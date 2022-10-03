Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Photographer Tells Where to Find the Best Fall Colors in Western Montana
New England might get all the national fall foliage fans. And there's no dispute photographing the fall colors in Colorado is a must you should experience at least once. However, Western Montana is also an amazing place to turn fall colors into fine art. The trick is knowing when, and where to look.
Missoula Emergency Winter Shelter Seeks Approval From Council
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - There will be a community meeting to discuss the opening of the Emergency Winter Shelter, also known as the Johnson Street Shelter on Thursday evening at 6:00 p.m. at the shelter in Franklin Park. KGVO News spoke to Emily Armstrong, Houseless Program Manager with the...
400 Miles on a Paddleboard? Missoula Man Floats Yellowstone River
Stand-up paddleboards or SUPS have been all the rage over the past few summers. It seems every year, you witness more and more people navigating area waters on these surfboard/kayak hybrids. According to Wikipedia. Standup paddleboarding (SUP), the act of propelling oneself on a floating platform with the help of...
How to Get Around Downtown Missoula on Monday
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Monday’s dedication of the Beartracks Bridge will cause some traffic detours and closures to accommodate the ceremony that officially begins at 12:30 p.m. and will end up at Caras Park for a Powwow at the pavilion from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. KGVO News...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
With One Missoula Lunch Spot Down, Give These A Try
Frugals Restaurant on Tuesday night suffered an explosion from a gas build up in the building. The great news is that nobody was hurt. The bad news is that the restaurant suffered damage and will need to close down while they repair the structure. So if you, like a lot of Missoulians, rely on your weekly Frugals fix you're going to have to find some alternatives for the foreseeable future. Here are just a few great Missoula restaurants that you can partake while they rebuild.
Man Escapes Missoula Pre-Release Center
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 5, 2022, at approximately 11:06 p.m., the Missoula Pre-Release Center announced that one of their residents had escaped. Treatment Coordinator Alianna Noah-Rayon provided the following information. “Johnathan Linerud walked away from Missoula Pre-Release Center,” Noah-Rayon said. “He was last seen at approximately 0700...
An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping
Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
Our Town Is Cooler Than Yours. Missoula Tweed Ride Is A Go
The phrase "Keep Missoula Weird" exists for a reason. I mean what's normal about dressing up in a tweed suit and riding an antique bicycle around with your friends?. I've lived in Missoula on and off for about twenty years. I can tell you with full honesty about once a week I learn of an ongoing tradition or event that puts a smile on my face because it is so weird and funny. Just last week I learned about an upcoming goat race at our local brewery. A freekin goat race, you guys!
IN THIS ARTICLE
No Ski Resort or Helicopter Skiing at POWDR Holland Lake Lodge
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At a public meeting Tuesday night at the Seeley Lake Elementary School, a sizable crowd gathered to make their thoughts and feeling known about the purchase of the iconic Holland Lake Lodge to POWDR, a Utah-based recreation company. Facilitated by the U.S. Forest Service, Tamara...
Forest Service to Hold Public Hearing on Holland Lake Expansion
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In case you haven’t yet heard, the iconic Holland Lake Lodge has been sold to a company called POWDR Corporation that plans to tear down the old Holland Lake Lodge and triple the size of the resort and expand its use to include winter recreation.
Missoula Police Issue Statement on False Viral Social Media Post
Missoula, MT (KGVO AM-News) - On October 6, 2022, at approximately 10:34 a.m., the Missoula Police Department issued a statement regarding a social media post that was beginning to go viral. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold provided the following information. "Unfortunately, this social media post has gained traction and...
No Bloodbath? Popular Missoula Halloween Party Needs Your Help
The announcement of Halloween events and parties are popping up all over social media. As soon as the calendar turned to October, more and more parties are being put together. But, one of Missoula's most popular Halloween parties may NOT happen this year. We have yet to hear if the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missoula Community Theater is Bringing ‘Addams Family’ to Town
The Addams Family have been around since they were created as a comic back in 1938. Since then, they have been everywhere from video games to the big screen. Now, it appears the Addams Family are hitting Broadway. With an Addams Family Musical coming to MCT this month. Who are...
City of Missoula Explains Crisis Intervention Levy
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On Friday's Talk Back program, we hosted Rikki Henderson, Housing Programs Manager for the City of Missoula to share information about the $5.5 million Crisis Intervention Levy that will appear on the November general election ballot. Henderson described the purpose of the levy to our...
Montana Gas Prices Will Rise Significantly in the Coming Weeks
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the startling announcement this week that OPEC will cut oil production by two million barrels a day, the price of gas will rise to an undetermined level in the coming weeks and months. KGVO reached out to Patrick DeHaan, oil analyst for Gas Buddy...
New Domestic Violence Treatment Court Coming to Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Missoula Justice of the Peace Alex Beal spoke to KGVO News about his recently established Domestic Violence Treatment Court that features expedited action to provide resolution to victims and perpetrators alike. “The first goal of the court is...
Missoula Election Center Forced to Hire More Employees
The Montana Supreme Court’s decision to allow same-day voter registration has caused the Missoula Election Center to issue a call for more employees on Election Day. KGVO News spoke to Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman who provided these details. Same Day Voter Registration is on, For Now. “We'll...
UM School Of Music Gets Festive For Fall 2022
The University of Montana's School of Music students will be performing several shows this autumn for the public at the Dennison Theatre and the campus Music Recital Hall, and encourages the public to experience the music with the students who will be performing. The university's music department offers several courses...
Missoula Parents Warned to Check for Bears at Bus Stops
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Increasing bear sightings in Missoula residential neighborhoods has caused Missoula County Public Schools officials to ask parents to accompany their children to and from bus stops. KGVO spoke to MCPS Communications Director Tyler Christensen on Tuesday morning for details. “Probably everyone in Missoula by now...
Flathead Reservation Students Headed to Kennedy Space Center
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Just imagine, middle school students from the Boys and Girls Club of the Flathead Reservation will be traveling courtesy of the University of Montana Spectrum Discovery Area to the Kennedy Space Center in early October to view the launch of the Space X Crew-5 mission.
Alt 95.7
Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
555K+
Views
ABOUT
Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://alternativemissoula.com/
Comments / 0