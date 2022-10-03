When drummers talk about being “in the pocket,” they mean playing directly on the beat, but more than that, the phrase can indicate that musicians are especially in sync and communicating on an almost paranormal level. Actors experience those moments, too, and 50 years ago, Tucson was blessed by having two of the GOAT join forces here to film a shambling, shaggy dog movie called Pocket Money. Written by legendary writer/director Terrence Malick and John Gay, adapted from Nogales-born J.P.S. Brown’s novel Jim Kane, the project put two of the biggest stars of the early ’70s on screen together. With Newman as a struggling rancher, and Marvin as an old friend he meets up with down in Mexico, the film subverts the “Mr. Cool” image that the former projected in most of his films. Here he is naïve, bumbling and headed for disaster. Marvin is far savvier, but even his character isn’t as smart as he thinks he is, leading to his grinding defeat. Critics were not kind to the film — then, or now — finding fault with the thin script and the lack of a real resolution. Others enjoyed the buddy comedy aspects of the movie, and its depiction of the modern West as a tough place to be a cowboy. In any case, the movie utilized numerous locations in Southern Arizona, such as the Empire Ranch, Old Tucson Studios, and the Pueblo Hotel at 145 S. Sixth Avenue, still standing and now the home of the Aveda Institute Tucson.

