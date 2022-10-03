Read full article on original website
Rally for reproductive rights to be held on Town Square tomorrow
JACKSON, Wyo. — A rally for reproductive rights will be held on Jackson Town Square tomorrow, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m. The rally in Jackson will coincide with other gatherings nationwide. Speakers, including physicians, elected officials and statewide candidates will share remarks beginning at 4:30 p.m. According to a...
National Wildlife Refuge Week kicks off Monday
JACKSON, Wyo. — National Wildlife Refuge Week will be held next week from Oct. 9-15. Jackson is home to one of many wildlife refuges in the U.S. Founded in 1903, national wildlife refuges offer access to a host of popular activities and provide vital habitats for thousands of wildlife species.
Kinetic Diplomacy: David Dorfman Dance delves into personal truth via movement
JACKSON, Wyo. — If the image that pops into your mind when you think of a dance performance is populated with tutus and the haunting melody of Swan Lake, it’s time to reconsider. Groundbreaking and innovative David Dorfman Dance, a powerfully-athletic and compelling company, will be presenting their politically and socially-relevant work: “(A)Way Out of My Body.”
Silver Star receives 6M grant to extend local fiber-optic service
WYOMING — Silver Star announced today that the company has been awarded a USDA Rural Development (RUS-RD) grant to extend fiber optic cable to three underserved areas in their service territory in Western Wyoming. The grant award totals $6 million; Silver Star will match $2.4 million, and cover areas...
State flags fly at half-staff tomorrow to honor Clarene Law
JACKSON, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag to be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Teton County from sunrise to sunset on tomorrow, Oct. 7, in honor and memory of Clarene Law. Ms. Law represented District 23 in the Wyoming...
New pathway signs installed throughout GTNP for cyclist safety
MOOSE, Wyo. — New signage has been installed at six biking hubs along the Grand Teton Pathway to improve recreationists’ experience and safety. Biking is popular in Grant Teton National Park (GTNP), and updates of signage became vital with the increase in visitation and the arrival of electric bikes. New signs have been installed at these different hubs throughout the park: Gros Ventre roundabout, Blacktail Butte turnout, Dornans, Moose, Taggart Lake, and Jenny Lake. Each sign includes a pathways map, biking regulations, safety messaging, and information like pathway mileage and grade. All hubs have a bench and bike racks except the Dornans hub, which has facilities nearby.
GTNP: Middle Teton Glacier melting faster than it is gaining
MOOSE, Wyo. — An annual glacier surface elevation survey conducted by scientists in Grand Teton National Park determined that the Middle Teton Glacier is overall melting faster than it is gaining. Grand Teton National Park said that in 2021 alone, park scientists found overall glacial thinning with up to...
25-40% off Specialized bikes at Hoback Sports
JACKSON, Wyo. — Hoback Sports in Jackson is offering deep discounts on their fleet of Specialized bikes from now until Oct. 10. If you are in the market for a new e-bike, now is the time to buy, the Turbo Levo Comp Alloy, regularly $7,499.99 is on sale for $5624.99. The Stumpjumper Evo Expert WAS $6,299.99 but is now $4,724.99.
LISTEN: Sounds of the fall rut
JACKSON, Wyo. — Have you heard the bugles?. It sure is that time of year. Bull elk are looking to attract mates during the seasonal rut. From September through mid-October bull elk in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem can be heard bugling at twilight. This sound is made to advertise their fitness to cow elk and to show off to other bulls. Listen below.
Pet of the Week: Meet Persephone!
DRIGGS, Idaho — This speckled dancing queen is looking for that special someone to smother with her affection. She loves every person and dog she meets, but please no kitties! Persephone is a little pink lady due to a skin condition that can be managed with a special diet and medication.
Don’t miss Stillwest’s first-ever Beer Pairing Dinner
JACKSON, Wyo. — It’s time to indulge in a night of delicious plates and tasty beers all while enjoying the best view of Snow King Mountain at Stillwest Brewery and Grill. For the first time ever, Stillwest is hosting a Beer Pairing Dinner, complete with five seasonal courses and five beer pairings.
Thai Me Up restaurant to close for good
JACKSON, Wyo. — Thai Me Up (TMU) will officially close its doors for good on Nov. 4. Opened 22 years ago by Jeremey Tofte, with the unique concept of a Thai craft brewpub combined with Tofte’s affinity for 90’s hip-hop and old kung-fu movies, Thai Me Up quickly became a local favorite.
