Jefferson Parish, LA

Jefferson Parish elementary school teacher offered student money for sex, says sheriff's office

 5 days ago

A teacher at a River Ridge school was arrested and accused of offering a student money to perform a sex act, the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports.

Lance Johnson, a LaPlace resident, faces charges including indecent behavior with a juvenile and soliciting sexual intercourse for compensation.

According to the report, the student informed a parent that a teacher, later identified as Johnson, made a sexual proposition last month. After an investigation, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives booked Johnson, 40, on Friday.

Jefferson Parish Public Schools has placed Johnson on leave pending an investigation.

NOPD demotes captain

The New Orleans Police Department demoted a captain, reducing Sabrina Richardson in rank to lieutenant. Reports say that Richardson is the subject of a complaint that alleges dozens of violations of payroll related to off-duty details.
Lockport man allegedly molested three children

Police today announced the arrest of a man for the alleged sexual abuse of three children in Lafourche Parish. "Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Lockport man has been charged with sex crimes involving juveniles. Cullen Curole, 24, was arrested,"
Two men arrested in drive by shooting in Gray

Terrebonne Sheriff's Violent Crimes Detectives have arrested two men in connection with a shooting. Rontrell Leon Holmes, a 20-year-old man from Gray, and a 17-year-old juvenile were both taken into custody as part of their investigation.
