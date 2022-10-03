ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MS

WLBT

Tunnels to Tower 5K honors military, first responders

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It took a little over twenty minutes for Samuel Long to cross the finish line at the Tunnels to Tower 5K Run and Walk event that honors the military and first responders. “I really just want to tell them, thank you,” Long said. A Senior...
JACKSON, MS
Clinton, MS
WLBT

Ridgeland seeking federal grant for Commerce Park Connector

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland city officials hope a federal grant would help pay for the construction of a road that would open up 140 acres of property for development. Tuesday, the board of aldermen approved the mayor’s request to submit a letter in support of the city’s application to the Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program.
RIDGELAND, MS
WLBT

JPD roadblock lawsuit settlement brings changes to the policy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department avoids a long legal battle in their settlement with the Mississippi Center for Justice and the MacArthur Justice Center involving roadblocks. A lawsuit was filed on behalf of the plaintiffs in February. The settlement does not end the practice of roadblocks but...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know for Friday, October 7

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Back in August 2021, Sanderson Farms was combined with Wayne Farms...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Richard’s Disposal to end trash pick up in Jackson on October 8, city says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Richard’s Disposal will suspend all garbage collection on Saturday, October 8, city officials said. The announcement comes after six months under an emergency contract and without compensation. The plan affects approximately 150,000 residential customers as well as the municipal court and other municipal buildings around...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

City leaders scrambling to ensure Jackson’s trash will be picked up Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city leaders are scrambling to ensure trash is picked up come Monday morning after Richard’s Disposal announced it would cease collections after Saturday. Thursday, the city confirmed the New Orleans-based company’s trucks would stop running next week, saying the firm had not been paid...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

4-year-old Flowood child found safe, missing child alert canceled

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled the Endangered/Missing Child Alert for four-year-old Nikolas Balderas of Flowood, Mississippi. According to MBI, the child has been located and is safe. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
FLOWOOD, MS
WLBT

Things To Know for Thursday, October 6

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A Jackson Municipal Court judge has ensured the mother accused of...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Shooting at Jackson gas station leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday evening at a gas station off Highway 80 that left one dead and two injured. According to police, an unidentified man was seen on the Jubilee Gas Station surveillance footage fighting three individuals in the parking lot.
JACKSON, MS

Community Policy