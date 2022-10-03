Read full article on original website
Fireworks will light up the sky to celebrate Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara's Stearns Wharf celebrates 150 years this Saturday. At sunset, about 7 p.m., there will be a fireworks show. Throughout the day there will be music and activities. The post Fireworks will light up the sky to celebrate Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
pacbiztimes.com
Santa Barbara, Ventura to keep streets closed, outdoor dining open through at least 2024
Lower State Street will remain closed to vehicle traffic for at least two more years, and restaurants will likely start paying for their outdoor dining “parklets,” according to new requirements recently adopted by the Santa Barbara City Council. In the tri-county area, only the cities of Santa Barbara...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Philanthropist Leslie Ridley-Tree Dies
Leslie Ridley-Tree, Santa Barbara’s one-woman powerhouse of philanthropic giving, died this week at. the age of 97. Since moving to Santa Barbara in 1988 with her husband, Paul, who died in 2006, Ridley-Tree has given away untold hundreds of millions of dollars. In person, Ridley-Tree, with. her signature shock...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Meager Details Emerge in Latest Alleged Montecito Murder
In a season of remarkable team records and personal milestones, the Los Angeles Dodgers compiled an astonishing 111 wins against just 51 losses, leaving the second-place San Diego Padres a distant 22 games behind. And the Padres are also playoff-bound. But speaking for Dodger Nation, the franchise record for season...
kclu.org
New book tells forgotten story of Santa Barbara woman who ordered killing of daughter-in-law
It’s a brutal crime with a terrible twist that’s all but forgotten today. But, in the 1950’s, it made national headlines, and rocked Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties. A pregnant nurse is kidnapped from her Santa Barbara apartment, and murdered. Her mother in law is arrested, and she and the two men she hired to commit the crime are convicted, and executed.
Even with award-winning tri-tip, Beans BBQ closes its Santa Barbara restaurant but keeps catering cooking
Open less than a year Beans BBQ closes in downtown Santa Barbara but keeps catering going. The owner says this is a very tough time for restaurants . The post Even with award-winning tri-tip, Beans BBQ closes its Santa Barbara restaurant but keeps catering cooking appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
One dead in homicide in the 1000 block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez on Saturday
Santa Barbara Sheriff's are investigating a fatal homicide in the 1000-block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez that occurred in the early morning on Saturday. The post One dead in homicide in the 1000 block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez on Saturday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Countless number of dead sea creatures wash up at Ocean Park in Lompoc
Locals out at Ocean Park Wednesday were simply looking to get some fresh air and exercise out by the water, but little did they know what would be waiting for them on the shoreline.
Lompoc Certified Farmers Market shuts down operation permanently
The farmers market manager told KSBY it was a difficult decision to make with not enough community support to keep operations going the result was shutting down completely.
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital: ER doctors encouraging community to learn signs of sepsis
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Local doctors in Santa Barbara are raising awareness on how to detect early signs of sepsis. Doctors at Cottage Hospital say sepsis is the body’s response to infection that can lead to tissue damage, organ failure and death. In other words, it’s your body’s overwhelming response to an infection. Dr. Edward The post Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital: ER doctors encouraging community to learn signs of sepsis appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department identifies Montecito hit and run victim
The Santa Barbara Sherriff's Department revealed that 32-year-old Blanca Aguilera from Oxnard was the victim involved in a hit-and-run homicide in Montecito on Friday. The post Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department identifies Montecito hit and run victim appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Death of Santa Barbara County Jail inmate following stuggle with deputies ruled accidental
An investigation by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s office says there was no wrongdoing by sheriff’s deputies in the death of a county jail inmate. Johnathan Paul Thomas died January 12 in custody at the main Santa Barbara County Jail. The 45-year-old man had been arrested on domestic violence charges by Santa Maria Police. After being medically cleared at a hospital, he was taken to jail.
onscene.tv
Active Shooter Fires Rounds Near Officers | Ventura
10.06.2022 | 12:30 AM | VENTURA – A Ventura PD officer on patrol in the area of N Olive St and Mission Ave reported that an unknown subject had fired a shot near his patrol vehicle. Officers saturated the area and initiated methodical search of the immediate area with...
Motorcyclists air lifted to trauma centers after motorcycle v. semi-truck accident in Lompoc
Two motorcyclists were air lifted to trauma centers following a motorcycle v. semi-truck accident in the 1300 block of North H Street, according to the Lompoc Police Department. The post Motorcyclists air lifted to trauma centers after motorcycle v. semi-truck accident in Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
foxla.com
Alleged online child predator arrested in Ventura
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - An alleged online child predator was arrested in Ventura and has since been released as he awaits his next court date. According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, an investigation revealed 23-year-old Carter Newell used Instagram and Snapchat to contact and meet underage girls. He was...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Motorcyclists Airlifted to Hospital Following Collision in Lompoc
On 10-3-22, at 1439 hrs., officers were sent to a traffic collision involving a semi-truck and a motorcycle in the 1300 block of N H St. Upon arriving, officers located two subjects that were down with injuries. LPD officers learned a motorcycle was splinting lanes while traffic was stopped. The...
kvta.com
Oxnard Police Seek Public Help On Anniversary Of Man's Murder
It's been three years since 32-year-old Richard Madera of Oxnard was standing in the front yard of a residence in the 3000 block of Merced Place when he was shot multiple times. It was 9:25 PM on the night of October 5, 2019. Madera died at the scene, leaving behind...
Multiple people hospitalized after boat crashes at Oxnard harbor
Multiple people were injured in a boat crash at Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard late Saturday night. According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the boat crashed into a wall just after 11:15 p.m. Fire crews and Channel Islands Harbor Patrol responded to the scene after receiving a report of a vessel in distress. Several […]
kclu.org
Investigators believe driver struck, and fatally injured woman on South Coast intentionally
Detectives believe that the hit-and-run death of a woman on the South Coast was intentional, and are investigating it as a murder. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 800 block of East Mountain Drive early Thursday morning by reports of a woman screaming. They found a...
Ventura police arrest 14-year-old boy for online threat towards local school, weapons confiscated
Police arrested a 14-year-old boy for posting an online threat directed towards Foothill Technology High School on Tuesday and confiscated several weapons during the investigation, according to the Ventura Police Department. The post Ventura police arrest 14-year-old boy for online threat towards local school, weapons confiscated appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
