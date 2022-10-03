A weakness became a strength as the No. 14 ranked Orange (11-2) field hockey team defeated Stanford (3-6) on Wednesday 4-0, all on penalty corner goals. After struggling with penalty corners early in the season, Syracuse fortunes started to improve as they had gone 50% on corners in their last two home games, but on Wednesday they didn’t even have to go 50% on their corners, going 4-10, for them to be the difference in the game.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO