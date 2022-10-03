Boston Police report they are looking for a man they say followed a woman for more than a block after she left a store before violently robbing her Tuesday evening. Police say the victim left the Liquor and Wine Emporium at K and East 7th streets around 8:30 p.m. and walked up to East 6th St. - while being followed by a Black male, 20 to 30, in dark clothing. Just after she crossed I Street, police say, the man tried to grab her bag from behind:

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO