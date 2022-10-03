ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Alt 95.7

Missoula Emergency Winter Shelter Seeks Approval From Council

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - There will be a community meeting to discuss the opening of the Emergency Winter Shelter, also known as the Johnson Street Shelter on Thursday evening at 6:00 p.m. at the shelter in Franklin Park. KGVO News spoke to Emily Armstrong, Houseless Program Manager with the...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

400 Miles on a Paddleboard? Missoula Man Floats Yellowstone River

Stand-up paddleboards or SUPS have been all the rage over the past few summers. It seems every year, you witness more and more people navigating area waters on these surfboard/kayak hybrids. According to Wikipedia. Standup paddleboarding (SUP), the act of propelling oneself on a floating platform with the help of...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

How to Get Around Downtown Missoula on Monday

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Monday’s dedication of the Beartracks Bridge will cause some traffic detours and closures to accommodate the ceremony that officially begins at 12:30 p.m. and will end up at Caras Park for a Powwow at the pavilion from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. KGVO News...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

With One Missoula Lunch Spot Down, Give These A Try

Frugals Restaurant on Tuesday night suffered an explosion from a gas build up in the building. The great news is that nobody was hurt. The bad news is that the restaurant suffered damage and will need to close down while they repair the structure. So if you, like a lot of Missoulians, rely on your weekly Frugals fix you're going to have to find some alternatives for the foreseeable future. Here are just a few great Missoula restaurants that you can partake while they rebuild.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Man Escapes Missoula Pre-Release Center

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 5, 2022, at approximately 11:06 p.m., the Missoula Pre-Release Center announced that one of their residents had escaped. Treatment Coordinator Alianna Noah-Rayon provided the following information. “Johnathan Linerud walked away from Missoula Pre-Release Center,” Noah-Rayon said. “He was last seen at approximately 0700...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping

Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Our Town Is Cooler Than Yours. Missoula Tweed Ride Is A Go

The phrase "Keep Missoula Weird" exists for a reason. I mean what's normal about dressing up in a tweed suit and riding an antique bicycle around with your friends?. I've lived in Missoula on and off for about twenty years. I can tell you with full honesty about once a week I learn of an ongoing tradition or event that puts a smile on my face because it is so weird and funny. Just last week I learned about an upcoming goat race at our local brewery. A freekin goat race, you guys!
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

No Ski Resort or Helicopter Skiing at POWDR Holland Lake Lodge

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At a public meeting Tuesday night at the Seeley Lake Elementary School, a sizable crowd gathered to make their thoughts and feeling known about the purchase of the iconic Holland Lake Lodge to POWDR, a Utah-based recreation company. Facilitated by the U.S. Forest Service, Tamara...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Missoula Police Issue Statement on False Viral Social Media Post

Missoula, MT (KGVO AM-News) - On October 6, 2022, at approximately 10:34 a.m., the Missoula Police Department issued a statement regarding a social media post that was beginning to go viral. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold provided the following information. "Unfortunately, this social media post has gained traction and...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

City of Missoula Explains Crisis Intervention Levy

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On Friday's Talk Back program, we hosted Rikki Henderson, Housing Programs Manager for the City of Missoula to share information about the $5.5 million Crisis Intervention Levy that will appear on the November general election ballot. Henderson described the purpose of the levy to our...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

New Domestic Violence Treatment Court Coming to Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Missoula Justice of the Peace Alex Beal spoke to KGVO News about his recently established Domestic Violence Treatment Court that features expedited action to provide resolution to victims and perpetrators alike. “The first goal of the court is...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Missoula Election Center Forced to Hire More Employees

The Montana Supreme Court’s decision to allow same-day voter registration has caused the Missoula Election Center to issue a call for more employees on Election Day. KGVO News spoke to Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman who provided these details. Same Day Voter Registration is on, For Now. “We'll...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Alt 95.7

UM School Of Music Gets Festive For Fall 2022

The University of Montana's School of Music students will be performing several shows this autumn for the public at the Dennison Theatre and the campus Music Recital Hall, and encourages the public to experience the music with the students who will be performing. The university's music department offers several courses...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Missoula Parents Warned to Check for Bears at Bus Stops

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Increasing bear sightings in Missoula residential neighborhoods has caused Missoula County Public Schools officials to ask parents to accompany their children to and from bus stops. KGVO spoke to MCPS Communications Director Tyler Christensen on Tuesday morning for details. “Probably everyone in Missoula by now...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Flathead Reservation Students Headed to Kennedy Space Center

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Just imagine, middle school students from the Boys and Girls Club of the Flathead Reservation will be traveling courtesy of the University of Montana Spectrum Discovery Area to the Kennedy Space Center in early October to view the launch of the Space X Crew-5 mission.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Alt 95.7

