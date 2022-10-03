Read full article on original website
740thefan.com
Driver injured in sugar beet truck crash near Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS (KFGO) – The driver of a sugar beet truck was injured when it overturned on County Road 6, three miles southwest of Grand Forks Wednesday morning. The Highway Patrol said the driver was traveling from a field, headed to a sugar beet pile station at Reynolds when the truck started to go off the roadway. He overcorrected the semi and it rolled onto the driver’s side in the middle of the road.
Investigation underway into Harwood fire, house destroyed early Friday
HARWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says an investigation is underway to determine whether a vehicle seen in the area of a Harwood house fire may be connected to the blaze. The home at 511 Wally Street was destroyed in the fire, reported just before 3...
UPDATE: Cass County Sheriff’s Office ‘confident’ early morning Harwood fire not accidental
HARWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is confident that the early morning fire in Harwood was not accidental. A statement from the Sheriff’s Office said a special agent with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation brought in a K-9 that is trained to detect accelerants. The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on-site as well.
Cass commission gives okay to jail expansion
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – In a unanimous vote, Cass County Commissioners have approved an expansion at the county jail to hold nearly 100 more inmates. Sheriff Jesse Jahner says the architectural design will add one more pod to the jail to separate inmates based on behavioral and mental health needs. He says he’s been in talks with county commissioners for about two years about the expansion.
