We have two Montana Supreme Court races this year, each, as always, extremely important. One of those races however, demands even more urgent attention than our judicial races normally require — namely the election involving Justice Ingrid Gustafson and her challenger, Republican Public Service Commission Chairman James Brown. In 2003, Republican Gov. Judy Martz appointed […] The post Montana must keep its judiciary independent, free of partisanship, and respect ‘Rule of Law’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.

MONTANA STATE ・ 29 MINUTES AGO