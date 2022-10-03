ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powder Springs, GA

Powder Springs man charged with felony arson after house fire

By Henri Hollis - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ihfC5_0iKYAfL600

A Cobb County man has been arrested and charged with arson after investigators linked him to a house fire early Thursday morning, officials said.

Michael Lee Thomason, 45, of Powder Springs, was arrested Thursday afternoon, more than 12 hours after firefighters responded to the blaze on Gaydon Road, Cobb Fire and Emergency Services said in a news release. Thomason was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on one count of first-degree arson, a felony, and remains there without bond.

Crews were called to the residential fire just before 2:30 a.m. and found it had multiple points of origin, officials said. Investigators later determined the blaze had been set intentionally.

Officials did not share Thomason’s alleged motive, but jail records show the fire took place about a half-mile from the suspect’s home.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Cobb Fire and Emergency Services at 770-499-3868.

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Powder Springs, GA
Cobb County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Cobb County, GA
Powder Springs, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Michael Lee#House Fire
nowhabersham.com

3 charged with operating illegal gambling machines at area convenience stores

Deputies arrested three men Thursday following a multi-agency undercover investigation into illegal gambling in Hall County. After executing search warrants, authorities arrested the suspects at three different convenience stores stretching from the north to south end of the county. The investigation was led by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Special...
HALL COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
wrganews.com

Shooting on Hosea street turns deadly

According to the Rome police department a shooting that occurred at approximately 4:30 pm on 997 Hosea street turned deadly Friday afternoon. The suspect in this shooting has been arrested thats according to the Rome police department. Depend on us as we continue to learn more on this story.
ROME, GA
11Alive

Woman dies in wrong-way wreck on I-75/I-285 ramp in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 30-year-old Mableton woman died early Friday morning in a wrong-way wreck that happened on I-75 North, police said. According to the Cobb County Police Department, Chassity E. Hogan initiated the wreck driving southbound on I-75 North. It was not clear where she got on the interstate or how she came to be traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
75K+
Followers
50K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy