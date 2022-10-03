In an effort to help find four legged critters a forever home, Los Angeles Animal Services is dropping the prices for people interested in adopting dogs and cats. In celebration of "Adopt a Dog" month, LA Animal Services announced that adoption fees for dogs will be $51 and $75 for puppies this Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 8 and 9). For dogs older than four months, a $20 license fee will be added but fortunately adoption fees for cats and kittens have been waived for this weekend thanks to a generous donation from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the department said. The dogs and cats will be available for adoption at all six of the department's locations. To find the closest one to you, click here.In July, the City Council held an emergency meeting to due to overcrowding at the shelters and a lack of volunteers to walk the dogs.

