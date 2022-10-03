Read full article on original website
Fresh Squeezed Sports podcast: Mens soccer look to remain in Top 25
In episode 3 of the fresh squeeze podcast, Mark Budd and Josh Crawford discuss Friday’s soccer game between Syracuse Men’s Soccer and #4 ranked Wake Forest. Mark and Josh also discuss the Syracuse women’s basketball team and the leadership and guidance new head coach Felisha Legette-Jack will bring to the program. Syracuse football is now ranked #22 in the country. Will they be able to sustain this success?
Syracuse ice hockey continues to struggle in home opener loss to St. Lawrence
Syracuse ice hockey (1-3) suffered a shut out loss against St. Lawrence in its Thursday home opener match. With just a few minutes remaining in the final period of the game, Syracuse went on the attack down 1-0. As the clock struck one minute, the Orange pulled goaltender Arielle DeSmet and brought a sixth skater onto the ice.
No. 11 Orange executes four penalty corner goals, shutting out Stanford
A weakness became a strength as the No. 14 ranked Orange (11-2) field hockey team defeated Stanford (3-6) on Wednesday 4-0, all on penalty corner goals. After struggling with penalty corners early in the season, Syracuse fortunes started to improve as they had gone 50% on corners in their last two home games, but on Wednesday they didn’t even have to go 50% on their corners, going 4-10, for them to be the difference in the game.
