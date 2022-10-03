Read full article on original website
The Best Stars align at SaddleBrooke, ArizonaCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Murad Dervish Was Violent in the PastMark HakeSan Diego, CA
Restaurant Opens After Garbage Truck Smashes into FrontGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fail! Local Restaurant Has 13 Health Code ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
The long-forgotten mayor of Old Tucson
Old Tucson once had a mayor. It is part of the long-forgotten history of the movie location and Wild West theme park.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
It’s for sale, and it’s a butte
Sonoran Desert land is for sale and it’s a butte. Owl Head Butte, the only privately owned of seven buttes in the Owl Head Buttes area, is for sale for $600,000. The land includes 9.1 acres and spectacular views. The owner, who prefers to remain anonymous, is a Tucson...
KGUN 9
First week of October ends with storm chances
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become less numerous across Southern Arizona overnight. Early morning lows will be in the 60s across the Tucson metro area and the 50s across Cochise County. On Friday, we'll see a modest cooldown with another round of afternoon and evening...
KOLD-TV
Sun Tran, Sun Link fares in Tucson remain free for the time being
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Whether to keep Tucson transit fares free or to start charging again is a debate going on at city hall. The city made all fares free when the pandemic hit two years ago to help people during a financial crunch but now the question is should they remain that way.
azpm.org
2022 "Monsoon Madness" names a decisive winner
A winner’s been crowned in this year’s monsoon madness weather forecasting contest. It challenged entrants to predict rainfall during the monsoon by guessing how much moisture would fall on a select group of Southwestern cities, including Tucson. The winner, who went by the online username “Bewilder,” outdistanced second-placed...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Lodge on the Desert’s new owners ecstatic about acquisition
Lodge on the Desert, an authentic Old Pueblo boutique-style hotel, has been purchased by Atira Hotels, a hotel management company based in Chicago. For Atira Hotels founder and president, Sanjeev Misra, the acquisition of Lodge on the Desert was “kind of like a love story.” He said he and his family have spent a lot of time in the Southwest region and fell in love with the idea of the area.
Tucson left off Yelp's 'Top 100 Taco Spots' list
Nine locations in the state did make the top 100 list, with 143 Street Tacos in Sierra Vista coming in at #82—the sole representative south of the Phoenix area, according to the food review website.
azpm.org
Tucson to reopen lottery for public housing and Section 8 vouchers
Tucson will reopen its lottery for its public housing and Section 8 waitlist in the new year. The Housing and Community Development Department will take new applications for three weeks, starting on January 3rd. The waitlist lottery was last open in 2017. Resources for public housing and Section 8 vouchers...
1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police, a motorcycle accident was reported on Wednesday. The officials stated that the crash happened on Oracle Road at Jacinto Street north of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
University of Arizona brings back nap pods
The University of Arizona has brought back on-campus naps for Wildcats. HOHM, is a custom-engineered 43.5 square-foot sleeping pod that brings needed naps to new places.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Tucson, Arizona
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Tucson for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Tucson. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
AZFamily
On Your Side helps viewers get $26,000 back in September
Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined. Are you spending too much at the store, even the grocery store?. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Groceries are up...
3 places you can't miss on a day trip from Phoenix to Tucson
I'm back in the Valley after a jam-packed day in Tucson, where I tried as many of your recommendations as I could!Here's what I ate and drank, and why you should hit up these spots, too!Thanks to Axios Phoenix subscribers Daniel, Paul, Fred and Alex for the suggestions.Flora's Market RunThe brains behind Prep & Pastry opened this adorable restaurant and market last year on East Sixth Street.What I ordered: The Tucson Bowl — a hearty but healthy combo of sweet potatoes, carnitas and kale, topped with mole and a sunny-side up egg. If you go: Make sure to stop into...
AZFamily
Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations
Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined. Boyfriend, detective take the stand to testify during day two of Zombie Hunter trial. Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:18...
Oro Valley police look for lottery ticket thief
Oro Valley police are looking for a man accused of stealing lottery tickets. Police say the man stole $4,000 in tickets from the Circle K at 8780 N. Oracle Road.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing Marana woman
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have canceled a Silver Alert for an 86-year-old Marana woman who was reported missing on Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to police, Lillian Taylor was found safe and in good health. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ON KOLD: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero part of White House ‘Community in Action’ program
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOLD) - The White House will host Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and several other Arizona leaders Friday, Oct. 7. This ‘Community in Action’ event is the fourth in a string of events with local leaders highlighting several economic priorities of the Biden administration. The White House...
tucsonlifestyle.com
In the Pocket
When drummers talk about being “in the pocket,” they mean playing directly on the beat, but more than that, the phrase can indicate that musicians are especially in sync and communicating on an almost paranormal level. Actors experience those moments, too, and 50 years ago, Tucson was blessed by having two of the GOAT join forces here to film a shambling, shaggy dog movie called Pocket Money. Written by legendary writer/director Terrence Malick and John Gay, adapted from Nogales-born J.P.S. Brown’s novel Jim Kane, the project put two of the biggest stars of the early ’70s on screen together. With Newman as a struggling rancher, and Marvin as an old friend he meets up with down in Mexico, the film subverts the “Mr. Cool” image that the former projected in most of his films. Here he is naïve, bumbling and headed for disaster. Marvin is far savvier, but even his character isn’t as smart as he thinks he is, leading to his grinding defeat. Critics were not kind to the film — then, or now — finding fault with the thin script and the lack of a real resolution. Others enjoyed the buddy comedy aspects of the movie, and its depiction of the modern West as a tough place to be a cowboy. In any case, the movie utilized numerous locations in Southern Arizona, such as the Empire Ranch, Old Tucson Studios, and the Pueblo Hotel at 145 S. Sixth Avenue, still standing and now the home of the Aveda Institute Tucson.
thisistucson.com
Here are all 46 food vendors at Tucson Meet Yourself this year
Tucson Meet Yourself is Tucson’s annual folklife festival, where we have the opportunity to meet our neighbors from across different cultural backgrounds. Festival organizers will sometimes call the event “Tucson Eat Yourself” because of its outstanding, diverse array of food vendors, many of whom come out exclusively for this event.
2 Arizona Cities Among Top Foodie Destinations In The US
WalletHub determined the best foodie cities in the nation.
