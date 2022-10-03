UW Lost All-American Player, Program Giant in Rick Redman (1943-2022)

The former two-way standout died on Friday after a long illness.

Rick Redman had the crewcut, the firm jaw, the thousand-yard stare that dared you to try and challenge him, all the subtle nuances that seemed to suggest he would become a great 1960s University of Washington football player.

Redman, who died in the Seattle area last Friday following a long illness at 79, actually was a Husky for all generations.

He was one of the UW's last highly successful two-way players as a linebacker and an offensive guard, even a noted three-way performer if you factor in that he punted, too.

All of this made Redman a two-time, first-team All-America selection for several news or football organizations, most notably for the United Press International. In 1995, he was inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Following a decade in the NFL and WFL, he came home to run the family business, Sellen Construction, and was responsible for putting up or remodeling buildings throughout the city and across the UW campus, many of them athletic-related, such as Alaska Airlines Arena.

And thereafter Redman remained ever so close to his alma mater as a leading athletic department donor and using his business smarts as a sounding board whenever the UW administration needed to hire a new football coach or make some other tough decision.

"I would call him a natural leader," said Ron Medved, a former UW two-way back and teammate who considered Redman one of his closest friends. "He wasn't vocal, but he led by example. Others would study him."

Rick Redman played offensive guard, linebacker and punter for the Huskies from 1962-64, and was a two-time, first-team UPI All-American selection before turning to the NFL. UW

Current UW coach Kalen DeBoer opened his Monday briefing by acknowledging Redman's recent death while the team was in Los Angeles to play UCLA.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Rick Redman and his passing through this difficult time," DeBoer said. "We're thinking about you. He obviously was more than an All-American because he did so much for this university in so many ways."

In the past several months, the Huskies have lost a lot of their legendary players, among them running back Hugh McElhenny, running back George Fleming, cornerback Calvin Jones and a Redman teammate in running back Junior Coffey.

Redman came to the UW from what is now Bishop Blanchet High School, fewer than 10 miles from the university. While football centric in his pursuits, he was such a good athlete he ran against O'Dea High's Charlie Greene in the then 100-yard dash and gave him a close race. Greene, of course, later would become one of the fastest sprinters in the world and an Olympian who won a gold medal in a relay and a bronze in the 100.

With freshmen ineligible for the Husky varsity, Redman became an immediate starter in 1962-64. He shared in a 1964 Rose Bowl game played against Illinois and in a pair of back-to-back victories over USC's always powerhouse program, beating the Trojans 22-7 in Seattle and 14-13 in Los Angeles.

Redman was such a defensive presence with his swiftness and toughness, he averaged 12-15 tackles per game.

"He had huge hits all the time," Medved said. "That was part of his style. Not only was he physical, he had great discipline. Obviously, he had good speed. Rick could run sideline to sideline."

He was a fifth-round pick for the San Diego Chargers, choosing the AFL franchise over the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles, who took him in the 10th round of their draft. He was named a league all-star in 1967. He finished up his pro career with the WFL's Portland Storm.

Redman was so loyal to the UW, he hired several players to come work for him. He attended most games, home and away. For decades, he was one of the most influential figures in Husky football.

Dealing with multiple health issues in the past few years, Redman stayed connected Husky football to the end. He was a DeBoer enthusiast.

"We talked about him quite a bit," Medved said of the new coach. "We liked everything we saw about him. Coach DeBoer has really delivered. Rick and I both liked his style of football."

