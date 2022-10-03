Read full article on original website
Adair County Ambulance District CEO looks back on his career of helping those in need
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Working in emergency medical services takes a special kind of person that is determined to make a difference, but also has the willingness to learn and better themselves. That perfectly describes the person that Larry Burton has been throughout his career. His career of service started...
MoDOT project managers give update on Chariton River bridge reconstruction
NOVINGER, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) held a meeting Thursday night at the Novinger fire station to discuss the plan to replace the Chariton River bridge with a new one. The bridge is located on Missouri Highway 6 near Novinger and was built in the 1950s.
Deer in roadway blamed for northeast Missouri motorcycle crash
NEAR GREEN CITY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured when he struck a wild animal with his motorcycle. It happened at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on Sullivan County Route N, four miles west of Green City. State troopers say Jason D. Howard, 40, of Milan, was eastbound...
Northern Missouri man dies when farm tractor overturns into creek
PURDIN, Mo. — A northern Missouri man is dead after a farm tractor overturned into a Linn County creek. The tragedy happened at 4:10 p.m. Thursday on Falk Road, two miles northeast of Purdin. State troopers say a tractor driven by Dale L. Floyd, 65, of Purdin, ran off...
City of Kirksville and Kirksville R-III to enter a lease agreement for the Rieger Armory
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — In 2021, the City of Kirksville was leasing the Rieger Armory from the state of Missouri for various purposes. Those include speaking events, parks and recreation activities and even birthday parties. This year, the Missouri Legislature passed a bill that would transfer the ownership of the...
Kirksville Lakes, Parks and Recreation Commission discusses future park plans
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville Lakes, Parks, and Recreation Commission met Friday to give an update on their 2032 master plan. The commission has been working on the plan since February and will be wrapping up discussions in the next few weeks. The meeting Friday covered new plans and...
