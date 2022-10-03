Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Local Photos Sought for Parkview Kosciusko Hospital
WARSAW — As construction expanding Parkview Warsaw to become Parkview Kosciusko Hospital continues, hospital leaders continue to gather local photos for consideration as possible artwork in the new facility. With the deadline for submissions coming up on Nov. 1, photographers still have time to capture shots of seasonal beauty...
inkfreenews.com
Alcohol Board Approves 11 Permit Renewals
WARSAW — Two alcoholic beverage permit renewals with violations were addressed during the Kosciusko County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission’s Thursday, Oct. 6, meeting. Nick Singh, managing director for Handy Spot Liquor, 2223 E. Center St., Warsaw, was in attendance for a violation in which a minor loitered in the store. Singh told the board alcohol was not sold to the minor. An excise officer was outside the business at the time of the incident.
inkfreenews.com
Penny Groves — PENDING
Penny Groves, 62, died Oct. 7, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
‘Move Kosciusko’ Challenge Begins Monday
WARSAW — The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the first annual Move Kosciusko Challenge. This event will feature health related challenges to encourage Kosciusko County residents to be active while utilizing some of the amazing assets we have here in our community. Kosciusko County residents are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inkfreenews.com
Sixth Annual WACF FallTastic Trail Walk Underway This Weekend
SYRACUSE — For the sixth year, Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation is hosting its annual FallTastic Trail Walk from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9. Those unable to attend the event Saturday still have time Sunday afternoon to walk 2 of the 3 miles of WACF’s Halloween-bedecked trails and learn about the foundation, Lake Wawasee and how the ecology, flora and fauna prepare for winter.
inkfreenews.com
Registration Open For Elkhart Homemakers Holiday Program
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Extension Homemakers will host “Homemade for the Holidays — A Community Wide Event” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 29, in the Home and Family Arts Building, located on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds. Each participant will receive a booklet...
inkfreenews.com
Burcucumber Should Not Be Ignored
GOSHEN — I once heard you can harvest a field infested with burcucumber by pulling the combine into the field, parking at the edge of the infestation, turning on the reel and letting the weeds pull the crop in. All kidding aside, burcucumber is one of the most troublesome...
inkfreenews.com
Margarita Maldonado Patino — UPDATED
Margarita Del Carmen Maldonado Patino, 53, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Parkview Regional, Fort Wayne. Margarita was born April 28, 1969, in Apaseo el Alto, Mexico, the daughter of Alberto Maldonado Rodriguez and Margarita Patino Rico. A cancer survivor, Margarita was known as a fighter and a strong,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
inkfreenews.com
Dale Stidams — PENDING
Dale Stidams, 61, Pierceton, died Oct. 7, 2022, in his residence in Pierceton. A Life Celebration is pending with Owen Family Funeral Home, North Webster.
inkfreenews.com
Traffic Commission OKs Removal Of ‘No Left Turn’ Sign On CR 200S
WARSAW — The sign on CR 200S in Warsaw that said “No Left Turn” onto Dwight Drive by Eisenhower Elementary School was taken down this week. During an Oct. 5 meeting, the Warsaw Traffic Commission approved the removal of the sign after some discussion between members of the board and the public. Because of the addition of the stacked drive on Dwight Drive to Eisenhower, the Commission felt the sign was no longer necessary.
inkfreenews.com
City Taking Action On Rising Bus Violations On Center Street
WARSAW – As the number of stop arm violations continues to increase in the county, one particular bus stop is most concerning to Warsaw Community Schools’ Director of Transportation Mark Fick. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, Fick brought his concerns and requests for a sign and camera near the...
inkfreenews.com
Mentone Council Plans $1.1M Budget For 2023
MENTONE — Mentone is planning to have $1,115,870 in its 2023 budget. At its meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Mentone Town Council adopted the budget, which is an increase of $267,031 over the 2022 budget of $848,839. The planned 2023 budget breaks down to: $6,500 in casino/riverboat; $625,270...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inkfreenews.com
Time To Think About Ordering Tree Seedlings
GOSHEN — Fall is an excellent time to plan for a spring tree planting. I get calls from two different groups of people wishing to plant trees. One group is the conservationists, who wish to plant trees for reforestation, wildlife habitat, erosion control, or similar purposes. The other category of people wishing to buy trees are homeowners, who want to buy that special tree, or a group of trees to improve the landscaping and environment around their property.
inkfreenews.com
Enjoy the trails at WACF FallTastic
SYRACUSE — Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation will host its annual FallTastic trail walk from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9. The WACF Educational Center is located on SR 13, 1 mile south of Syracuse. The trails provide an opportunity to get away from the noise and...
inkfreenews.com
Delta Theta Tau Sorority Donates To The Blazer Boutique
WARSAW — Delta Theta Tau sorority sisters would like to express their gratitude to their Warsaw community friends who help them raise funds through their annual spring geranium sales and their fall butterbraid sales. The proceeds of those sales are distributed philanthropically back into the local community. The sorority...
inkfreenews.com
Cardinal Services Awarded $50k Grant By Zimmer Biomet Foundation
WARSAW — The Zimmer Biomet Foundation has awarded a $50,000 grant to Cardinal Services for their Ability Capital Campaign. The $8 million campaign is to renovate Cardinal’s main building at 504 N. Bay Drive. The location has been home to Cardinal Services since 1967 and has not had...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 7:35 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, West CR 400N, near North CR 150W, Warsaw. Drivers: Martez D. Lewis, 30, Nobscot Court 1B, Indianapolis; and Kenneth L. Stanford, 55, Turtle Bay Drive, Syracuse. Lewis was traveling west on CR 400N and was attempting to turn south onto CR 150W when he hit Stanford’s vehicle. Stanford complained of chest pain and was treated by medics at the scene. Damage up to $10,000.
inkfreenews.com
Phillip R. Self
Phillip R. Self, 80, Goshen, died peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 5. He was born April 14, 1942. On July 12, 1964, he married Diane K. Berkey. Diane survives along with their two sons, Randy (Brenda) Self, North Manchester and Bryan (Amy) Self, Goshen; five grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Self, Fort Myers, Fla.
inkfreenews.com
Doris M. Jefferies
Doris M. Jefferies, 57, Culver, died at 4:01 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. She was born May 20, 1965. On April 27, 1985, she married David W. Jefferies. He preceded her in death. Survivors include her children, David Jefferies Jr. (Christina Juckett), Culver, Joseph Jefferies,...
inkfreenews.com
Owen Cobbum — PENDING
Owen Cobbum, 86, Syracuse, died Oct. 6, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. A Life Celebration is pending with Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse.
Comments / 0