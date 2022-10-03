The possibility of Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio being together still feels like a fever dream, but it sounds like they’re really hitting it off. Rumors of their unexpected romance started in early September, about a week after DiCaprio reportedly broke up with Camila Morrone (aka his girlfriend of four years). Since then, the duo has been spotted out together several times, but they haven’t confirmed anything yet — not that I blame them. Both of their love lives are kinda complicated. Lest we forget that “Leo only dates 25-year-olds” jokes or Hadid and Zayn Malik’s messy breakup in October 2021. Really, considering these A-listers’ relationship history, it only makes sense that Hadid reportedly has her “walls up” with DiCaprio.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO