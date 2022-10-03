ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Inside Kevin Keith’s true story as Kim Kardashian podcast The System reveals chilling new details about three murders

By Forrest McFarland
The US Sun
 5 days ago
KIM Kardashian has launched a podcast that follows the chilling true story of a man who has worked for decades to prove he was wrongfully convicted of a triple homicide.

The show, which focuses on criminal justice reform, will highlight the story of Kevin Keith, who was arrested and charged with killing three in February 1994 despite continually insisting on his innocence.

Kim Kardashian has launched a podcast that follows the story of a man who was convicted of a triple homicide Credit: Hulu
Kevin Keith has maintained his innocence despite being found guilty for shootings that killed three Credit: Justice for Kevin Keith

Aspiring lawyer Kim Kardashian, who passed the baby bar in 2021 on her fourth attempt, is taking a deep dive into the case alongside prison reform expert Lori Rothschild Ansaldi.

Keith is serving life in prison without the possibility of parole after he was deemed guilty despite a lack of physical evidence linking him to the crimes.

He has spent 28 years in prison so far, barely dodging execution in September 2010 when then-governor Ted Strickland commuted the sentence.

Despite the legal proceedings, Keith has maintained his innocence, and the social media mogul is seeking to magnify his case.

"I'm really hopeful for this podcast, just to get your story out there because I think it's so important for people to understand that... our system is so f**ked up," Kardashian said in the first episode of The System.

On the night of Valentine's Day in 1994, Keith was linked to Ohio shootings by two people who survived the events.

One of the witnesses was a seven-year-old girl who initially called Keith by another name, The Repository reported.

Keith claimed that he was with an uncle in a nearby town when the murders took place.

A neighbor described the shooter's car, which matched a vehicle that Keith was known to drive.

No weapon linked to the shootings was ever recovered by investigators.

Keith's brother Charles has worked tirelessly to maintain the convicted killer's innocence.

He even took a job as a community liaison with the Death Penalty Action Network, which argued the form of punishment should be eliminated because of people who were wrongfully committed.

Kevin's appeals for a new trial have all been shot down, but his story garnered the attention of Kim, who was inspired to pursue law after reading some confusing criminal cases.

The model and business mogul claimed she read a story about a woman who "answered the phone as a mule for a drug case and got the same sentence as Charles Manson."

"When I saw that, I was like, 'I don't get it. How did this happen? Did she need a better attorney?" Kim told Interview Magazine.

"Once I saw how broken the system is, I couldn't stop.

"I have to help as many people as I can. These people are thrown away and put in prison and no one cares. It's so heartbreaking."

Kim and Spotify partnered with justice organizations Colour of Change and Calling All Crows to produce the podcast.

The podcast comes after the lawyer-in-training landed the deal back in 2020 but failed to release the show due to "countless rewrites, overspending, and a Covid setback," a source told The Sun.

Finally out in the open, the podcast will analyze Keith's story throughout eight episodes in an effort to determine whether or not the convict got a fair chance to prove his innocence.

"Thought it's said, 'innocent until proven guilty,' was Kevin Keith truly given a fair shot?" the description for the podcast reads.

"Draw your own conclusions in this twisted and at times unbelievable story."

Community Policy