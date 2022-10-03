Read full article on original website
Ex-Vikings RB Signs in Denver
The Denver Broncos lost second-year RB Javonte Williams for the season to a torn ACL last weekend and have called on a former Minnesota Viking for help. That’s Latavius Murray, who played for the Vikings from 2017 to 2018. Joining Denver marks five teams in nine years for Murray,...
The Vikings 2022 Offense by the Numbers: After Week 4
The Minnesota Vikings have four games in the books in 2022, with a 3-1 record heading into Week 5. First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell won for a third time, thanks to a game-winning 47-yard field goal by kicker Greg Joseph. Next up, the Vikings head home to Minneapolis for a date with the Chicago Bears.
Kirk Cousins Reveals He Had A Rough Flight To London
Kirk Cousins and his Minnesota teammates had a rough trip over to London for Sunday's overseas matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The Vikings quarterback said he was unable to sleep due to the snoring of second-year offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw. "He was sawing logs. It was hard for me...
NFL・
6 things to know heading into Bears-Vikings in Week 5
The Chicago Bears (2-2) will face off against the Minnesota Vikings (3-1) this Sunday, where they’ll be looking to get back in the win column. Chicago is coming off a frustrating loss to the New York Giants (3-1), which continued to elevate concerns about the passing game and run defense. Meanwhile, Minnesota is coming off a narrow victory against the New Orleans Saints (1-3) over in London.
Albany Herald
Falcons release DT Anthony Rush
The Atlanta Falcons released starting defensive tackle Anthony Rush on Thursday. Rush had seven tackles while playing 33.3 percent of the defensive snaps through four games.
Albany Herald
Tom Brady on NFL parity: ‘I watch a lot of bad football’
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave a blunt assessment of the quality of football he sees in the NFL, saying Thursday that he watches "a lot of bad football." Brady, back at practice after missing Wednesday with shoulder and finger injuries, was asked about parity around the league, given the number of 2-2 teams. For the record, there are 15 of them, including Brady's Bucs.
Yardbarker
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson sends message to those accusing him of slacking off
Following his 184-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 1, Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson all but disappeared in Weeks 2 and 3. So, when the 23-year-old wideout regained his form against the New Orleans Saints in London last Sunday, he made sure to let everyone know that he didn’t go anywhere with a post on Instagram of himself looking down at Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore much like Philadelphia 76ers guard Allen Iverson did when he stepped over Los Angeles Lakers point guard Tyronn Lue in 2001.
NBC Sports
Thursday Night Football: Tyrie Cleveland, Billy Turner are dressed; Latavius Murray is inactive
Broncos receiver Tyrie Cleveland and offensive lineman Billy Turner both are active for Thursday Night Football. Turner will make his 2022 debut after recovering from a knee injury, while Cleveland has a hamstring injury. Both were listed as questionable leading into the game. The Broncos, who lost starting running back...
NFL・
Explained: Week 5 Preview for Vikings-Bears
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 136 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode features Bryant McKinnie, Raun Sawh, Cora from Woodbury, and Dustin Baker breaking down Vikings-Bears. Particularly, predictions, fears, and early-season MVPs for the Vikings...
Vikings’ most pleasant surprise through first 4 weeks of 2022 NFL season
This past Sunday morning, the Minnesota Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints 28-25 in London, England. Linebacker Jordan Hicks played a big role in that win, and he has been the Vikings’ most pleasant surprise through the first 4 weeks of the 2022 NFL season. There is a lot...
Albany Herald
Three Things That Will Decide the Cardinals-Phillies Wild-Card Series
It’s been 11 years since the Cardinals and Phillies last met in the playoffs. (And that last one—an NLDS victory for the Cardinals en route to the World Series—left some lasting memories.) Now, it’s time for the Phillies’ first trip back to the playoffs since then, which means a rematch. St. Louis will be hosting as the No. 3 seed after winning the NL Central; Philadelphia is the No. 6 seed after getting the last wild-card berth. Here are three factors to watch for in the best-of-three series starting Friday:
Yardbarker
Vikings HC believes QB Kirk Cousins will settle into new offense
When the Minnesota Vikings hired Kevin O’Connell to replace recently fired head coach Mike Zimmer, the 37-year-old former quarterback infused the franchise with more than just a culture shift. O’Connell, considered one of the league’s top offensive minds, brought with him a more intricate, nuanced offensive system from Los...
