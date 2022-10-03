ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Philanthropist Leslie Ridley-Tree Dies

Leslie Ridley-Tree, Santa Barbara’s one-woman powerhouse of philanthropic giving, died this week at. the age of 97. Since moving to Santa Barbara in 1988 with her husband, Paul, who died in 2006, Ridley-Tree has given away untold hundreds of millions of dollars. In person, Ridley-Tree, with. her signature shock...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Meager Details Emerge in Latest Alleged Montecito Murder

In a season of remarkable team records and personal milestones, the Los Angeles Dodgers compiled an astonishing 111 wins against just 51 losses, leaving the second-place San Diego Padres a distant 22 games behind. And the Padres are also playoff-bound. But speaking for Dodger Nation, the franchise record for season...
MONTECITO, CA
kclu.org

New book tells forgotten story of Santa Barbara woman who ordered killing of daughter-in-law

It’s a brutal crime with a terrible twist that’s all but forgotten today. But, in the 1950’s, it made national headlines, and rocked Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties. A pregnant nurse is kidnapped from her Santa Barbara apartment, and murdered. Her mother in law is arrested, and she and the two men she hired to commit the crime are convicted, and executed.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital: ER doctors encouraging community to learn signs of sepsis

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Local doctors in Santa Barbara are raising awareness on how to detect early signs of sepsis. Doctors at Cottage Hospital say sepsis is the body’s response to infection that can lead to tissue damage, organ failure and death. In other words, it’s your body’s overwhelming response to an infection. Dr. Edward The post Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital: ER doctors encouraging community to learn signs of sepsis appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kclu.org

Death of Santa Barbara County Jail inmate following stuggle with deputies ruled accidental

An investigation by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s office says there was no wrongdoing by sheriff’s deputies in the death of a county jail inmate. Johnathan Paul Thomas died January 12 in custody at the main Santa Barbara County Jail. The 45-year-old man had been arrested on domestic violence charges by Santa Maria Police. After being medically cleared at a hospital, he was taken to jail.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Active Shooter Fires Rounds Near Officers | Ventura

10.06.2022 | 12:30 AM | VENTURA – A Ventura PD officer on patrol in the area of N Olive St and Mission Ave reported that an unknown subject had fired a shot near his patrol vehicle. Officers saturated the area and initiated methodical search of the immediate area with...
VENTURA, CA
foxla.com

Alleged online child predator arrested in Ventura

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - An alleged online child predator was arrested in Ventura and has since been released as he awaits his next court date. According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, an investigation revealed 23-year-old Carter Newell used Instagram and Snapchat to contact and meet underage girls. He was...
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Motorcyclists Airlifted to Hospital Following Collision in Lompoc

On 10-3-22, at 1439 hrs., officers were sent to a traffic collision involving a semi-truck and a motorcycle in the 1300 block of N H St. Upon arriving, officers located two subjects that were down with injuries. LPD officers learned a motorcycle was splinting lanes while traffic was stopped. The...
LOMPOC, CA
kvta.com

Oxnard Police Seek Public Help On Anniversary Of Man's Murder

It's been three years since 32-year-old Richard Madera of Oxnard was standing in the front yard of a residence in the 3000 block of Merced Place when he was shot multiple times. It was 9:25 PM on the night of October 5, 2019. Madera died at the scene, leaving behind...
OXNARD, CA
KTLA

Multiple people hospitalized after boat crashes at Oxnard harbor

Multiple people were injured in a boat crash at Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard late Saturday night. According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the boat crashed into a wall just after 11:15 p.m. Fire crews and Channel Islands Harbor Patrol responded to the scene after receiving a report of a vessel in distress. Several […]
OXNARD, CA
News Channel 3-12

Ventura police arrest 14-year-old boy for online threat towards local school, weapons confiscated

Police arrested a 14-year-old boy for posting an online threat directed towards Foothill Technology High School on Tuesday and confiscated several weapons during the investigation, according to the Ventura Police Department. The post Ventura police arrest 14-year-old boy for online threat towards local school, weapons confiscated appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA

