal announced it would cease collections after Saturday. Thursday, the city confirmed the New Orleans-based company’s trucks would stop running next week, saying the firm had not been paid...
Driving in the Dark: While other states crack down on copper wire theft, MS continues brainstorming strategies
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Central Mississippi’s interstates have 164 lights that are in need of repair as a result of copper wire theft. None are scheduled to be turned back on anytime soon, according to Mississippi Department of Transportation spokesperson Michael Flood. “Instead of spending hundreds of thousands to...
4-year-old Flowood child found safe, missing child alert canceled
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled the Endangered/Missing Child Alert for four-year-old Nikolas Balderas of Flowood, Mississippi. According to MBI, the child has been located and is safe. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Despite company buyout, the Sanderson Farms Championship will happen next year
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Back in August 2021, Sanderson Farms was combined with Wayne Farms as a result of a buyout... That buyout brought speculation about whether the Sanderson Farms Championship would ever take course again. The tournament has been a big part of local business growth and a tourist...
Man arrested for breaking into vehicle at downtown Jackson parking garage
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested by Capitol Police for breaking into a vehicle at a parking garage in downtown Jackson. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says officers were called to the Woolfolk Building after reports of someone running between cars and looking in the windows. According...
Future of Jackson water to be hammered in private, after council approves confidentiality agreement with DOJ
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A settlement that could determine the future of Jackson’s water system will be hammered out behind closed doors. At a special called meeting on Thursday, the Jackson City Council approved entering into a confidentiality agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice regarding settlement talks related to the city’s water system.
Things To Know for Thursday, October 6
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A Jackson Municipal Court judge has ensured the mother accused of...
Shooting at Jackson gas station leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday evening at a gas station off Highway 80 that left one dead and two injured. According to police, an unidentified man was seen on the Jubilee Gas Station surveillance footage fighting three individuals in the parking lot.
