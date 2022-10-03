Jefferson Parish elementary school teacher offered student money for sex, says sheriff's office

A teacher at a River Ridge school was arrested and accused of offering a student money to perform a sex act, the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports.

Lance Johnson, a LaPlace resident, faces charges including indecent behavior with a juvenile and soliciting sexual intercourse for compensation.

According to the report, the student informed a parent that a teacher, later identified as Johnson, made a sexual proposition last month. After an investigation, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives booked Johnson, 40, on Friday.

Jefferson Parish Public Schools has placed Johnson on leave pending an investigation.

