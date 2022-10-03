ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada Supreme Court reverses Wayne Cameron’s life sentence for road rage shooting

By Faith Evans, Reno Gazette Journal
 5 days ago

A convicted murderer in a high-profile shooting in south Reno in February 2020 had his life sentence reversed by the Nevada Supreme Court, with the sentencing hinging on the definition of burglary and felony murder.

In 2021, Wayne Cameron was sentenced to life in prison without parole for fatally shooting Jarrod Faust. On Friday, the state's highest court reversed his conviction and remanded his conviction to the Second Judicial District Court.

Cameron’s lawyer, Richard Cornell, says Cameron was erroneously convicted of burglary, which may have worsened his sentence.

“What the reversal is saying is, this really wasn’t a burglary. It really wasn’t felony murder,” Cornell said.

In February 2020, 29-year-old Jarrod Faust was shot and killed in his truck on Welcome Way in Reno. Cameron admitted to a friend that he shot Faust after a road rage incident.

Prosecutors charged Cameron with felony murder, saying he killed Faust in connection with a burglary, according to the reversal.



But Nevada Supreme Court justices say shooting Faust through a window did not constitute a burglary. Cameron would have had to enter the vehicle physically, or put his weapon inside the vehicle, for the burglary charges to stand.

The district attorney’s office charged the case as felony murder because of the burglary charges, rather than open murder, Cornell said. Had the case been adjudicated as an open murder, Cameron’s sentence may have been lighter or included options for parole.

Justices Abbi Silver and Elissa Cadish signed the majority opinion on Friday, reversing and remanding Cameron’s 2021 conviction. Silver officially stepped down from the bench Sept. 29 after announcing her resignation in August. Cornell speculates that signing Cameron's reversal might have been one of her last actions in office.

Justice Kristina Pickering signed the dissent, saying there is sufficient evidence to support Cameron’s first-degree murder charge either as a felony murder/burglary or a willful, deliberate killing.

Cameron will remain in custody. He may now petition for a hearing, and prosecutors may petition the Supreme Court to reconsider its ruling.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Nevada Supreme Court reverses Wayne Cameron’s life sentence for road rage shooting

