Powder Springs man charged with felony arson after house fire

A Cobb County man has been arrested and charged with arson after investigators linked him to a house fire early Thursday morning, officials said.

Michael Lee Thomason, 45, of Powder Springs, was arrested Thursday afternoon, more than 12 hours after firefighters responded to the blaze on Gaydon Road, Cobb Fire and Emergency Services said in a news release. Thomason was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on one count of first-degree arson, a felony, and remains there without bond.

Crews were called to the residential fire just before 2:30 a.m. and found it had multiple points of origin, officials said. Investigators later determined the blaze had been set intentionally.

Officials did not share Thomason’s alleged motive, but jail records show the fire took place about a half-mile from the suspect’s home.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Cobb Fire and Emergency Services at 770-499-3868.

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.